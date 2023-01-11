High school cross country: Flowery Branch's Bella Brick makes two big choices with commitment to Georgia

Flowery Branch's Bella Brick crosses the finish line first to win the Hall County championship on Sept. 24, 2022 at the North Hall Community Center. - photo by Bill Murphy

Bella Brick has had two major choices to make about her athletic future in college – not only which school, but which sports.

The Flowery Branch senior has made that decision, announcing via Instagram her verbal commitment to run cross country and track at the University of Georgia on Tuesday.

Brick is a three-time state placer in cross country, including her senior season, when she placed sixth in a time of 20:53.40 in the Class 5A state meet in Carrollton in helping the Falcons to a 15th-place team finish.

She has also placed in the state track and field championships in both the 800- and 1,600-meter events the past two seasons, and will run track again this spring.

However, Brick’s choice as to whether to continue her athletic career on the trail or the track wasn’t necessarily an easy one thanks to her prowess on the basketball court.

The 5-foot-10 wing is one of Georgia’s top long-range shooters, having won the Georgia High School Association’s girls and co-ed 3-point shooting championship last year, and entered Tuesday’s game against Loganville needing just two points to reach 1,000 for her career.

But she says the decisions to focus on cross country and track and to do so at Georgia were both fairly easy ones.

“I was deciding between basketball and running cross country and track for a long time,” said Brick, who is averaging 18.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game for the Falcons’ basketball team. “I entered my recruiting for cross country late since I was undecisive. I had some other, smaller schools talk to me, but when I reached out to Georgia, they reached back out to me.

“I considered South Carolina. I tried to get in contact with their coach, but Georgia was really the main school that I was considering. I went on an official visit there, and everything was just amazing. I fell in love with the coaches, the program, all the resources (there) and everything.”

Another factor in Brick’s decision is the overlap between the seasons for all three sports, with cross country running in the late summer and through the fall, basketball taking place in the winter and outdoor track running in the late winter and early spring.

However, she says she is at least open to the idea of being involved with basketball when she gets to Georgia, though not necessarily on the court.

“We’ve talked about it,” said Brick, who holds personal best times of 5:15 in the 1,600 and 2:21 in the 800 in track. “I think (playing) would be a little much, but I think it would be so cool to be involved with the (Georgia) basketball team, maybe not as a player, but … like as a manager or someone taking stats or something like that.”

Between her commitment, her impending milestone on the court and a big home game for her and the Falcons in the Region 8-5A standings against Loganville on Tuesday, this week has proven to be a big one for Brick.

And she is enjoying every minute of it.

“Yeah, it will be a great week,” Brick said Tuesday. “I definitely wanted to score my 1,000th point at home. That’ll be nice to have the crowd and everyone there. Seeing all the support already for my commitment is crazy. I’ve seen so many comments and likes on my Instagram (page) and Facebook and everything like that. So seeing all the support from that is really exciting, and seeing all the support (Tuesday) night will top that off.”