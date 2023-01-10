Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Troll Under the Bridge Statue, a fascinating art piece located in Seattle, Washington and the history behind it.Cristoval VictorialSeattle, WA
COVID-19 Complacency: A Hard Shift for ImmunocompromisedBR Rogers
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers
Like the rest of us, Patrick Mahomes is sitting at home and watching the Wild Card games. But he has... The post Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers appeared first on Outsider.
Yardbarker
Seahawks reportedly made decision on Geno Smith's future
After an impressive season leading the team to the NFL playoffs, the Seattle Seahawks are expected to make re-signing Geno Smith to a multiyear deal a priority in the offseason. Ahead of the Seattle's playoff matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Seahawks have...
Yardbarker
Former Steelers QB1 Kordell Stewart Gives Stern Warning About Firing Coaches
Former Pittsburgh Steelers starting Quarterback Kordell Stewart knows a thing or two about adapting to a coordinator change. During his six-year tenure under center in Pittsburgh, the 2001 Pro Bowler played for four different play-callers. Chan Gailey helped him to excel in his first year with 3,020 passing yards and...
Yardbarker
Steelers Writer Mocks Organization, Mike Tomlin’s Recent Lack Of Success
The Pittsburgh Steelers franchise is consistently recognized as one of the best run operations in all of American sports. The Rooney family is overwhelmingly respected and the results on the field over the years have propelled the organization into the conversation for one of the best to work and play for. The team has won a league-high, 504 games since the merger in 1970 and is tied for the most Super Bowl Championships with six. Perhaps the most impressive feat of them all is the amount of head coaches that have had the honor and privilege of leading Pittsburgh since over 50 years ago.
Yardbarker
San Francisco 49ers Add All-Pro To Wild Card Roster
The San Francisco 49ers elevated two for the Wild Card round. The San Francisco 49ers made two roster decisions before their Wild Card game Saturday. The 49ers will play their divisional rival, the Seattle Seahawks, in an afternoon game Saturday. Battling several injuries in the secondary in the late season it looks like the 49ers will be turning to a former All-Pro cornerback for help against the Seahawks.
Yardbarker
This offensive weapon might be a headache for Chiefs' next opponent
Could a trade-deadline pickup be among the Chiefs' best players in the postseason?. During the TV broadcast of the Chiefs' Week 18 win over the Raiders, ESPN's Louis Riddick said Kansas City GM Brett Veach told him Kadarius Toney may soon be the team's best wideout. In 2008 and 2009, Riddick and Veach worked together for the Philadelphia Eagles under head coach Andy Reid.
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks Sign Offensive Weapon Before Playoffs
The Seattle Seahawks will have extra help on offense in the playoffs. The Seahawks have been plagued this season with their running back unit injuries. They’ve needed to bring in reinforcements all season at the position. On Friday, the Seahawks signed a running back to the 53-man roster before their Wild Card matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.
Yardbarker
Joe Burrow Names NFL's Top Cornerback: 'I Think He's The Best'
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has faced plenty of great defenders during his three NFL seasons. The 26-year-old revealed his two top cornerbacks in the NFL during a recent appearance on the Colin Cowherd Podcast. Burrow believes Broncos star cornerback Patrick Surtain II is the leagues top cornerback. "Yeah, I think...
Yardbarker
Maxx Crosby had one-word reaction to being left off of All-Pro team
"Crosby is playing as probably the second-best defensive player in the league," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said recently. In 17 games, Crosby led the league in tackles for a loss (22.0), totaled 89 tackles — the most by a DE— tied for eighth in sacks (12.5) and was second in QB pressures (52), all career highs, per Pro Football Reference. He also tied for sixth in forced fumbles (three).
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Captain Cam Heyward Distraught Over Lack Of Standards For All-Pro Voting After 2022 Team Released
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman, Cam Heyward has established himself as one of the best defenders in team history. Despite being 33 years old, he kept right on that track in 2022. After a somewhat slow start, Heyward ended the season with stats similar to some of his best years. He ended with 10.5 sacks, the second-best tally of his career, along with four pass deflections, 14 tackles for a loss, and a career-high 22 quarterback hits.
