TEMPE, Ariz. -- The No. 7-ranked University of Michigan water polo had 10 different players tally a goal, including three from Libby Alsemgeest, to blank Biola 14-0 in the Wolverines' season opener Friday (Jan. 13) on the first day of the ASU Cross Conference Challenge at the Mona Plummer Aquatic Center.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO