Storm leads to flooding which damages dozens of homes in Northern Santa Barbara County
The storm is over, but many of the impacts are still being felt, especially in northern Santa Barbara County. In Orcutt, more than two dozen homes were damaged after a sink hole led to the flooding of some nearby homes. The issue occurred off of Union Valley Parkway. And in Guadalupe, a breach in the Santa Maria Levee led to about 20 homes being damaged.
Thursday will be the nicest day of the week, but prepare for more rain Friday
Rain will start again Friday and last through Monday. The post Thursday will be the nicest day of the week, but prepare for more rain Friday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Some highway closures remain following latest storm
Many roads on the Central Coast have reopened following Monday’s storm that left multiple highways blocked by mudslides, debris flows or even partially washed away.
As next storm looms over California, here's what to expect
(KRON) — As the next system in a series of storms that’s been dousing Northern and Central California looms over this weekend, officials advise to take Thursday’s “break” in the rain to prepare your house, car and self before Friday. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the entire Bay Area starting Saturday […]
Rincon in Chaotic State After Recent Storm Surge
For the second time in the past week, a major storm (and swell) system has bombarded the West Coast, sending epic waves to some areas and unfortunate structural damage to other areas. The Capitola Pier in Santa Cruz was partially destroyed last week during the #bombcyclone swell and this week, the havoc seemed to hit the Santa Barbara coastline.
There’s another storm expected to hit Northern California. Here’s what to expect
(KTXL) — Another atmospheric river is predicted to hit Northern California on Friday night through the weekend, bringing heavy rain to the valley and snow to the mountains, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS predicts that the heaviest rainfall will be seen on Saturday which could bring flooding concerns throughout the region. Thunderstorms […]
Highway 101 reopens through Central Coast
The road was closed down in multiple locations Monday due to the storm for flooding and mud and rockslides.
Aerial Footage of Montecito Storm Damage
I was able to capture some aerial footage of the flooding Tuesday morning from Coast Village Road. Find more photos/videos @stimsonphoto on Instagram.
RAW: CA: STORM-VENTURY COUNTY-MUD, DEBRIS IN ROAD
101 Closed in Ventura County near the Ventura River. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
California scenes show devastation from flooding, sinkholes amid barrage of atmospheric rivers
The onslaught of atmospheric rivers continues to pummel California this week, making roads impassable, creating massive sinkholes and dropping more than a foot of rain in some places.
California Storm Updates: Flooding Causes Widespread Damage, More Rain On Way
California braces for a new round of storms as much of the state continues to recover from severe flooding and wind damage.
SoCal weather: What to know on rainfall totals, road closures and flash flood warnings
As the latest storm batters SoCal, here's what to know about rainfall totals, road closures and conditions to keep you and your family safe.
‘Pretty unbelievable.’ Central Coast lake set to spill for first time in a dozen years
The lake level was rising by about one foot per hour on Tuesday.
Drivers up and down the coast flooded with frustration following freeway closures
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Drivers up and down the coast are flooded with frustration by the freeway closures. Ventura County residents are unable to commute to work to areas north of the county like Santa Barbara. Several who have been able to make it home safely have turned to staying in hotels. This comes as The post Drivers up and down the coast flooded with frustration following freeway closures appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
RAW: CA: STORM-MOM OF BOY SWEPT AWAY/"CURRENT WAS SO STRONG"
CALIFORNIA WINTER STORM RAIN FLOODING BOMB CYCLONE ATMOSPHERIC RIVER. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Couple takes pictures as roadway collapses below in Montecito
The roadway along east Mountain Drive by the Cold Springs Trailhead in Montecito almost collapsed under a couple taking pictures serving as a cautionary tale to follow safety and road closures. The post Couple takes pictures as roadway collapses below in Montecito appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern California
A viral video has shown the LA river raging for the first time in a long time. The Los Angeles River, also known simply as the LA River, is a major waterway that runs through the city of Los Angeles and several other municipalities in Southern California. The river is roughly 51 miles long and drains an area of over 834 square miles. Recently, Southern California has experienced unprecedented rains that have causing what you see in the video above.
‘Vitamins for the clouds.’ Santa Barbara County turns to cloud seeding to boost rainfall
Studies show that cloud seeding has the potential to increase runoff into local lakes and reservoirs by as much as 20%.
Remembering Southern California's Most Devastating Mudslides 18 Years After La Conchita And 5 Years After Montecito
Heavy rains can create dangerous conditions on California hillsides. Current conditions have the community of La Conchita — where a deadly landslide killed 10 in 2005 — on high alert.
Scenes Of Rain and Flooding From California's Storms Are Crazy
California is being battered by storms and the rain, flooding and mudslides are insane.
