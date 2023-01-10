Read full article on original website
Everyone Mentioned The Same Name For Alabama Defensive Coordinator Opening
With Pete Golding leaving Alabama to become the new defensive coordinator at Ole Miss, the Crimson Tide are suddenly in need of some who will step in and take the role. For Alabama fans and people who know college football, there's one perfect candidate for the job: Former Tennessee head coach ...
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
How Tucsonans and former Arizona Wildcats fared in the NFL this season
Playoffs? Playoffs? Yes, the NFL postseason is officially here after a memorable and storyline-filled regular season. Now it’s win or go home. Before the NFL fires up Wild Card Weekend, starting with a doubleheader Saturday, here’s a look at how Tucsonans and former Arizona Wildcats fared in the regular season.
Buffalo Bills' possible AFC Championship game against Kansas City Chiefs will be held in Atlanta
The NFL has announced Atlanta as the host city for the AFC Championship game should the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs meet in the conference title game. Previously, the NFL owners approved the unprecedented post-season plan to host a game at a neutral site following the cancellation of the Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2.
