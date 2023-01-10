Read full article on original website
Family Of Goats Ravaged By Fast-Moving Maryland Barn Fire
Nearly two dozen goats perished in a massive blaze that burned a Maryland barn to the ground, the Office of the State Fire Marshal announced.In Garrett County, shortly before 3:15 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, first responders from the Gorman Volunteer Fire Department were called to a Nazelrod Road ho…
Gov. Justice announces petition for the designation of Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties as HUBZones
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Gov. Justice announced that he has petitioned for Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties to be Governor-designated HUBZones. The Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) program gives participating small businesses access to exclusive federal contracting opportunities and preferential price evaluations when bidding on at-large federal contracts. West Virginia is one of the first ten states to petition for expanding access to this program through Governor-designated HUBZones.
deepcreektimes.com
Property Owner’s Association of Deep Creek Lake: Real Estate Assessments
In the past couple of weeks, you have probably all received an Assessment Notice from the Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation (SDAT). As you noted, the phased-in assessed value of your lake area property will increase dramatically over the 2023 – 2025 assessment phase-in period. There is a bit of “sticker shock” among property owners because of this notice.
Power outages planned in Harrison, Mon counties
Residents in parts of Harrison and Monongalia counties will experience power outages in the next few weeks.
Inspired by first viral story, TikToker raises $145,000 to help another Walmart cashier in his 80s retire
Warren “Butch” Marion is an 82-year-old Navy veteran and widower. The Cumberland, Maryland, resident is not only a hard worker but a kind and selfless person. He retired from his position at General Motors to help care for his ex-wife and her first husband until they passed away. Then, he took care of his wife throughout her battle with breast cancer.
bestattractions.org
Focused Things to Do in Cumberland, Maryland
If you are looking for fun things to do in Cumberland, Maryland, you will be happy to know that there are plenty of great places to go. Not only are there many historical sites, but there are also museums, parks, and beautiful scenery to enjoy. When it comes to places...
deepcreektimes.com
Edwards Named to MACo Board of Directors
Garrett County Commissioner Paul Edwards was recently installed as a 2023 member of the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) Board of Directors by Lieutenant Governor Boyd Rutherford. Edwards is beginning his first one-year term on the MACo Board. “I am pleased to serve on the MACo Board of Directors. The...
34 indicted in out-of-state drug ring trafficking fentanyl, heroin into WV
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Federal indictments unveiled on Wednesday have dismantled a pair of drug trafficking organizations based in Baltimore which have been supplying large amounts of fentanyl to West Virginia and have caused at least two deaths. As reported by the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, 34...
WDTV
New restaurant opens in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new restaurant in Bridgeport is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Roasted Ice Café is located on Route 50 right across the road from Wilson Martino Dental in the DePolo Plaza. The menu features hot and iced coffees, sweet treats like cinnamon rolls, and...
WV DOH truck rolls on its side, Route 250 closed
Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 250 in Taylor County on Monday morning.
WDTV
Lightning strikes Mon County home, officials say
BROOKHAVEN, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a home in Monongalia County Thursday after officials said lightning stuck it. Lightning struck a home on Bennett Dr. in Brookhaven around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center. Officials said there was smoke showing from the home...
voiceofmotown.com
Jalen Bridges Mocks West Virginia Fans
Morgantown, West Virginia – Fairmont, West Virginia native and former West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges made his return to the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown last night with his new team, the Baylor Bears. Baylor defeated the Mountaineers 83-78 and Bridges had a double-double, finishing with 10 points and 11...
Construction underway at Meadowbrook Mall
The work comes after the Meadowbrook Mall announced its "massive new project" that will include a "major new business" moving to the mall, as well as some stores moving to new locations and some closing.
PSP: Somerset Co. trio scams $90,000 from customers
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – A trio in Somerset County have been accused of scamming customers of a trucking company out of over $90,000 under the intention of ordering them trucks. Beginning in December of 2022 Pennsylvania State Police began investigating Robert Frank Croyle-Rummel, 35, for fraud. According to his former employer, at the time […]
2 indicted, allegedly trafficked fentanyl that caused at least 2 West Virginia deaths
Members of two Baltimore-based drug rings that federal prosecutors say supplied large amounts of fentanyl to West Virginia and caused at least two deaths were indicted Wednesday.
fox8tv.com
Overdoses At Bedford Turnpike Interchange Sheetz
Police were on scene at the Sheetz at the Bedford Interchange Sunday morning after receiving a call reporting multiple overdoses. A Sheetz employee said they made the 911 call at around 11:20 this morning to report that four people had overdosed on the property. According to emergency officials, several ambulances...
Police investigation underway after body found near Fairmont Gateway Connector
A police investigation is underway on the Fairmont Gateway Connector.
Woman charged following Fairmont gas station robbery
A woman has been charged following the robbery of a gas station in Fairmont.
Man arrested for threatening to ‘shoot up’ Preston County school
A man was charged after allegedly threatening a Preston County middle school over social media.
Man charged after allegedly harming dog over 4-day span in Marion County
A man was charged after a dog in Marion County was found with bruises "caused by blunt force trauma."