Yardbarker
Bills Elevated Wide Receiver For Wild Card Roster; Cut DT
The Buffalo Bills elevated a couple of players before their Wild Card game against Miami Dolphins Sunday. The Bills added depth to their wide receiver position earlier this week. The Bills announced they were signing All-Pro wide receiver Cole Beasley to the 53-man roster for the playoffs. The Bills announced Saturday they were making a couple of moves with the practice squad as well.
Yardbarker
Top Chicago Bears free agent target admits he wants a big payday
Chicago Bears free agent target Daron Payne admits he wants a big payday. The Chicago Bears have a lot of needs to address in the 2023 offseason and fortuanetly for them, they have a lot of cap space and the No. 1 overall pick to work with. Which direction they go with certain positions will be the biggest questions to address.
Yardbarker
Dolphins Need To Let Skylar Thompson Loose
When I watched Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson play Sunday against the New York Jets, he played like a quarterback playing, not to lose. What I mean by that is he seemed indecisive about whether to throw the ball or take off and run. That was fine last week, but with a win-or-go-home game Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, his mentality must be different. Thompson must leave it all on the field. He must trust his receivers when he throws the ball. Now, I know this part of the learning curve of a rookie, but Thompson isn’t your typical rookie. He’s 25 years old and older than our starter Tua Tagovailoa, so he has more experience than the usual rookie playing in college. I saw that in the preseason, but that’s the preseason, and he will have to make some plays to have any chance.
Yardbarker
Report: 49ers make big Jimmy Garoppolo decision for playoffs
The San Francisco 49ers are still hoping to get Jimmy Garoppolo back from injury during their playoff run. However, even if he does return, it may not be in the role that was initially envisioned. Garoppolo is aggressively working to return from his broken foot, potentially for the NFC Championship...
Yardbarker
Eagles WR A.J. Brown's good fortune 'strikes' again
A.J. Brown is on a roll. First, he broke the Eagles’ single-season receiving record for 1,496 yards. Then, his team clinched the division and the top seed in the NFC. Then, he went bowling. Recently, a video surfaced showing Brown and his teammates at a local bowling alley. In...
Yardbarker
$33 Million A Year For Derek Carr: “That’s Not Happening” Says Rich Eisen
The Las Vegas Raiders will soon need to decide on quarterback Derek Carr. His playing days with the Silver and Black are over, but his actual career will go on. On Thursday, while on the topic of calling Carr’s final game in Pittsburgh, Rich Eisen stated that there’s no way an NFL team is taking on Carr’s current contract.
Yardbarker
REPORT: Atlanta Falcons Request To Interview Packers Coach
The Atlanta Falcons are looking for a defensive coordinator. The Atlanta Falcons are reaching out to find their next defensive coordinator. Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees is retiring from the position after two seasons. According to Matt Urben with USA Today, the Falcons plan to take their time before they hire their next defensive coordinator. They want to look at many candidates. One of those candidates is reportedly a Packers coach.
Yardbarker
3 Full Seasons Later The Steelers Absolutely Robbed The Miami Dolphins
Many people already know the story of the Pittsburgh Steelers making a major addition by trading with the Miami Dolphins for their second-year safety, Minkah Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick was unhappy with how the Dolphins were using him and requested a trade. Omar Khan convinced the Steelers general manager at the time, Kevin Colbert, to heavily pursue him, which led to a trade involving the Steelers’ first round pick and a couple of day three pick swaps. There’s a little more to the draft picks, which somehow makes the trade slightly more lopsided for the Steelers.
Yardbarker
Vikings radio announcer obliterated WR Jalen Reagor over mistake
Sunday’s NFC wild-card game between the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings was tight, and looked like it had the potential to swing on just about any given play. Perhaps that is why Vikings radio broadcaster Paul Allen was so upset with one play made by Minnesota punt returner Jalen Reagor.
Yardbarker
Report: Jim Harbaugh has ‘strong mutual interest’ with one NFL team
One team may be emerging as the most serious suitor for Jim Harbaugh, at least in terms of the two sides having mutual interest. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Saturday that the Denver Broncos coaching search is centered around Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, former Saints coach Sean Payton, and Harbaugh. Harbaugh and the Broncos have talked, and the two sides apparently have mutual interest.
Comments / 0