Nvidia has updated its Nvidia Broadcast software, to 14.0, adding in a brand-new eye-tracking feature that we’re finding to be slightly uncanny. Nvidia Broadcast is available to anyone running an RTX 3000-series GPU or newer, and since its inception, it’s come in handy, making use of your GPU to get rid of backgrounds, track your head, and much more. However, it appears that Nvidia is seeking to increase the number of AI features present within the app itself.

1 DAY AGO