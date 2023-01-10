Read full article on original website
Man accused in cold case, serial rape investigation facing additional charges
DAYTON — The Dayton man accused of at least four sexual assault dating back to 2013 is now facing nearly 20 counts. Tiandre Turner, 43, was re-indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on new rape, felonious assault, kidnapping, abduction, assault and robbery charges, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.
hometownstations.com
Heroin Interdiction Team in Mercer County arrests 3 on drug related charges
Press Release from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office: Celina, OH - Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports the arrest of 3 individuals on drug-related charges during a HIT Operation (Heroin Interdiction Team), on Thursday, January 12th. The HIT Team is made up of members of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and the Celina Police Department. St. Henry Police Department also assisted.
Marion man sentenced to life in prison for raping 7-year-old girl
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A Marion man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the rape of a 7-year-old girl. Marion County Common Pleas Judge Matthew P. Frericks sentenced Thomas Chafin, 61, to life in prison without parole on Friday, two months after a jury convicted him of raping of a child […]
peakofohio.com
Logan County Grand Jury indicts 29
The Logan County Grand Jury handed down numerous indictments this week. Blaze Kiser – Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree, Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth degree. Aaron Bensman – Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.
3 people arrested during drug operation in Celina
CELINA — The Heroin Interdiction Team (HIT) of Mercer County arrested three people on drug charges on Thursday. Katie N. Schlarman, of Celina, was arrested for possessing a drug abuse instrument. Darryl H. Mann, of Celina, was arrested for possession of drugs. Tyler M. Franklin, of Celina, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.
peakofohio.com
Kenton man arrested on felony drug charge
A Kenton man was arrested on a felony drug charge Tuesday night. Bellefontaine Police were clearing a call at the Heritage Court Apartment Complex and observed a male carrying property out of the building and putting it into a gray Dodge Durango. When the male, later identified as Jason Wyomic,...
Plea deal offered to Lima man in assault case
LIMA — Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed set a trial date and allowed a plea agreement placed on the record for a Lima man accused of assaulting another person with a gun that he was not allowed to have. Rashawn Cannon, 25, is charged with second-degree...
peakofohio.com
Two arrested after traffic stop at Indian Lake
Washington Township Police arrested two people, on multiple charges, Thursday afternoon from a traffic stop. The driver, Chad Johnson was found in possession of a glass pipe used to smoke methamphetamine. His passenger, Michelle Lundy of Piqua, was found in possession of methamphetamine and hypodermic needles. She also had an...
Defense attorney withdraws from major drug offender case
LIMA — The attorney for a Lima man charged as a major drug offender on Friday was officially granted permission to step away from the case. Dustin Blake, who has been representing Michael Liles throughout his case on felony drug-related charges, filed a motion with the court in late December in which he said Liles had failed to live up to a contractual obligation by failing to live up to a fee agreement.
hometownstations.com
Jurors at Indiana murder trial to be picked out of county
DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Jurors at the trial of an Indiana man accused of killing two teenage girls nearly six years ago will be selected from outside the county where the crime took place, a judge said Friday. Allen County Judge Fran Gull said in court that attorneys for...
Lima News
Trial scheduled for Lima man charged with manslaughter in drug-related death
LIMA — A Lima man facing charges related to a drug death in June 2022 waived his right to a speedy trial and a trial was scheduled for April of this year. Shane Conrad, 34, is charged with second-degree felony corrupting another with drugs, first-degree felony involuntary manslaughter and fourth-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs. According to the indictment, Conrad provided his cousin, Jarrod Conrad, with fentanyl, causing his death on June 16, 2022.
peakofohio.com
Grim sentenced for Thanksgiving Eve double murder in 2019
A Logan County jury Thursday convicted Ethan C. Grim of two counts of complicity to murder, felonies of the first degree, and five additional felony counts of violence. Logan County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kevin P. Braig accepted the jury’s verdict and scheduled a sentencing hearing for January 25, 2023.
WANE-TV
OSHP: 3 taken to hospital in Defiance County crash
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Friday at approximately 5:10 p.m. in Washington Township. The crash happened at the intersection of Mulligan’s Bluff Road and state Route 15. According to the OSHP, 22-year-old Nicholas A. Jacob...
peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine man picked up for OVI
A Bellefontaine man was arrested on numerous charges, including OVI, just before 1 o’clock Wednesday morning. Bellefontaine Police stopped Robert Reprogle, 36, after several traffic violations were committed. When officers made contact with Reprogle, they saw an unopened 12-pack of Twisted Tea on the passenger seat. While speaking with...
hometownstations.com
18-year-old suspected of murdering Koby Bryant makes his first court appearance
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima teen wanted for homicide has been captured and has made his first court appearance. According to jail records, 18-year-old Takal Austin was booked in the Allen County Jail Monday afternoon and had a video arraignment in Lima Municipal Court this afternoon. The judge set his bond at one million dollars.
dayton247now.com
27-year-old sentenced to life in prison without parole for murder of Germantown man
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced on Wednesday that 27-year-old Christopher Edward Debord was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 41 1/2 to 47 years in prison after being convicted on counts related to the robbery and fatal shooting of 29-year-old Joshua Shortt inside his Germantown residence.
Man convicted of hitting Dayton officer with ATV sentenced to prison
DAYTON — A man convicted of hitting a Dayton police officer with an ATV sending him into a street sign has been sentenced to prison. On Aug. 14 2021, Deontaye Trammell, 27, was driving an ATV in the 1900 block of North Gettysburg Avenue, when two Dayton police officers signaled him and a large group of other ATVs, according to court records.
Man killed during attempted burglary ID’d
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have identified the man killed after attempting to steal from a Harrison Township business on Tuesday. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Larry Swain and a juvenile girl were breaking into the Boost Mobile at 3801 Dixie Drive. Police said a resident in an upstairs apartment confronted Swain, […]
Man accused of kidnapping, injuring 2 women in Clark County arrested in Indiana
CLARK COUNTY — A man accused of felonious assault and kidnapping in Clark County was taken into custody in Indiana Tuesday. Around 4:30 p.m. dispatchers got a call from a woman in the area of Hiser Avenue saying she had been tied up and a second woman had been severely injured.
18 charged in Scioto County drug sting
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) – Eighteen people have been charged and 11 have been arrested on drug charges after an investigation in Scioto County. The Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, Portsmouth Police Department, Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI served arrest warrants Tuesday in Dayton and Portsmouth, resulting in the arrest of several people allegedly […]
