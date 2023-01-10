Read full article on original website
Newcastle 2-0 Leicester - Match Report: Dan-cing into the semi-final
Newcastle United reached a semi-final of a major cup competition for the first time in 18 years as they cruised past Leicester City at St James’ Park last night. There couldn’t have been a more fitting goal scorer than Dan Burn, a player who has done things the hard way and who bleeds black and white.
Newcastle to visit Southampton, host them later in Carabao Cup semi-final
Newcastle United will be playing giant-killing Southampton in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup through the end of January for a place in the final. If the Magpies want to lift their first trophy in a million years on the turf of Wembley Stadium, they will have to defeat Soton in a two-leg semi-finals matchup.
Leicester City Women Sign Remy Siemsen
The Foxes have their first signing of 2023! Forward Remy Siemsen signed from Sydney FC in the Australian A-League. Siemsen is 23 years old, around 5’4, and is right footed. Her professional career started in 2016 with Sydney FC and she’s spent most of it playing in the Australian league. She’s had two short stints outside of Australia, at California Storm in the US women’s 2nd tier league in 2018 and then in 2022 she spent about six months at AIK in the Swedish league. Siemsen made her debut for the senior national team in 2021, and since has played in six matches for the Matildas.
FA Cup Fairytale: Meadow Lane or bust!
Sunderland had been drawn to play Notts County at their Meadow Lane ground on 13 January 1973 in the Third Round of the FA Cup. The country was in the grip of the “winter of discontent”. Industrial action and strikes were rife, and the government of the day, led by Ted Heath, directed street lighting to be switched off at 10pm in an attempt to save power as industrial action began to impact. The Prime Minister and his government just about survived the miners’ strike of 1972 - they would not survive a second a couple of years later.
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Want Nice’s Thuram
It’s another day in January, and you know what that means: another Liverpool FC midfielder transfer rumour. This time, it’s a dude named Jacque Talbot reporting that Liverpool are in talks with Nice’s Khepren Thuram over a move to Merseyside to make a push for Champions League qualification.
Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Moshiri finally speaks, Fleetwood visits, Doucoure move off, Danjuma latest
Farhad Moshiri has finally responded, but it’s only after the prompting of the Fans Forum, and even then it looks like it is stick rather than twist. [EFC]. “I have faith in the work being done not only by our manager, but our Director of Football and our board of directors. That faith is based on my knowledge of the depth and quality of work being done both at Finch Farm and the Royal Liver Building - and of the plan that is in place. I am confident that we have skilled, experienced and focused professionals at all levels of the Club. We are all agreed that our current league position must and will improve.”
Thursday January 12th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Lucas Moura to leave Spurs this summer after club opts not to extend contract
This season will be Lucas Moura’s last one at Tottenham Hotspur. According to Mike McGrath at the Daily Telegraph, the Brazilian attacker’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and Tottenham have decided not to exercise a one-year extension clause. He will leave the club this summer on a free transfer and can sign with any club he wishes.
Watch: Billy Koumetio Scores Goal From Own Half Following Loan Recall
After a disappointing half season spent on loan with Austria Wien, 20-year-old French centre half Billy Koumetio returned to the Reds this week and made his first appearance against Paris Saint-Germain in the Premier League International Cup. In the end, the Reds won 4-2 on goals from Luke Chambers, Oludare...
Chelsea fans’ preferred lineup against Fulham: David Datro Fofana to lead the line!
Chelsea could really use a lift in the winning department and doing so against West London rivals Fulham just down the road would do nicely. Injuries continue to plague the squad so the choices are still severely limited. THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE. Starting with the formation, the WAGNH community stick...
Manchester City Bow Out of League Cup, Lose 0-2: Reaction & Tweets
On to the reaction- “The best team won. They were better.”. “I have the feeling today that it doesn’t matter the line-up, the performance happens...”. “We were not ready [to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals]...”. We didn’t play good, didn’t play well in the beginning. Many games you...
Antonio Conte continues to say the right things regarding his Spurs future
The marriage between Tottenham Hotspur and Antonio Conte hasn’t always felt like a particularly natural fit, especially considering the Italian’s tendency to leave managerial jobs in a huff when things don’t go his way or when he feels as though his values and that of his employers’ aren’t aligned. So you can understand why Tottenham fans still feel extremely antsy, especially since Conte’s initial 1.5 year contract at Spurs is set to expire at the end of the season, seemingly with no movement towards any sort of resolution.
The Soul of Everton Football Club is at Stake
On Saturday, Everton will host Southampton at Goodison Park in a bona fide relegation six-pointer between the 18th and 20th-placed sides in the Premier League respectively. However, this game represents so much more than a chance at three invaluable points for Everton Football Club and its supporters, as if any extra pressure was needed.
Gilly Flaherty Announces Retirement From Football
Sad news from the Solar Camp part of Liverpool FC - defender Gilly Flaherty announced her immediate retirement from professional football. Flaherty joined the Reds from West Ham over the summer to shore up their defense in the FA WSL. Having previously worked with Matt Beard at West Ham, the signing was an optimistic one, that turned into a fairly uneasy one. Flaherty retires at 31 years old and with the all time Women’s Super League appearance record, after also winning the lot with Arsenal and Chelsea.
Carragher Reveals Michael Edwards’ Squad-Building Secret
Liverpool supporters look fondly on Michael Edwards’ tenure at the head of the club’s recruitment structure, even if the former Sporting Director ended his 11-year association with the club at the end of last season for reasons—similar to his unique approach in the role—that remain inscrutable.
Fulham vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
A West London Derby of midtable prominence is a most fitting game to be played on a Thursday night, the worst night of the week. Graham Potter has opted to give new arrival João Félix the start right away, after just 24 hours with the team. Can’t do much worse than our other options, I suppose. Also, it looks like we’re back to a back-three.
On This Day (12th January 1982): Happy Birthday to former captain Dean Whitehead!
When I think back to the Sunderland teams in the noughties, Dean Whitehead is one of the first names of players from that time that springs to mind. Playing through the eras of Mick McCarthy and then Roy Keane, the former Oxford midfielder experienced a rollercoaster of emotions as a player at the club, making over 200 appearances in a Sunderland shirt.
CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Southampton v Manchester City
Manchester City are off to the South of England to take on Southampton in the Carabao Cup Quarterfinals. With a crucially important Manchester Derby to be played at the weekend, how will Pep Guardiola keep the legs fresh and still manage to move forward in the Cup? Here’s my guess at what the squad might look like. Stefan Ortega gets consecutive starts for the Manchester Blues.
Roker Ramble: Bye-bye, Brucey! (He finished tenth, yanow...)
Imagine if Steve Bruce was a company, and people could post their Trust Pilot reviews of him online... “Never admitted fault, despite multiple complaints (with attached proof) to customer service.”. “Constantly gave staff the day off, and he spent his entire time writing a football detective novel.”. “Bloke down the...
