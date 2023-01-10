Read full article on original website
Galaxy S22 Ultra is undeniably good value at marked down price
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra offers the ultimate Android experience but it's quite pricey. Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung all have the phone on sale at the moment, giving you a chance to save as much as $480. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the phone for those who want a...
Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever
With the official announcement of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 flagship phones upon us, it’s easy to ignore another bunch of Galaxy devices that most likely will end up as some of the best-selling Android phones of 2023! One of those phones will be called “Galaxy A54”, which by all looks is just a few days away from being launched on the global market - more precisely, January 18.
Verizon is the first US carrier to launch Microsoft Teams Phone Mobile
Verizon has just revealed it has inked a new deal with Microsoft for the integration of Teams into a brand-new service called Verizon Mobile for Microsoft Teams. Thanks to the new partnership, Verizon customers will be able to make or receive external calls using a single business-provided number. The newly launched service will also include the ability to uplift calls from a smartphone to Microsoft Teams on any device, without dropping calls, Verizon announced.
Best-kept Samsung secret! Cheaper flagship-grade phone than Galaxy S23 to steal show soon?
When Samsung released the Galaxy S21 FE in early January last year, everyone was confused…. The S21 FE was always going to be a relatively inferior phone compared to the then soon-to-launch Galaxy S22, which of course was Samsung’s new flagship, coming with a refreshed design, a new processor, cameras, and at only $100 more than the S21 FE, which launched at $700, packing last year’s hardware, including processor, display, and cameras.
Vote now: What smartphone brand do you currently use?
It’s time to start the flame wars again! I’m just joking, we’re all friends here. In all fairness, I can’t remember having written a poll about our readers’ weapon of choice. And that’s a big miss. There’s no need to blabber about how important smartphones are; we all own one, and some of us probably have a couple of these little buggers.
Internal Apple memo confirms that an iOS update is coming to fix an ugly iPhone 14 Pro bug
Let's talk about bugs. No, not the crawly kind that you find on the bathroom floor and whack with a newspaper, a book, or a shoe. Let's be clear. If spraying Raid kills it dead (as the product's iconic tagline states on television commercials), it is not the type of bug that we want to discuss. Instead, the bugs that we care about are the kind you'll find mucking up software preventing a device like your phone from working the way it is supposed to.
Three camera features that would’ve let Galaxy S23 Ultra crush the next iPhone
We’re just days away from the official announcement of one of the most anticipated smartphone series of the year: the Galaxy S23! The interweb is slowly turning into a secret Galaxy ad campaign with all the leaks and rumors, but that’s neither surprising nor anything new. Samsung is...
What is Bill Gates' smartphone of choice? A Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Have you ever wondered what smartphone a really, really rich person would choose as their daily driver? Well, you need not look much further for the answer to that question. We now know the handset that, once richest man on Earth, Bill Gates uses on a daily basis. Spoiler alert - it is not an iPhone.
Highly accurate tipster says LG unit will assemble key part for Apple Watch in 2024
Last week we passed along two rumors regarding the future of the Apple Watch. One, from analyst Jeff Pu, said that the second-generation premium Apple Watch Ultra will arrive in 2023 or 2024 sporting a 2.1-inch micro-LED display (larger than the current 1.92-inch screen). The second bit of speculation came from highly accurate tipster Ross Young. The latter, who is co-founder, and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), has excellent supply chain contacts especially when it comes to displays and panels.
Yes, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus should be the last Galaxy S Plus flagship
Just the other day, rumors arose that Samsung could be intending to axe the Galaxy S24 Plus next year. Later on, those rumors were challenged by other leaksters, so it’s quite unclear if the hearsay is substantiated or not. Yet, what this particular rumor made me personally think, wouldn’t...
Android 13 QPR2 Beta may add the ability to change Pixel lockscreen shortcuts
While the two lockscreen shortcuts on Pixel phones are currently hardcoded to open Google Wallet and Home, Android 13 QPR2 hints at potential work on allowing users to customize this. Currently, the Pixel lockscreen allows for two shortcuts: Google Home and Google Wallet. You can rapidly turn devices on and...
Save $200 on this Hasselblad-equipped camera phone now!
If you’re a fan of the Apollo program and want to take pictures like Neil Armstrong, now’s the best time to equip yourselves with a Hasselblad camera. All jokes aside, the amazing OnePlus 10 Pro is $200 off right now on Amazon, and while we doubt that it has anything to do with good old Neil, it does have the Hasselblad logo on its camera system.
Samsung's Galaxy S23+ bids for a spot in the limelight with its own 'official' leaked renders
Whether or not it will end up being the last of its kind, Samsung's Galaxy S23+ is most definitely coming alongside a "regular-sized" S23 and a state-of-the-art S23 Ultra model on February 1. If you don't believe us, we finally have the official press renders (leaked by a decidedly "unofficial" source) to prove it.
Samsung could raise the price of one Galaxy S23 model but it won't sting much
Samsung has confirmed an event for February 1 where it will probably reveal the Galaxy S23 range. We have seen a truckload of leaks in recent days, corroborating earlier rumors about design and specs. A couple of reports had said Samsung could hike the price of its next S Series flagships and it looks like they were partially true.
T-Mobile is firing 'hundreds' of employees (again) and reportedly planning to close many stores
Remember how experts warned a few years ago that the T-Mobile/Sprint mega-merger would prove to be bad for US wireless industry competition and a lot of people's jobs? And remember how the "Un-carrier" used to brush off all those concerns, promising better service for the entire nation and higher rather than lower numbers of employees?
OnePlus 11 specs of global release variant confirm a powerful phone
You might’ve already heard, but the OnePlus 11 is already out in China and is quite impressive. Even though there was little doubt to be had, we were able to confirm that the OnePlus 11 will also make it to the US Market in February. Even though we don’t...
Google makes changes to the Discover feed in advance of the Pixel Tablet's release this year
You might not know what it's called, but when you swipe to the right from the first home page on your Android phone, you see the Google Discover feed. There you scroll down on a list of stories that Google knows you have an interest in. For example, this writer's Discover page shows tech stories (including some written by my colleagues and myself for PhoneArena), articles on the sports I follow (MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL), stories about the Beatles, and reports about the stock market.
Samsung, Google forced to adopt iPhone MagSafe charging! Best thing to happen to Android in 2023?
As someone who was using an iPhone with a home button well into 2022, switching to iPhone 13 mini has shown me a new perspective on some neat hardware features that newer Apple flagship phones offer…. In fact, I find these features so useful that I believe Android devices might...
Micro-LED iPhone, iPad, and Mac screens could be in Apple's future
Last week, we passed along a few rumors from analyst Jeff Pu and tipster Ross Young related to future Apple Watch models. Pu said that the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra, expected to be released late in Q3 of 2024, will sport a new display. While the first-generation timepiece has a 1.92-inch LTPO AMOLED display, the sequel will feature a 2.1-inch micro-LED display.
Official Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra cases leak
In the weeks immediately before a Samsung event, sooner or later we get to the point where we have no idea what is left there to leak. Android manufactures are bad at keeping secrets, and the Korean tech giant is by far one of the worst offenders. This time around,...
