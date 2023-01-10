ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

Joyce A. Wenino

Joyce A. Wenino, 88, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Plymouth. She was born March 9, 1934. On May 29, 1955, she married Jim Wenino. She is survived by her husband, Plymouth; daughter, Pam Wenino, Walkerton; son, Steve (Shawnda) Wenino, Plymouth; and sisters, Sherry (Walter) Bowen, Brownsburg and Jackie Allen, Ocala, Fla.
PLYMOUTH, IN
Mary Lou Phipps — UPDATED

Mary Lou Phipps, 91, Warsaw, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Grace Village Healthcare, Winona Lake. She was born July 31, 1931, in Kimmell, the daughter of (the late) Herbert and Ruby Ann (Lockhart) Byer. Mary Lou graduated from Wolf Lake High School with the Class of ’49 and went on to earn her degree at Fort Wayne Bible College. On April 14, 1954, she married Lester A. Phipps in Ormas; he preceded her in death on Oct. 23, 2017, after 63 years of marriage.
WARSAW, IN
Alice Karesh — UPDATED

Alice E. Karesh, 79, Goshen, previously a longtime resident of Syracuse, died Jan. 10, 2023, at IU Methodist Hospital, Indianapolis. Born Feb. 5, 1943, in Wood Dale, Ill., Alice was the daughter of John and Mildred (Bunnell) Oie. She spent 24 years of her life working for the Postal Office; she also worked at Maple Leaf Farms, Wawasee Electronics and Pilcher’s Shoe Store.
SYRACUSE, IN
Nancy Fauver — UPDATED

Nancy Fauver, 92, Milford, died at 9:52 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw. She was born Dec. 15, 1930, in Lynnville, Tenn., to William Rufus and Bertha Mae (Sands) Thurman, the youngest of eight children. Nancy was a 1948 graduate of Jones High School, also in Lynnville.
MILFORD, IN
Clara A. Borkholder

Clara A. Borkholder, 86, Bourbon, died at 5:20 a.m. Wednesday morning, Jan. 11, 2023, at her residence in Bourbon. Clara was born Dec. 19, 1936. She married Monroe A. Borkholder on Oct. 10, 1963. Surviving is her husband of more than 59 years, Monroe A. Borkholder, Bourbon; seven children, Mary...
BOURBON, IN
Philip R. Wilt Jr. — UPDATED

Philip R. Wilt Jr., 67, North Manchester and Romeoville, Ill., died Jan. 6, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Philip was born March 10, 1955. He married Jan Niswander on July 30, 1977. He is survived by his mother, Barbara Wilt Frame, Windber, Pa.; wife, Jan Niswander Wilt,...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
Julia A. Wagers

Julia Wagers, 70, Winamac, died Wednesday, Jan.11, 2023, in Knox. She was born Monday, Sept. 8, 1952. Surviving are daughters, Kylie (Ed) Grubbs, Star City, Amelia (Erick) Thompson, Plymouth and Loralie Frinkel, Francesville; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Wagers. Braman &...
WINAMAC, IN
LITE To Begin ‘Coping With Grief’ Class

MILFORD — Living in Transition Effectively will begin weekly classes on an author discussion of the book, “Balloon in a Box — Coping with Grief,” at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at the Milford Methodist Meeting House, 210 W. Catherine St. The event is free and...
MILFORD, IN
Carolyn Ann Zehner-Harrell — UPDATED

Carolyn Ann Zehner-Harrell, 84, Leesburg, died at 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. Born Aug. 24, 1938, in Muncie, she was the daughter of Virgil and Reba (Coulter) Gooding. Blessed to find love twice, Carolyn was married to Hubert Zehner. They shared many happy years before his death in 1983. She was later married to Dwight Harrell, sharing in life before his death in 2005.
LEESBURG, IN
Dianna Lawson

