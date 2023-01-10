Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap today you’ll think it’s a mistake
A 75-inch TV for $550? That’s not a mistake — Best Buy is really selling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with such a large screen for this cheap. This $300 discount on the TV’s original price of $850 isn’t expected to last long though, because most shoppers know that you won’t always come across TV deals like this. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out, as it may be gone by tomorrow.
CBS News
Walmart is offering a huge discount on this comforter set from The Pioneer Woman
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking to refresh your bedding for the new year? Then check out this unbeatable deal on The Pioneer Woman 4-piece...
Phone Arena
Samsung's OG Galaxy Buds Pro are irresistibly cheap for a limited time
Despite selling a number of well-reviewed heavyweight contenders for the title of best wireless earbuds money can buy, Samsung is reportedly struggling to keep up with Apple's industry-leading volumes. One key reason why the global popularity of the Galaxy Buds portfolio dropped in Q3 2022 compared to the same period...
Phone Arena
Galaxy S22 Ultra is undeniably good value at marked down price
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra offers the ultimate Android experience but it's quite pricey. Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung all have the phone on sale at the moment, giving you a chance to save as much as $480. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the phone for those who want a...
Phone Arena
Save $200 on this Hasselblad-equipped camera phone now!
If you’re a fan of the Apollo program and want to take pictures like Neil Armstrong, now’s the best time to equip yourselves with a Hasselblad camera. All jokes aside, the amazing OnePlus 10 Pro is $200 off right now on Amazon, and while we doubt that it has anything to do with good old Neil, it does have the Hasselblad logo on its camera system.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile could go into business with Ryan Reynolds for Mint Mobile acquisition
Known for his unique style of humor and decidedly unorthodox publicity stunts, Ryan Reynolds would have probably been a perfect fit for a T-Mobile brand ambassador role back when the "Un-carrier" was spearheaded by the similarly unconventional and charismatic John Legere. But instead of merely doing commercials to promote a...
Phone Arena
The TCL Tab 8 LE will become T-Mobile's most affordable 4G LTE tablet tomorrow
When TCL announced (with relatively little fanfare) at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show last week that its latest ultra-affordable tablet would go on sale "later this month", we didn't (necessarily) expect that to happen quite so soon. But the TCL Tab 8 LE has just been officially confirmed for a...
Phone Arena
Galaxy S23 Ultra: While Apple is distracted with its new "big thing" in 2023, Samsung can crush the iPhone 15!
Every year the usual suspects, most notably Samsung and Apple, release annual updates of their flagship smartphone series, like clockwork. It's a tradition we all know and expect – a new year equals new Samsung Galaxy S phones, new iPhone 15 series, and so on…. And those annual smartphone...
Phone Arena
Apple adds an exciting new feature to Maps that will greatly help consumers get things done
Apple today announced a new tool for businesses that will allow them to take control of their location place cards in Apple Maps, Messages, Wallet, Siri, and other apps. Called Apple Business Connect, the tool will give businesses the ability to customize key information that appears on the card. These cards are viewed by billions of consumers and help those businesses attract customers.
Phone Arena
Comcast brings AirPlay support to its Xfinity streaming app
After releasing the Apple TV+ app across its many entertainment platforms and bringing the Xfinity Stream app to Apple TV devices last year, Comcast announced that the app finally includes support for AirPlay. Apple’s proprietary protocol that allows users to stream media between devices is fully compatible with Comcast’s Xfinity Stream app.
Phone Arena
Apple's darkly funny new iPhone 14 commercial highlights life-saving iOS 16 feature
Whether you personally like the iPhone 14 family or not, there's no denying Apple has done as solid a job as ever advertising its latest handsets and emphasizing their unique (and even not-so-unique) selling points in the last few months. Perhaps the coolest (and most effective) commercial to date is...
Phone Arena
You can cop Samsung's incredible Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro for their lowest prices
Samsung has massively upped its smartwatch game in recent times and the company's Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro are inarguably among the best watches on the market. The stylish wearables are currently on sale for all-time low prices. The Galaxy Watch 5 is decked out with an impressive array...
Phone Arena
The Android version of the Google One app reaches a major milestone
The Google One cloud storage app reached a milestone that was noted by TechRadar. The app first was offered to consumers in 2018 and currently offers users additional storage for Google Drive, Google Photos, and Gmail. The app's Play Store listing reveals that it has been downloaded on Android devices over one billion times.
Phone Arena
The Gboard redesign tailored for tablets might be getting some additional tweaks
Google has been working hard at a Gboard redesign, including a foldable-friendly UI tweak that we reported on back in July as a possible Pixel Fold feature. Additionally, since the month of August, the Shortcuts toolbar on Gboard has also been the subject of redesign efforts. As reported by 9to5Google...
Phone Arena
Amazon shaves a huge chunk off the price of the impossibly good Pixel 6 Pro
Google's Pixel phones are proof that feature-packed phones don't have to cost an arm and leg and the company's excellent Pixel 6 Pro is currently even cheaper on Amazon. Despite being a year old, the Pixel 6 Pro is still a very capable phone and easily holds its own against newer top smartphones. It's a looker of a phone with a fresh design and sports a sharp 6.7 inches display with a dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz for buttery smooth animations.
Phone Arena
Get into shape directly from your home with Virgin Media's new 80 free TV fitness classes
You have probably heard the saying, "New Year, New Me." According to a YouGov survey, 53% of Brits who have made a new year's resolution intend to exercise more this year. However, 41% of the participants who want to get in shape also want to save more money in 2023. And the sad truth is that gym memberships aren't exactly cheap these days. A study made by Myprotein shows that Brits spend an average of £155 per year on fitness classes.
Phone Arena
It's super-easy to get Apple's iPhone 13 for free (with no trade-in) for a limited time
If you've been keeping an eye on our website for the last week or so, you're probably aware of multiple sweet ways to start the new year on a high note by now, ranging from getting a premium OnePlus handset at an extremely reasonable price to scoring holiday-like discounts on Google's super-popular Pixel 7 and 7 Pro with no strings attached.
