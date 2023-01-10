Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mygateway.news
Cardinal girls’ fall to Mondovi, struggle with turnovers continues
MONDOVI, WI – Being able to take care of the ball is a key to victory in just about every sport that involves a ball, teams that limit turnovers tend to give themselves the best chance to get a win. Unfortunately, the Spring Valley girls’ basketball team has struggled...
drydenwire.com
Winner Of $15M Megabucks Lottery In Northwest Wisconsin Identified
LUCK, WI -- 2023 is off to a great start for Mark Cunningham. He is a regular player of the Wisconsin-only lotto game, Megabucks, and last week, he purchased a $15.1 million winning Megabucks ticket from Wayne's Food Plus, 151 Butternut Ave., in Luck, WI for the Wednesday, January 4, 2023, drawing.
mygateway.news
Evelyn Vanasse
Evelyn ‘Evey’ Vanasse, age 83, of Spring Valley, Wisconsin, died Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Spring Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center. Evey was born January 31, 1939, to Vernon George and Eunice Marian (Fisk) Spence in Blue Earth County, Minnesota. Evey grew up in Gilman Township and attended Spring Valley Schools. She graduated with the Class of 1957.
wwisradio.com
$15.1 Million Dollar Winning Megabucks Ticket Claimed
2023 is off to a great start for Mark Cunningham. He is a regular player of the Wisconsin-only lotto game, Megabucks, and last week, he purchased a $15.1 million winning Megabucks ticket from Wayne’s Food Plus, 151 Butternut Ave., in Luck, WI for the Wednesday, January 4, 2023, drawing. Cunningham came to the Wisconsin Lottery office in Madison on Monday to claim his winning ticket.
mygateway.news
Tina Casey [NOTICE]
Tina Casey, age 50, of Spring Valley, Wisconsin, died Monday, January 2, 2023, at the Baldwin Care Center, Baldwin, Wisconsin. Visitation for Tina was held on Monday, January 9, 2023, from 9:30 until 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Woodville, Wisconsin. Service was at 11 a.m. at First Baptist...
Massive Digging Project in the Snow Happening Now in Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois
Massive Digging Project in the Snow Happening Now in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. There are two types of people in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin- those who love to shovel in the winter and will get all the ice chunks off the driveaway asap and then, those of us who just drive over all of it. Whatever category you fall into, you need to find that shovel and help dig a vital item out today.
Man who bought $15.1M lottery ticket in Luck, Wisconsin, claims prize
LUCK, Wis. — The man who won a $15.1 million Megabucks lottery jackpot after buying a ticket in the small northwestern Wisconsin community of Luck has claimed his prize, lottery officials said Wednesday. In a news release, Wisconsin Lottery officials said Mark Cunningham claimed his prize Monday at the lottery’s office in Madison. Cunningham bought the winning ticket for the...
mygateway.news
Madeline Shafer selected as one of only 33 State Senate Scholars
SPRING VALLEY, WI – After a very rigorous process SV high school junior Madeline “Maddie” Shafer has been selected as one of only 33 State Senate Scholars. In that rigorous process Maddie had to get letters of recommendation, take a test, fill out an application, write essays and submit her transcript before being selected to this unique educational experience offered to high school juniors and seniors.
At 4-stories tall, Jeffrey the Snowman dazzles passersby in western Wisconsin
MILLTOWN, Wis. – Towering above Wisconsin's Highway 35 is stopping people in their tracks."On the weekend, we have 150 vehicles a day coming through just to come and see it," said Craig Carlson, owner and founder of Carlson Construction in Milltown.Unmistakable, and unmissable, Jeffrey the Snowman is 58 feet tall."He's 72 feet at the base, 58 feet at the body, and 44 [feet] at the head," Craig said.So how did a four-story snowman wind up in the parking lot of Craig's construction company? You have to go back to 2019."We did it to try and win a trophy," he said....
