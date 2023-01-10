Read full article on original website
How to play Modern Warfare 2 Gun Game before it releases
Fan favorite CoD game mode Gun Game has been leaked as coming to Modern Warfare 2, but players may not realize there’s already a way to play it in MW2. Here’s how to do exactly that. Gun Game is an immensely popular mode from CoD history, debuting way...
Modern Warfare 2 players slam devs over “blinding” sniper scope glint
Modern Warfare 2’s sniper glint feature is meant to reveal the position of enemy sharpshooters around the map but some players believe that it’s so blinding it’s actually helping the opposition. It’s hard to spend any time at all in Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2 without...
Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 January 13 update: bug fixes, UI improvements, more
Modern Warfare 2’s and Warzone 2’s latest update went live on January 13, bringing a handful of welcome fixes to gameplay and the in-game shop. Another patch brings us another set of various bug fixes for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, just 3 days after a hotfix that fixed the Ultimate Perk issues, including the High Alert bug.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet glitch spawns wild “Paldean Sinistea”
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are riddled with glitches and bugs that often result in hilarious scenarios, but one player encountered a “Paldean Sinistea” that has players wishing the Fakemon was real. Aside from being the first authentic open-world experience in the franchise, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are known...
Pokemon Go players prove how rare ‘hundos’ actually are
The power of Pokemon in Pokemon Go is graded on a three-star scale, similar to the six IVs in mainline games, and players are proving how difficult it actually is to obtain a “hudo.”. A Pokemon’s strength is traditionally measured by six IVs – Individual Values – with each...
Apex Legends streamer Nokokopuffs claims controller is superior “in every way”
Apex Legends streamer Christian ‘Nokokopuffs’ Feliciano has claimed that controller is superior in “every way” to keyboard and mouse, after a concerted stint with a controller. The mouse and keyboard versus controller debate is nothing new, in any game or esport. In Apex Legends, it perpetually...
Sean Gares says 100T wanted Oxygen Valorant star: “He’s insane”
In a stream reviewing the North American Valorant Challengers Open Qualifier matches, Sean Gares, the former head coach of 100 Thieves’ Valorant team, revealed that he wanted one of the Oxygen Esports stars on his squad during their rebuild. When Gares joined 100 Thieves, he was tasked with rebuilding...
Where to find Shellder & Cloyster in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet brings back many creatures from the first Generation of games including the Bivalve Pokemon Shellder and Cloyster. Here’s how to find these ocean-dwelling Pokemon in Generation 9. Fans of Pokemon Red & Blue will be happy to know that plenty of the original 151 return...
Where to find Happiny, Chansey, & Blissey to farm Exp. in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
One of the quickest ways to farm XP in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is to defeat Chansey and Blissey around the Paldea region. Here’s everything players need to know about finding the Chansey family in Generation 9. As trainers who’ve played the Pokemon series already know, defeating Pokemon in...
How long is Atomic Heart? Main story length & completionist run
The story of Atomic Heart takes players on a heart-stopping journey through a twisted Soviet facility, but players might be wondering how many hours it takes to roll the credits. Here’s everything we know about how long Atomic Heart really is. After years of development, the release of Atomic...
Twitch streamer Dantes denied partner status despite pulling 20k viewers
Twitch streamer Dantes (also known as Doaenel) hit over 20k viewers during his Race to Challenger stream, asking if they might partner him on his “21st application”. Dantes is one of the most rapidly growing streamers not only within League of Legends, but on Twitch. His Race to Challenger event saw him streaming for over 50 hours over the course of 3 days, with his stream viewership capping out at around 23k.
Riot promises League of Legends fighter nerfs & AD carry changes as Season 13 starts slow
League of Legends Season 13 is off to a rocky start. After a relatively smooth preseason, LoL patch 13.1 and a poor reception to the start cinematic, players are left wanting more. Riot is promising balance changes like fighter nerfs and AD carry adjustments to start hitting the right notes again.
LoL devs confirm massive buffs for ADCs in patch 13.2
In their ongoing effort to rebalance League of Legends after the Season 13 patch went live, some massive buffs for every ADC champion are on the way in patch 13.2, according to Phreak. League of Legends Season 13 hasn’t gotten off to the best start. A mix of disappointment from...
Disguised Toast delighted as Valorant team qualifies for Challengers: “I don’t have to fire anyone!”
Twitch streamer and OfflineTV star Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang couldn’t hide his delight and relief when his recently-acquired Valorant team qualified for NA Challengers, the second-tier of play in Riot Games’ hit FPS. On January 9, Toast revealed the five players that would be representing “Disguised”...
Warzone 2 players flame devs after witnessing wild “connection adversity” clutch
Warzone 2 can be a mixed bag when the server connection isn’t perfect, and a few players decided to vent about the problem after watching a miraculous lag-filled clutch. Things move fast in Warzone 2, and even a little bit of lag can completely ruin a team’s momentum if it happens at an unlucky moment.
Emergency Rammus buffs coming as LoL patch 13.1 changes see 10% win rate swing
Rammus quickly plummeted from one of League of Legends’ best junglers in Season 13 to definitively the worst after LoL patch 13.1. Riot are aware of the harsh swing, promising an emergency micropatch to help out the Armordillo. Rammus quickly rose up at the start of League of Legends...
The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 confirms release date in first trailer
The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 has been a long time coming, but now there’s both a trailer and a release date. Since 2017, fans have been waiting desperately for any sequel to the hit anime series The Ancient Magus’ Bride, which was based on the manga of the same name – Mahō Tsukai no Yome in Japanese – by Kore Yamazaki.
Riot devs reveal what went wrong with LoL 2023 cinematic
Following an apology from Riot’s development team about LoL’s 2023 cinematic, it’s been revealed that a full cinematic starring Aatrox was planned and scripted but never completed. For a few years, Riot has made it a tradition to release a cinematic that gets players hyped for the...
Miyoo is making a bigger version of its most popular handheld
Miyoo, who has had recent success with the Miyoo Mini, is due to release a bigger variant of the handheld emulator, according to the latest industry insiders. Getting the best handheld console can be tiring, with so many brands trying to go for the pie with incredibly similar products. However, last year one little console from Miyoo broke the mold and blew the floodgates wide open to thousands of people.
Warzone 2 expert unveils ultimate TAQ-V build to “melt everyone” in Al Mazrah
FaZe Booya, Warzone 2 expert and YouTuber, has unveiled his ultimate TAQ-V loadout that he guarantees will “melt everyone” in the CoD battle royale. Warzone 2’s meta is ever-changing and fluid. The devs’ typical buffs and nerfs, alongside prevailing playstyles, determines which weapons are the most popular at any moment.
