Sheriff: One dead after house fire in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One man is dead after a house fire in Greene County Sunday morning. According to a release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD), the body of Daniel Reaves, 59, was recovered from a basement room in the house that caught fire. At around 7:11 a.m., Greene County 911 was […]
JCPD: Man arrested after pursuit in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson city man was arrested after he allegedly fled from police on Saturday evening. Gauge Layne was arrested after allegedly fleeing from police and causing property damage in the process, according to a release from the Johnson City Police Department. The release states officers were in the area of […]
Man indicted in East TN shooting, police pursuit from December
A Newport man has been charged after Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents investigated an officer involved shooting that happened in December.
Greene County basement fire leaves 1 person dead
One person was found dead Sunday morning after a basement fire in a Greeneville home, according to Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt.
BVPD: One in critical condition following early morning shooting at apartment complex
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – One person has been taken to the hospital in critical condition following a shooting at an apartment complex in Bristol, Virginia. According to an official with the Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD), officers were responding to an unrelated call in the area at around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning when they heard […]
Man injured after being struck by train in Greeneville
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man has sustained minor injuries after he was struck by a train Saturday in Greeneville. According to a release from the Greeneville Police Department (GPD), a man stepped onto the railroad tracks and was struck by a train near the Hwy 70 Bypass/ West Main Street Intersection. Police say that […]
Coeburn man arrested after stabbing woman in head
A man was arrested on Thursday night in Coeburn, VA after he allegedly stabbed a female victim in the head. A report from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office says officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Buckingham Road, where they found a woman with stab wounds to her head.
Investigators: Driver admitted to having meth in car
WISE – Wise County Sheriff’s investigators say the driver arrested after a Thursday car crash admitted to having methamphetamine in the vehicle. Gabriel A. Bentley, 40, Pound, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and felony eluding after he allegedly led county deputies and Big Stone Gap police through Appalachia before crashing in the Blackwood section of the county.
Woman accused of stabbing husband in Johnson City arrested
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman accused of stabbing her husband in Johnson City was arrested Thursday, according to police. Aimee Lacroix was charged with aggravated assault, according to the Johnson City Police Department. Police said an investigation found that Lacroix and her husband were in a physical...
Man indicted after chase & manhunt in Newport
Gary Ball of Newport has been indicted after he allegedly held a woman at gunpoint and fired shots at law enforcement during a pursuit last month. Gary Ball of Newport has been indicted after he allegedly held a woman at gunpoint and fired shots at law enforcement during a pursuit last month.
THP: Motorcyclist dead after allegedly evading Baileyton police
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man who was allegedly evading Baileyton Police died after losing control of his motorcycle Tuesday afternoon, police say. According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), Gregory Simpson, 45, was ‘attempting to evade Baileyton Police,’ in the Van Hill Road area of Greene County around 4 p.m. […]
Wise County chase results in overturned car, one arrest
BLACKWOOD — A car chase through Big Stone Gap and Appalachia led to an overturned vehicle and a Pound man arrested Thursday. Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore said 40-year-old Gabriel A. Bentley was arrested at the scene of the crash after he allegedly led deputies and Big Stone Gap police on the chase, which started around 5:15 p.m. after a traffic stop.
Cocke Co. Sheriff: 11 arrested on drug charges in undercover operation
11 people were arrested during an undercover drug operation that authorities are calling "Operation Friday the 13th."
Kingsport Police Department investigating shooting at apartment complex, 1 injured
KINGSPORT, Tenn (WJHL) — Kingsport police are investigating after a woman was shot at Reedy Point Apartments on Monday night. According to the department, officers responded to the area of the Reedy Point Apartments, located in the 1100 block of Robertson Street in reference to reported shots fired at 10:15 p.m. Upon arrival, officers originally […]
Authorities arrest several on drug charges in ‘Operation Friday the 13th’
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - In an undercover drug operation dubbed “Operation Friday the 13th,” Cocke County and state authorities arrested nearly a dozen people for various drug charges. On Friday, Jan. 13, the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office executed the drug operation with the help of the Newport...
Man sentenced after shooting at Lebanon, Va. apartments
LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) — A Lebanon, Virginia man has been sentenced by a jury after a shooting at an apartment complex in November 2021. According to Commonwealth Attorney Zack Stoots, Josiah Tyree Hilser, 23, of Lebanon, was sentenced to 20 years on an aggravated malicious wounding charge, with 13 years suspended. He was also given […]
Sheriff: Man confesses to break-in at Marion Middle School
MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A Marion, Virginia man has been arrested after he allegedly broke into Marion Middle School on Jan. 5, according to the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office. According to a release from the office, Micheal Paul Dalton, 45, was arrested and charged after the incident. After reviving security footage, School Resource Officers were […]