wiproud.com
Visit the oldest bar in Wisconsin
Wisconsin’s oldest bar, The Monarch Public House, was originally built in 1893 by a men’s organization named the Odd Fellows as a base for fun and group gatherings. It wasn’t until 1995 that the space served its first patrons as a homestyle bar. Bought by a city...
mygateway.news
High Speed chase through Minnesota and St. Croix County ends in Dunn
WESTERN WISCONSIN – On December 30, 2022, at around 12:20 a.m., Martise Terrell Craig from Lithia Springs, Georgia was arrested after fleeing from law enforcement in a high-speed pursuit. According to the media release by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Mr. Craig was suspected of stealing a vehicle at knifepoint in Minnesota. Troopers located the stolen vehicle on Interstate 94 eastbound near milepost 28 (the Glenwood City/Wilson exit). A pursuit ensued shortly after troopers attempted to stop the suspect’s vehicle.
spectrumnews1.com
DNR issues rare winter air advisory for parts of Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — An air quality advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, labeled "unhealthy for sensitive groups," was set to expire overnight into Thursday across Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. “The weather pattern in the Eau Claire area has been the...
Historic restaurant chain opens new location in Wisconsin, drawing large crowds
A popular and historic restaurant chain opened a new location in Wisconsin this week, drawing in large crowds and even campers who waited in line to eat at the new restaurant on opening day. Read on to learn more.
Two Injury Crashes Reported Along Hwy. 63 North of Rochester
Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- Hwy. 63 north of Rochester was briefly closed after a sedan struck a stalled semi Wednesday morning. The State Patrol says the sedan, driven by 78-year-old Steven Stellmaker of Zumbro Falls, was traveling on Hwy. 63 south of Zumbro Falls when it collided with the stalled semi in the traffic lane shortly after 6 a.m. The highway was described as icy at the time of the crash.
Minnesota Driver Shares Powerful Pictures After Large Ice Chunk Hits Her Car
Lynn Cedergren of Albertville was driving down the interstate when suddenly, a huge sheet of ice flew off the top of the Slumberland truck in front of her. The ice slammed into her passenger side window, shattering the glass as she was driving down the interstate. SHATTERED GLASS. Luckily for...
Wisconsin man found dead in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn – A Wisconsin man was found dead in Polk County late Wednesday night.According to the Polk County Sheriff's office, the Polk County Emergency Communications Center received a call about an unresponsive male in the parking lot of a bar and grill at 10:25pm.Officers and first responders arrived and provided life saving measures. Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim was identified as 50-year-old Michael Denucci from Turtle Lake, WI.The victim had previously been involved in a disturbance in the parking lot.
WEAU-TV 13
Progress being made on Sonnentag Complex
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If you’re driving down Menomonie Street, you may notice progress is being made on the new County Materials Complex. Curtis Williams, project superintendent, said construction is on track. “Everything is going good at this time and everything is on schedule at this time,” Williams...
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities reminding Wisconsinites about plowing snow across roadways, green lights
(WFRV) – While the winter season continues to sludge on in Wisconsin, authorities are reminding residents about plowing snow across roadways, green lights on snowplows, and other essential winter rules. In a Facebook post, the Barron County Sheriff’s Office says residents cannot plow snow across the roadway. “This can...
mygateway.news
St. Croix Valley Food Bank allocates $4.3 million toward permanent facility
HUDSON, WI – The St. Croix Valley Food Bank announced today (Wednesday, January 4, 2023) that it was allocated up to $4.3 million in federal funding to construct a permanent facility in Hudson to serve the hunger needs of St. Croix, Pierce, Polk, and Burnett counties. The funding comes from the Fiscal Year 2023 Omnibus Appropriations bill signed into law last week and allows the organization to finalize plans for the construction of a permanent facility to receive, store and distribute food for the four-county area in western Wisconsin.
wiproud.com
Wisconsin man dead after fire destroys house
TURTLE LAKE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A man is dead after a fire at a home in Turtle Lake. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department and the Turtle Lake Fire Department got a call around 6 about a house fire and that man was still inside. When crews got there, there was heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.
Comments / 0