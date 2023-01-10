Read full article on original website
Modern Warfare 2 expert reveals fast Polyatomic camo unlock method
As Modern Warfare 2 players push towards unlocking Polyatomic camo, The LA Guerillas TikTok account has provided the perfect unlock method. Modern Warfare 2 reinstated a 24/7 Shoot House on January 11, replacing Shipment, and community members bashed the “infuriating” decision. Players weren’t quite ready to bid farewell to non-stop Shipment, but Shoot House offers the perfect headshot hunting environment. The map is full of head glitch locations, perfect for picking off enemies.
Best Modern Warfare 2 SMGs: loadouts, attachments & perks
Modern Warfare 2’s SMGs are a varied bunch, but with so many to choose from it can be hard to know which are the strongest and how should they should be used. Here are the best MW2 SMGs, alongside recommended loadouts. Modern Warfare 2 is just about settling down...
Secret Warzone 2 landing trick is perfect for quick getaways
Warzone 2’s secrets are still being unveiled and one tricky player has discovered one that makes getting out of tough situations a little easier. Whether it’s on the first landing of the match or during a hectic escape, many Warzone 2 players will be familiar with the pain of not having a good place to land when things are moving fast.
Does Modern Warfare 2 have SBMM? Skill-based matchmaking explained
The controversial skill-based matchmaking feature is always a hot topic within CoD, but does Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer use it? Here’s everything you need to know about Modern Warfare 2 SBMM. Modern Warfare 2 is well into its lifecycle by now, and players are getting to grips with the...
Fortnite & Family Guy crossover still in the works according to new leaks
According to newly leaked information, Epic Games is still developing content for a Fortnite and Family Guy crossover. Hints at a Family Guy collaboration began making the rounds in February 2021 when a sprite sheet featuring a host of codenames hit the web. The codename “FrenchFry” appeared in the listing,...
Best Slowbro Tera Raid build: How to solo Cinderace raids with Stored Power
Players have found a way to easily beat Cinderace in seven-star Tera Raids, and it’s by using this incredibly powerful Stored Power Slowbro build – but it’s for Solo play only. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s post-game is almost entirely made up of Tera Raiding. Despite a brief...
Apex Legends streamer Nokokopuffs claims controller is superior “in every way”
Apex Legends streamer Christian ‘Nokokopuffs’ Feliciano has claimed that controller is superior in “every way” to keyboard and mouse, after a concerted stint with a controller. The mouse and keyboard versus controller debate is nothing new, in any game or esport. In Apex Legends, it perpetually...
Nadeshot calls for “comprehensive ranked system” in Warzone 2 as player count plummets
Former Call of Duty pro and 100 Thieves founder Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag has called for the Warzone devs to add a robust ranked system as the BR’s player count continues to drop. Since its release in November, Warzone 2’s player count has been on a decline.
League of Legends spinoff game Mageseeker will star Sylas according to leaks
A leak from South Korea’s Game Ratings Committee has revealed that Riot Forge’s next spinoff will be titled Mageseeker: A League of Legends story, and will star Sylas, one of LoL’s most popular champions. League of Legends has a lot of lore behind its characters, with several...
Intel i9-13900KS revealed: Where to buy the first 6GHz CPU
It’s officially the world’s fastest desktop CPU out of the box, and Intel has proved it can work with off-the-shelf parts. Every MHz is precious when developing a CPU. As we’ve gotten faster and faster, Intel and AMD have run into a little bit of a wall. The need for speed is a tough cookie to crack, but it seems Intel might have found a way through.
iitzTimmy praises Seer Heirloom in Apex Legends but baffled by one part
Popular streamer Timmy ‘iitzTimmy’ An is impressed with Seer’s Showstoppers Heirloom in Apex Legends, but one aspect of it “makes no sense” to him. Apex Legends’ Spellbound Collection Event arrived on January 10 and it introduced an array of fresh cosmetics, private matches, and brought back the fan-favorite Control LTM.
Where to find Grimer & Muk in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet brings back many creatures from the first Generation of games including the Sludge Pokemon Grimer and Muk. Here’s how to find these Poison types in Generation 9. While it’s always fun to discover new Pokemon when the next mainline game comes out, some veteran players...
Apex Legends dev footage may have leaked new Pathfinder Passive
During an Apex Legends dev live stream, Respawn may have leaked a new Pathfinder Passive or Ultimate buff coming in Season 16. With a 9.7% pick rate in Apex Legends Season 15, Pathfinder is one of the most popular characters in the Outlands. Despite this, since the introduction of Recon...
Overwatch 2 players want Mercy’s “unfun” pocket abilities replaced
The Overwatch 2 devs are being urged to rework some of Mercy’s abilities as players insist that the hero is unfun to play against or as. Mercy has been one of Overwatch’s most popular heroes since its release. Despite receiving a big rework in the first game with Resurrection being moved to a standard cooldown ability, players believe that the hero is in line for more changes.
Fortnite players divided over new Shockwave Hammer nerf
After unvaulting the Shockwave Hammer, Fortnite developers nerfed the number of bounce charges the weapon holds, which has divided fans. Introduced at the start of Chapter 4 Season 1, the Shockwave Hammer acts as a weapon and another means of transportation. It featured a fair few hiccups at launch, however,...
Overwatch 2 Xbox players stun pro PC team in crossplay showdown: “I respect console now”
An Overwatch 2 console team showed why you shouldn’t underestimate controller players after they took a pro PC Contenders squad to the limit in a crossplay match. Despite being available on Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, Overwatch 2 is widely considered to be a primarily PC game when it comes to pro play, especially due to the advantages of using a mouse and keyboard.
Emergency Rammus buffs coming as LoL patch 13.1 changes see 10% win rate swing
Rammus quickly plummeted from one of League of Legends’ best junglers in Season 13 to definitively the worst after LoL patch 13.1. Riot are aware of the harsh swing, promising an emergency micropatch to help out the Armordillo. Rammus quickly rose up at the start of League of Legends...
Where to find Happiny, Chansey, & Blissey to farm Exp. in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
One of the quickest ways to farm XP in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is to defeat Chansey and Blissey around the Paldea region. Here’s everything players need to know about finding the Chansey family in Generation 9. As trainers who’ve played the Pokemon series already know, defeating Pokemon in...
Wild Rift is dying in the West, and Riot isn’t helping the nosedive
Wild Rift is struggling in the West, with many big-name content creators looking to quit the game. The issues became especially problematic after Riot pulled support for the Western esports scene, with many feeling like developers continue to neglect the community’s pleas for change. Though a small number of...
