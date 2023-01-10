ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garrett County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Gov. Justice announces petition for the designation of Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties as HUBZones

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Gov. Justice announced that he has petitioned for Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties to be Governor-designated HUBZones. The Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) program gives participating small businesses access to exclusive federal contracting opportunities and preferential price evaluations when bidding on at-large federal contracts. West Virginia is one of the first ten states to petition for expanding access to this program through Governor-designated HUBZones.
MONROE COUNTY, WV
deepcreektimes.com

Property Owner’s Association of Deep Creek Lake: Real Estate Assessments

In the past couple of weeks, you have probably all received an Assessment Notice from the Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation (SDAT). As you noted, the phased-in assessed value of your lake area property will increase dramatically over the 2023 – 2025 assessment phase-in period. There is a bit of “sticker shock” among property owners because of this notice.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
Simplemost

Inspired by first viral story, TikToker raises $145,000 to help another Walmart cashier in his 80s retire

Warren “Butch” Marion is an 82-year-old Navy veteran and widower. The Cumberland, Maryland, resident is not only a hard worker but a kind and selfless person. He retired from his position at General Motors to help care for his ex-wife and her first husband until they passed away. Then, he took care of his wife throughout her battle with breast cancer.
CUMBERLAND, MD
bestattractions.org

Focused Things to Do in Cumberland, Maryland

If you are looking for fun things to do in Cumberland, Maryland, you will be happy to know that there are plenty of great places to go. Not only are there many historical sites, but there are also museums, parks, and beautiful scenery to enjoy. When it comes to places...
CUMBERLAND, MD
deepcreektimes.com

Edwards Named to MACo Board of Directors

Garrett County Commissioner Paul Edwards was recently installed as a 2023 member of the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) Board of Directors by Lieutenant Governor Boyd Rutherford. Edwards is beginning his first one-year term on the MACo Board. “I am pleased to serve on the MACo Board of Directors. The...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WDTV

New restaurant opens in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new restaurant in Bridgeport is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Roasted Ice Café is located on Route 50 right across the road from Wilson Martino Dental in the DePolo Plaza. The menu features hot and iced coffees, sweet treats like cinnamon rolls, and...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Lightning strikes Mon County home, officials say

BROOKHAVEN, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a home in Monongalia County Thursday after officials said lightning stuck it. Lightning struck a home on Bennett Dr. in Brookhaven around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center. Officials said there was smoke showing from the home...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Jalen Bridges Mocks West Virginia Fans

Morgantown, West Virginia – Fairmont, West Virginia native and former West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges made his return to the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown last night with his new team, the Baylor Bears. Baylor defeated the Mountaineers 83-78 and Bridges had a double-double, finishing with 10 points and 11...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTAJ

PSP: Somerset Co. trio scams $90,000 from customers

SOMERSET COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – A trio in Somerset County have been accused of scamming customers of a trucking company out of over $90,000 under the intention of ordering them trucks. Beginning in December of 2022 Pennsylvania State Police began investigating Robert Frank Croyle-Rummel, 35, for fraud. According to his former employer, at the time […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Overdoses At Bedford Turnpike Interchange Sheetz

Police were on scene at the Sheetz at the Bedford Interchange Sunday morning after receiving a call reporting multiple overdoses. A Sheetz employee said they made the 911 call at around 11:20 this morning to report that four people had overdosed on the property. According to emergency officials, several ambulances...

Comments / 0

Community Policy