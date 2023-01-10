ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers




Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA


How Tucsonans and former Arizona Wildcats fared in the NFL this season

Playoffs? Playoffs? Yes, the NFL postseason is officially here after a memorable and storyline-filled regular season. Now it’s win or go home. Before the NFL fires up Wild Card Weekend, starting with a doubleheader Saturday, here’s a look at how Tucsonans and former Arizona Wildcats fared in the regular season.
TUCSON, AZ

