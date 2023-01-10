Read full article on original website
wtatennis.com
What we learned from watching the Netflix series 'Break Point'
Anybody who follows professional tennis with even moderate diligence already knows the basics of what occurred last year. “Break Point,” the Netflix series that becomes available Friday, fills in some of the gaps behind those bare results -- the hows and whys. What’s happening inside the brain of, say, Taylor Fritz or Ajla Tomljanovic or Paula Badosa when they’re under duress?
wtatennis.com
Netflix 'Break Point': Five things to know about Ajla Tomljanovic
Editor's note: Netflix's "Break Point" follows tennis players as they compete around the world. It's a rare insight into the personal lives of some of the top competitors on the tennis circuit after a year of traveling with both the WTA and ATP Tours. The show premieres Jan. 13. One...
wtatennis.com
How Tomljanovic let go of expectations and turned her season around
Ajla Tomljanovic might have begun the 2022 season as a side character, but by the end of the year, she would step out of the shadows and into the brightest of spotlights. Through it all, she turned her heartbreak -- both on and off the court -- into a season of personal growth.
wtatennis.com
Five things we learned from Ash Barty's memoir 'My Dream Time'
Former World No.1 Ashleigh Barty's memoir "My Dream Time" is a celebration of the community that sets her on her path toward tennis history. Even the most ardent Barty observers will find new insights and worthy anecdotes in the 350-page recounting of her career. It offers candid and emotionally resonant insight into what drove one of the sport's most quietly competitive champions.
wtatennis.com
Badosa continues to work hard to find herself again
Few people have been as open or as articulate as Paula Badosa has been when it comes to discussing the mental health challenges and struggles an athlete can face in the world of professional sport. In a poignant scene in the upcoming docuseries “Break Point” set to be released on...
wtatennis.com
Badosa excited for fans to see the authentic side of her in 'Break Point'
Paula Badosa, the 11th-ranked player in the world, spoke to the WTA about her experience with Netflix's "Break Point." WTA Insider: How was the experience filming for the year?. Badosa: It was very cool. I think it's very good for tennis as well, to get to know a little bit...
wtatennis.com
Kasatkina, Bencic advance to Adelaide 2 final via walkovers
No.5 seed Daria Kasatkina and No.8 seed Belinda Bencic will square off for the Adelaide International 2 title on Saturday after both advanced via walkover in the semifinals. No.9 seed Paula Badosa withdrew from her match against Kasatkina due to a right thigh injury, and No.6 seed Veronika Kudermetova pulled out ahead of her clash with Bencic due to a left hip injury.
wtatennis.com
The mental struggle is real: Jabeur on the realities of a tennis career
Ons Jabeur's emotional 2022 season on the Hologic WTA Tour was full of highs and heartbreak. From winning the biggest title of her career in Madrid and rising to World No.2, to coming within a set of winning Wimbledon, the charismatic Tunisian went through it all. The cameras were rolling...
wtatennis.com
Now a contender, Garcia shoulders the pressure in Melbourne
MELBOURNE, Australia -- World No.4 Caroline Garcia could not stop beaming as she took to the dais for Australian Open Media Day. Asked to recall where her head was at 12 months ago as she readied for the 2022 Australian Open, the Frenchwoman looked around the large theater and chuckled.
wtatennis.com
Pavlyuchenkova embracing the social side of the tennis tour
ADELAIDE, Australia -- Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova's seven-month injury absence from the Hologic WTA Tour did not go unnoticed. The former World No.11 has been grinding away on the professional circuit since she was 16. In the midst of the best run of results of her career, the 2021 French Open finalist was forced onto the sidelines with a tear in her patella tendon last year.
wtatennis.com
Davis sweeps to first title in six years in Hobart
American Lauren Davis ended a six-year title drought on Saturday at the Hobart International with a straight-sets win over Italy’s Elisabetta Cocciaretto for her second career Hologic WTA Tour singles crown. Davis triumphed 7-6(0), 6-2 in an all-unseeded final after saving two set points in the opening set to...
wtatennis.com
Former US Open champion Sam Stosur set to retire at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia -- 2011 US Open champion Samantha Stosur announced she will retire after competing for the last time at the 2023 Australian Open. In the final event of her career, the Former World No.4 is set to play doubles with Alizé Cornet. "It was always going to be...
wtatennis.com
No.1 Swiatek not taking Australian Open opener lightly
MELBOURNE, Australia -- World No.1 Iga Swiatek confirmed she is fit and ready to go for the first Slam of the season at the Australian Open. The Polish star is set to get under tournament underway on Monday, kicking off the night session on Rod Laver Arena. She will face a familiar foe in Germany's Jule Niemeier. Ranked No.68, Niemeier is coming off the biggest season of her career, where she made the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.
wtatennis.com
Swiatek reveals the real impact of Barty's retirement in candid essay
In a candid essay for 'The Players Tribune', World No.1 Iga Swiatek takes readers inside her mind to reveal the challenges and inspirations that paved her way to the top of the game. "You might imagine that I stayed up all night as a kid dreaming about being a big...
wtatennis.com
Badosa, Tomljanovic withdraw from Australian Open
Paula Badosa and Ajla Tomljanovic announced on Saturday that they would be missing the 2023 Australian Open due to injuries. Badosa, the No.11 seed and top-ranked Spaniard, suffered an abductor injury on Thursday during her grueling Adelaide International 2 quarterfinal against Beatriz Haddad Maia. Badosa won that two-and-a-half-hour straight-sets match,...
