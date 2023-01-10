The Riviera 465 SUV is a new-for-2022 model that should appeal to cruisers, anglers and watersports enthusiasts alike. The boat brings Riviera’s SUV line to seven models, starting with the 395 and going up to the 645. The Australian builder worked with 4D Designs to create the 465 SUV, which has three staterooms, two heads and a covered outdoor deck that expands the living space in the salon. The hardtop overhang has a pair of electric sliding sunroofs for even more fresh air on board. The galley is aft and to starboard, with the helm immediately forward of it. Twin 12-inch Garmin Glass Cockpit displays and CZone digital switching are here, along with joystick control for the boat. Siren Marine remote monitoring is also available.

