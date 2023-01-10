Read full article on original website
dallasexpress.com
Portillo’s Opens First Texas Location
Portillo’s, a Chicago-based fast food hot dog restaurant, has finally made its way to North Dallas. This will be the first Portillo’s in the Lone Star State. The grand opening of the 7,900-square-foot restaurant grand will be on Wednesday, January 18. It will be located in The Colony at 4560 Destination Drive and will feature a double drive-thru and be able to seat over 260 customers. The location’s decor will incorporate elements from the surrounding community.
The Chestnut Tree in Denton is Getting a Makeover
This restaurant has been serving diners since 1994.
dmagazine.com
A Handroll Handoff Takes Place on Walnut Hill Lane
A handroll shuffle occurred this December at the intersection of U.S. Highway 75 and Walnut Hill Lane. Where Sushi de Handroll once served temaki to Dallasites, a newcomer—Komé—has taken its place with a similar menu. If you visited Sushi de Handroll, you’ll recognize a lot about Komé....
csengineermag.com
McCarthy Moves Dallas Headquarters to New Office
McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has moved their Dallas office to a new location at 3400 N Central Expressway in Richardson. The new office, located in the CityLine mixed-use development, will also serve as headquarters for McCarthy’s parent company, Genuine McCarthy Enterprises and its associated subsidiaries. McCarthy has been building...
dmagazine.com
The Cuellar Family’s Latest Restaurant is an Ode To Their Legacy
Take a San Antonio native to a Dallas Tex-Mex restaurant if you ever want to have a contentious dinner debate. You will hear all their pet theories: the ways our city’s Tex-Mex is not the same, how strange it is that a cuisine can be so much better only a few hours down the road. Have enough of these meals, and your social life will become a catalog of other people’s disappointments: bland or dry rice, timid salsas, mushy and mysterious enchilada fillings, guacamole overcrowded with ingredients, pico de gallo wilting on scalding-hot plates.
CandysDirt.com
A Cozy Plano Townhome Just Feet from The Fairway
Mere minutes from the Dallas North Tollway and Legacy West, The Fairway Villas at Ridgeview Ranch is one of Plano’s premier golf course communities you may have never heard of. Here, townhome residents enjoy proximity to a beautiful 18-hole championship course with rolling hills and unrivaled scenery. The location is also ideal in terms of top-notch retail, first-class culinary options, and a quick commute to Dallas.
Great American Cookies Bakes Up New Garland Location
The dessert chain’s claim to fame is creating the Original Cookie Cake which dates all the way back to 1977
A Taste of Dallas BBQ Off the Beaten Path
Barbecue varies so much across the face of our country and has regional styles spanning from Memphis to the Carolinas, but nothing quite satisfies like the Texas brand of BBQ with haunches of brisket, pork and beef ribs and more that brings out the chef in every man who wields a backyard fire.
Leading Coffee Brand Set to Open In Watauga
The fast-growing coffee brand that’s famous for its smart drive-thru, quality tasty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries is set to open in Watauga. Scooter’s coffee will mark the opening with a celebration on Friday, January 20, where customers can get a free drink when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile App.
'They're a maniac': These are your top Dallas 'red flags'
DALLAS — The best place for a very Dallas conversation has to be the Dallas subreddit. Honestly, where else will you get an in-depth discussion on "Which Taco Bell in the Metroplex has the most gourmet menu?" Or this offering, also from this week: "Where is the fanciest Target in the metroplex?" Or (and we've all been here before) this: "ALLERGIES."
Eater
A Dallas Restaurant Ushers in a New Mandate: Benefits and Healthcare for Hospitality Employees
The hospitality industry faced a reckoning from its workers due to the COVID-19 pandemic and as a new generation enters the workforce. Chefs and restauranteurs all over the Metroplex are discussing how difficult it has become to hire and retain staff — an industry-wide problem that is not limited to DFW.
H-E-B Planning To Open Another North Texas Location
H-E-B is continuing its expansion across North Texas.
Hopdoddy Burger Bar bringing premium burgers to Fort Worth
The El Diablo burger is among many handcrafted premium burgers on the Hopdoddy Burger Bar menu. (Courtesy Hopdoddy Burger Bar) Hopdoddy Burger Bar is set to open its second Fort Worth location at 3101 Heritage Trace Parkway in the Alliance area of Fort Worth. It will be in the former...
Free pet vaccination, microchipping in Arlington Saturday
If you need to get your pets vaccinated or microchipped, you have a golden opportunity in Arlington Saturday. Operation Kindness will be at Arlington Animal Services tomorrow to provide free vaccinations and microchipping to pets.
Collin County residents are worried that Universal Studios in Frisco will cause rent spikes and traffic jams
FRISCO, Texas - A 100-acre Universal Studios theme park is headed to North Texas. Universal Parks & Resorts — the theme park division of media behemoth NBCUniversal — has purchased a site on the Dallas North Tollway for a new kids-themed park and hotel in Frisco.
Guy Fieri Calls This His Favorite Restaurant In The State Of Texas!
I don't know about you but in our household, Guy Fieri is the ultimate food critic. We can sit and watch his show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives for an entire Saturday afternoon. This guy is 100% a foodie and to me an expert when it comes to finding all the best places to eat from coast to coast.
New Buc-ee's south of Dallas to commence construction this month
Good news for lovers of Buc-ee's with construction on a new store in Hillsboro to commence in two weeks. The store is just east of the I-35 near the U.S. Highway 77 exit. It will be approximately 60 miles south of Dallas and is set to open mid-next year.
keranews.org
Stained glass crafting is making a comeback, and you can take classes here in North Texas
We all grew up hearing: be careful, don't break the glass. But you can get over that, said David Kittrell. "There are several voices that are in your head telling you, don't mess with the glass, you'll break it." Kittrell is part owner of Kittrell Riffkind, a stained glass company...
English-Korean street signs first step in making Dallas' 'Koreatown' official
DALLAS — The area near Royal Lane and Harry Hines has been considered Dallas' Koreatown for years — home to the largest Korean American community in Texas. The mix of restaurants and businesses represents an immigrant community estimated at some 100,000 strong. But, the city never made "Koreatown" official.
