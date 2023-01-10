LIMA — The attorney for a Lima man charged as a major drug offender on Friday was officially granted permission to step away from the case. Dustin Blake, who has been representing Michael Liles throughout his case on felony drug-related charges, filed a motion with the court in late December in which he said Liles had failed to live up to a contractual obligation by failing to live up to a fee agreement.

LIMA, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO