Ann Arbor, MI

mgoblue

Wolverines Blank Biola in Season Opener

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The No. 7-ranked University of Michigan water polo had 10 different players tally a goal, including three from Libby Alsemgeest, to blank Biola 14-0 in the Wolverines' season opener Friday (Jan. 13) on the first day of the ASU Cross Conference Challenge at the Mona Plummer Aquatic Center.
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Wolverines Name Livingston, Voss Captains for 2023 Season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- University of Michigan softball head coach Bonnie Tholl announced Wednesday (Jan. 11) that graduate student Melina Livingston and senior Lexi Voss will serve as team captains for the 2023 season. "I am thrilled and eager to see how Melina and Lexi's leadership impacts the success of...
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Tamer Named to USA Field Hockey U-21 Women's National Team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- University of Michigan sophomore Abby Tamer was named to USA Field Hockey's 2023 U-21 Women's National Team, the organization announced Wednesday (Jan. 11). It is the third straight U-21 selection for Tamer, who was listed among the 25-person roster. The national team selection followed the five-day...
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Howard Scores 34 as U-M Falls at Iowa in Overtime

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Freshman Jett Howard scored a career-high 34 points behind seven three-pointers and junior Hunter Dickinson notched his fourth double-double of the season, but the University of Michigan men's basketball team fell to Iowa in overtime Thursday night (Jan. 12) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. SUMMARY: The Wolverines (9-7,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Wolverines to Host Michigan Invite to Wrap Tourney Play

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The No. 20-ranked University of Michigan women's tennis team will host the three-day Michigan Invitational this weekend (Fri-Sun., Jan. 13-15) at the Varsity Tennis Center to conclude tournament action. U-M will be joined at the event by No. 17 Ohio State, No. 24 Tennessee and Mississippi.
Ann Arbor, MI

