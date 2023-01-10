ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scump & OpTic Texas confirm Dashy was dropped because of ‘attitude issues’

OpTic Texas have confirmed that Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell was dropped from the roster as a result of continuing attitude problems, with Scump keen to salvage his final Call of Duty League season. CDL Major 1, won by the New York Subliners, has given way to a mid-season rostermania...
Shottzy reveals huge OpTic Texas issue ahead of CDL Major 2

The OpTic Texas camp went through the wringer in the process of installing Huke as Dashy’s replacement, and now Shottzy says there’s one more big problem for Major 2 and the qualifiers. The Dashy saga is largely done and dusted for OpTic Texas, and it’s time for the...
Dashy explains why he would “love” to join Atlanta FaZe

After a drama-filled exodus from OpTic Texas, it’s time for Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell to begin looking for a new Call of Duty League team and he’s got a surprising reason that he’d love to join up with Atlanta FaZe. The Dashy saga has been a...