Dianna Lawson, 73, Columbia City, previously of Logansport, died Jan. 11, 2023. She was born Jan. 9, 1950. She married Greg E. Lawson on June 9, 1973. Left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 49 years, Greg Lawson; daughters, Teresa (Chad) White, Columbia City, Cyndi (Chris) McAtee, Noblesville, Rebecca (Nathan) Blume, Churubusco and Amanda (Jeff) Bell, Carmel; eight grandchildren; brothers, Steve (Jane) Stahl and Jim (Deb) Stahl; sister, Brenda (Mike) Barnard; and sisters-in law Cheryl Williams, Susan (Tom) Puterbaugh, Sandy (Matt) Dillman and Christi (Randy) Lower.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Lauralee Matsey

Lauralee Matsey, 84, Plymouth, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in her home in Plymouth. Lauralee was born Aug. 14, 1938. She married Michael Matsey on Jan. 23, 1960. Lauralee is survived by her husband, Michael Matsey, Plymouth. Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, Plymouth, is in charge of arrangements.
PLYMOUTH, IN
Janice Blosser — UPDATED

Janice Fay Blosser, 74, Irish Lake, Warsaw, died at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Fort Wayne’s Stillwater Hospice Home. Born Oct. 5, 1948, in Springfield, Mo., Jan, as many knew her, was the daughter of Estel F. and Hazel M. (Yates) Blevins. She spent her formative years in the Springfield area and graduated from school there. She spent much of her professional life working in retail; many would remember her from Goodwill, Tepes and the Eagles. She was a hard worker and served in many positions, mostly in managerial roles.
WARSAW, IN
Betty Jane Wade

Betty Jane (Carothers) Wade, 93, Plymouth, died Jan. 10, 2023, at We Belong Senior Home, Plymouth. She was born Jan. 31, 1929. She married James E. Wade on Aug. 24, 1952. He preceded her in death. Betty is survived by her daughter, Janet (Curt) Howard; two grandsons; and four great-grandchildren,...
PLYMOUTH, IN
Robert C. Haywood — UPDATED

Robert Calvin Haywood, 65, “Bob” as his friends knew him, died peacefully Jan. 9, 2023, surrounded by family in the comfort of his home. The son of the late Calvin and Bertha (Richardson) Haywood, Bob was born Nov. 6, 1957, on a small farm outside of Warsaw. He had three sisters, Judy Swanson, Rita Conley and Debbie Adams (deceased). Bob is survived by his wife Brenda (Burkhart) Haywood; son Nathan Haywood; daughter Krista Adams; daughter-in-law Trisha Haywood; son-in-law Luke Adams; and grandsons, Henry and Sawyer Haywood.
WARSAW, IN
Faye I. Chambers

Faye I. Chambers, 80, Nappanee, died at 2:48 a.m. Wednesday morning, Jan. 11, 2023. She was born Aug. 24, 1942. On Sept. 24, 1964, she married Gary Chambers. He preceded her in death. Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee, is in charge of arrangements.
NAPPANEE, IN
Larry W. Troutman — UPDATED

Larry W. Troutman, 73, Columbia City, died at 5:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Millers Merry Manor, Oak Pointe, Columbia City. He was born June 20, 1949. He is survived by his siblings, Gloria Rouns and Ken (Amy) Troutman. Titus Funeral Home of Syracuse is entrusted with Larry’s care....
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Robert Allen Simon — UPDATED

Robert Allen Simon, known to most as “Bob,” 83, Syracuse, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at home in Syracuse. Bob was born Oct. 24, 1940. Bob is survived by three siblings, Richard Simon, Angola, Mary Reeve, Cromwell and Larry (Robin) Simon, Warsaw. Titus Funeral Home of Syracuse is...
SYRACUSE, IN
Woodlawn Welcomes New General Surgeon

ROCHESTER — Woodlawn Hospital, Rochester, recently welcomed Monzur Haque, M.D., as a new general surgeon. Haque comes to Woodlawn from Archbold, Ohio, and previously worked in other rural hospitals. He currently serves as a major in the U.S. Army Medical Corps. “If you knew me for two weeks in...
ROCHESTER, IN

