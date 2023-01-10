Read full article on original website
Related
Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever
With the official announcement of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 flagship phones upon us, it’s easy to ignore another bunch of Galaxy devices that most likely will end up as some of the best-selling Android phones of 2023! One of those phones will be called “Galaxy A54”, which by all looks is just a few days away from being launched on the global market - more precisely, January 18.
Android 13 QPR2 Beta may add the ability to change Pixel lockscreen shortcuts
While the two lockscreen shortcuts on Pixel phones are currently hardcoded to open Google Wallet and Home, Android 13 QPR2 hints at potential work on allowing users to customize this. Currently, the Pixel lockscreen allows for two shortcuts: Google Home and Google Wallet. You can rapidly turn devices on and...
Save $200 on this Hasselblad-equipped camera phone now!
If you’re a fan of the Apollo program and want to take pictures like Neil Armstrong, now’s the best time to equip yourselves with a Hasselblad camera. All jokes aside, the amazing OnePlus 10 Pro is $200 off right now on Amazon, and while we doubt that it has anything to do with good old Neil, it does have the Hasselblad logo on its camera system.
Vote now: What smartphone brand do you currently use?
It’s time to start the flame wars again! I’m just joking, we’re all friends here. In all fairness, I can’t remember having written a poll about our readers’ weapon of choice. And that’s a big miss. There’s no need to blabber about how important smartphones are; we all own one, and some of us probably have a couple of these little buggers.
Highly accurate tipster says LG unit will assemble key part for Apple Watch in 2024
Last week we passed along two rumors regarding the future of the Apple Watch. One, from analyst Jeff Pu, said that the second-generation premium Apple Watch Ultra will arrive in 2023 or 2024 sporting a 2.1-inch micro-LED display (larger than the current 1.92-inch screen). The second bit of speculation came from highly accurate tipster Ross Young. The latter, who is co-founder, and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), has excellent supply chain contacts especially when it comes to displays and panels.
Verizon is the first US carrier to launch Microsoft Teams Phone Mobile
Verizon has just revealed it has inked a new deal with Microsoft for the integration of Teams into a brand-new service called Verizon Mobile for Microsoft Teams. Thanks to the new partnership, Verizon customers will be able to make or receive external calls using a single business-provided number. The newly launched service will also include the ability to uplift calls from a smartphone to Microsoft Teams on any device, without dropping calls, Verizon announced.
What is Bill Gates' smartphone of choice? A Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Have you ever wondered what smartphone a really, really rich person would choose as their daily driver? Well, you need not look much further for the answer to that question. We now know the handset that, once richest man on Earth, Bill Gates uses on a daily basis. Spoiler alert - it is not an iPhone.
Galaxy S22 Ultra is undeniably good value at marked down price
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra offers the ultimate Android experience but it's quite pricey. Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung all have the phone on sale at the moment, giving you a chance to save as much as $480. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the phone for those who want a...
OnePlus 11 specs of global release variant confirm a powerful phone
You might’ve already heard, but the OnePlus 11 is already out in China and is quite impressive. Even though there was little doubt to be had, we were able to confirm that the OnePlus 11 will also make it to the US Market in February. Even though we don’t...
Nothing Phone (1) gets another Android 13 beta build with numerous improvements
It’s been quite a busy week for Nothing, as the company recently introduced its smartphone in the United States and is now rolling out an important update to those enrolled in the beta program. Nothing Phone (1) doesn’t run a clean Android 13 version, but a proprietary one called Nothing OS, which is still based on the latest Android version.
Samsung's Galaxy S23+ bids for a spot in the limelight with its own 'official' leaked renders
Whether or not it will end up being the last of its kind, Samsung's Galaxy S23+ is most definitely coming alongside a "regular-sized" S23 and a state-of-the-art S23 Ultra model on February 1. If you don't believe us, we finally have the official press renders (leaked by a decidedly "unofficial" source) to prove it.
Yes, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus should be the last Galaxy S Plus flagship
Just the other day, rumors arose that Samsung could be intending to axe the Galaxy S24 Plus next year. Later on, those rumors were challenged by other leaksters, so it’s quite unclear if the hearsay is substantiated or not. Yet, what this particular rumor made me personally think, wouldn’t...
Amazon shaves a huge chunk off the price of the impossibly good Pixel 6 Pro
Google's Pixel phones are proof that feature-packed phones don't have to cost an arm and leg and the company's excellent Pixel 6 Pro is currently even cheaper on Amazon. Despite being a year old, the Pixel 6 Pro is still a very capable phone and easily holds its own against newer top smartphones. It's a looker of a phone with a fresh design and sports a sharp 6.7 inches display with a dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz for buttery smooth animations.
You can cop Samsung's incredible Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro for their lowest prices
Samsung has massively upped its smartwatch game in recent times and the company's Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro are inarguably among the best watches on the market. The stylish wearables are currently on sale for all-time low prices. The Galaxy Watch 5 is decked out with an impressive array...
Google makes changes to the Discover feed in advance of the Pixel Tablet's release this year
You might not know what it's called, but when you swipe to the right from the first home page on your Android phone, you see the Google Discover feed. There you scroll down on a list of stories that Google knows you have an interest in. For example, this writer's Discover page shows tech stories (including some written by my colleagues and myself for PhoneArena), articles on the sports I follow (MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL), stories about the Beatles, and reports about the stock market.
Samsung could raise the price of one Galaxy S23 model but it won't sting much
Samsung has confirmed an event for February 1 where it will probably reveal the Galaxy S23 range. We have seen a truckload of leaks in recent days, corroborating earlier rumors about design and specs. A couple of reports had said Samsung could hike the price of its next S Series flagships and it looks like they were partially true.
OnePlus Nord 2T gets its OxygenOS 13-based on Android 13 update, but not everywhere
OnePlus is on a roll at the beginning of 2023 with multiple smartphones getting both small and big updates. While some are getting their last update, the OnePlus Nord 2T receives its first major Android update since its launch back in May 2022. The Chinese company has just announced it...
The ultra-low-cost Moto G Play (2023) battery king is finally up for grabs in the US
Unveiled all the way back in 2022, the entry-level Moto G Play (2023) is here at last to take on the similarly modest Galaxy A14 5G, which Samsung barely took the wraps off a week ago. Unlike its direct rival, Motorola's latest super-affordable handset is only available unlocked in the...
Killer deal makes the gorgeous 120Hz Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 mid-ranger a new year steal
Lenovo has two very different tablets slated for distant commercial rollouts in the US this year, but if you want something with a little more oomph than the $140 Tab M9 that won't quite break the bank like the $1,200 Tab Extreme giant, it might be a good idea to opt for an existing model in the company's expansive Android-powered product portfolio.
Midrange superstar Moto G 5G 2022 is absurdly cheap for a limited time
The Moto G 5G 2022 already offered a lot for its price and right now, it's a whopping 50 percent off at Best Buy, making the awesome midranger a no-brainer for those looking for a solid no-frills phone which nails the basics. The Moto G 5G comes with a large...
