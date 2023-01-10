ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

As next storm looms over California, here's what to expect

(KRON) — As the next system in a series of storms that’s been dousing Northern and Central California looms over this weekend, officials advise to take Thursday’s “break” in the rain to prepare your house, car and self before Friday. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the entire Bay Area starting Saturday […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
surfer.com

Rincon in Chaotic State After Recent Storm Surge

For the second time in the past week, a major storm (and swell) system has bombarded the West Coast, sending epic waves to some areas and unfortunate structural damage to other areas. The Capitola Pier in Santa Cruz was partially destroyed last week during the #bombcyclone swell and this week, the havoc seemed to hit the Santa Barbara coastline.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Drivers up and down the coast flooded with frustration following freeway closures

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Drivers up and down the coast are flooded with frustration by the freeway closures.  Ventura County residents are unable to commute to work to areas north of the county like Santa Barbara.  Several who have been able to make it home safely have turned to staying in hotels.  This comes as The post Drivers up and down the coast flooded with frustration following freeway closures appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Dylan Barket

Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern California

A viral video has shown the LA river raging for the first time in a long time. The Los Angeles River, also known simply as the LA River, is a major waterway that runs through the city of Los Angeles and several other municipalities in Southern California. The river is roughly 51 miles long and drains an area of over 834 square miles. Recently, Southern California has experienced unprecedented rains that have causing what you see in the video above.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy