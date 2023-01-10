ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 128

Dirty Blackwater
2d ago

Why is this not a wake up call for those who have been elected, Oregon has serious issues that need to be dealt with.

Reply(8)
21
Ginger Read
2d ago

absolutely not, Idaho needs to stay Idaho. the bigger cities are pushing into rural areas of Oregon. nope

Reply(1)
18
Practical Thinker
2d ago

this is the stupidest argument I have ever heard. the majority of votes are the decision-making Factor. you don't like Oregon, pack your bags and move to Idaho. under those circumstances I am sure they will welcome you. how selfish are those people who think parts of a state should be separated so that they can have their will. have your will but do it in the way that people typically do it, move. m. oh V e

Reply(13)
14
KIDO Talk Radio

Greater Idaho Movement Gains HUGE Momentum

The Greater Idaho movement continues to gain moment throughout the state of Oregon. Another county, Wallowa, has submitted enough valid signatures to allow it on the ballot this May. The measure number is 32;007. What Is The Greater Idaho Movement?. The movement is a grassroots effort to allow fifteen Oregon...
OREGON STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Greater Idaho and Split California? What’s Up With That?

In Oregon, proponents of Greater Idaho have gotten a reading in the state legislature. Before Election Day last year, some in mainstream media were claiming the idea had lost momentum. Then some additional counties voted to join Idaho. Maybe the news reporters need to get outside Portland once in a while. If you’re counting, 11 counties want a divorce from the left coast.
IDAHO STATE
KGW

Bill to adjust Oregon and Idaho border introduced in Oregon Senate

SALEM, Ore. — An Oregon State Senator has introduced a bill advancing the cause of the so-called "Greater Idaho" movement, which seeks to adjust state lines to move several conservative-leaning eastern counties out of Oregon, arguing that Idaho would be a better political fit for them. If passed, SJM2...
OREGON STATE
The Center Square

Governor Tina Kotek unveils $130 million homeless plan, executive orders

(The Center Square) - Oregon’s Governor Tina Kotek unveiled an aggressive new plan to tackle homelessness by signing three executive orders and proposing a $130 million package on her first day in office. Perhaps taking a page out of California Governor Garvin Newsom’s playbook, Kotek is setting ambitious goals to address homelessness in Oregon. “Governing is about serving Oregonians. All Oregonians. And I have heard from people loud and clear,...
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Audit: Oregon broadband office not prepared for federal infrastructure grants

Oregon’s broadband office doesn’t have the staff or plans it needs to take advantage of up to $1 billion in federal money to expand internet access, according to an audit released Wednesday.  The report from the Audits Division of the Secretary of State’s Office found that the state has work to do to effectively allocate […] The post Audit: Oregon broadband office not prepared for federal infrastructure grants appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Interfaith Organization Wants 114 Gun Laws to be Fully Implemented

114 Gun Laws: The religious coalition that drafted and pushed for Oregon’s new gun rules is working to build support for passing them into law. In November, voters approved Measure 114 by a razor-thin margin. Magazines that can hold more than 10 rounds are prohibited. A valid firearms purchase license is required. And a check of the buyer’s and seller’s backgrounds is necessary before any firearm may be transferred.
OREGON STATE
NEWStalk 870

NOAA Seeks Comment for 2023 Rules on Washington Salmon Fisheries

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is seeking the public's input regarding the development of management measures regarding salmon fisheries in Washington State among other West Coast States. NOAA is making the ask to aid in the creation of the management measure that will guide commercial, tribal, and recreational...
WASHINGTON STATE
987thebull.com

Oregon’s Next Kid Governor Takes Office

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon’s new Kid Governor took office in Salem Wednesday. Lea Andrus is a 5th grader at Hawks View Elementary in Sherwood. She took her oath from the Senate chamber at the capitol and laid out her priority for her year-long term, “I hope that we can reduce bullying in our schools and communities through kindness.”
OREGON STATE
bendsource.com

Non-Affiliated Voters Outnumber Democrats in Oregon. Let Them Participate in Primaries.

Paying attention to the extreme partisanship in Washington, D.C., might lead one to pull their hair out. This past week – amid the effort, involving some 15 rounds of voting – to name a Speaker of the House, also happened to be the anniversary of the Capitol breach of Jan. 6, 2020. One might imagine that to be a day when some of the very same lawmakers whose lives were threatened by the breach of the Capitol would come together to commemorate the day and denounce that type of violence. But nope; on the steps of the Capitol that day was one lone Republican, and the rest of the commemorators were Democrats. Even on this we remain completely divided.
OREGON STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Hol’ Up How Is THIS Idaho’s Most Dangerous City?

Overall, Idaho is a pretty safe state. Compared to many parts of the country, we're almost crime-free. Almost, in fact, here is a look at the SAFEST cities in Idaho!. Even though the Gem State is an amazing place to live with low crime rates overall, it doesn't mean we're completely shielded from criminals and ne'er do wells.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

More Than a Thousand Animals Were Illegally Killed South of Idaho

Hunting in Idaho is almost required to be a resident. It isn't really, but many around the Magic Valley enjoy going out in the morning or for a few days or weeks and seeing what they can bring home. Some do it for food, some do it to escape for a few days, and some enjoy the sport and seeing who can get the biggest tag. If you don't hunt, odds are high that you know somebody that does and most likely have gone with somebody at least once. While hunting is a great activity, some rules and regulations need to be followed. Most hunters follow these rules, but there are those select few that don't and they get the bad title of being a poacher. Poaching in 2022 was high, and far too many animals were killed illegally south of Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Emerald Media

Courts disagree over the constitutionality, feasibility of Measure 114

A recently-passed Oregon gun control measure is blocked following a slew of lawsuits and concerns from sheriffs, but activists are still confident the measure will succeed. Measure 114 passed with slim margins last November and was the closest Oregon ballot measure race in 2022. Less than 25,000, or about 1.3% of the total votes, made the difference between the measure passing and not, according to election results gathered by the Oregon Secretary of State.
OREGON STATE
inlander.com

Inslee wants to delay the north-south freeway, the Legislature dodges the Public Records Act; and the state needs more employees

Last month, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee released his two-year transportation spending plan. Buried among the $58 billion in proposed projects, amid the pages of tables and schedules, is a delay on something some Spokane motorists have been clamoring for since Truman was president: the north-south freeway. For about a decade, officials have said the North Spokane Corridor would be completed by 2029. Now Inslee's recommendation is to have the freeway first envisioned in 1946 done sometime in the mid-2030s. His punt on the project may not last the legislative session. Greater Spokane Inc., the Greater Spokane Valley Chamber of Commerce and Inland Northwest Associated General Contractors all lined up to criticize Inslee's proposal, saying in a joint statement that "stripping the project of funding at this juncture will cost our region millions in the long run." Spokane's trio of Democratic legislators — Sen. Andy Billig and House members Timm Ormsby and Marcus Riccelli — quickly followed suit, saying the delay "does not have our support." (NICHOLAS DESHAIS)
WASHINGTON STATE
