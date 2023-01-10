DTF Agents Arrest Arcata Woman Suspected of Smuggling Fentanyl to Humboldt from the Bay Area on Greyhound Bus

Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Fremont woman bruised at Santa Rita Jail after calling 911 settles for $137K
FREMONT, Calif. - A Fremont woman whose husband called 911 because she was extremely drunk received a check on Thursday for $137,500 from Alameda County to settle her lawsuit alleging she was the victim of excessive force at Santa Rita Jail. "I'm OK with it," Jolynn McCabe said. "The fact...
SFist
Thursday Morning What's Up: Police Arrest Oakland Man With Slew of Ghost Guns
Oakland police on Wednesday arrested a man who was wearing body armor and shooting from an assault rifle in his driveway. The man is facing various firearm-related charges after police seized 20 crazy looking ghost guns from the home on the 3000 block of Broadmoor View, as well as a Taser and a 3-D printer. [KTVU]
kymkemp.com
Willow Creek Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Jan. 10, 2023, at about 11:17 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
kymkemp.com
HCSO Seeking Man with Outstanding Warrants After Allegedly Fleeing Early Morning Crash in Stolen Vehicle
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On January 12, 2023, at about 6:15 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
Details released on woman found dead in Northern California recycling truck
The woman's body was found by workers at a recycling facility in Humboldt County.
Police arrest 1 allegedly involved in West Oakland homicide
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday, the Oakland Police Department arrested one suspect they said was involved in a homicide following a robbery Sunday in West Oakland, according to a social media post. OPD officers arrested De'Shaughn Johnson for the alleged murder of Anthony Bradley. Sunday morning, officers responded to reports of a robbery on 21st […]
Alleged dealers sold fentanyl on San Francisco streets while charged with other crimes
SAN FRANCISCO -- District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has announced multiple felony charges against two alleged drug dealers who were arrested while out of jail on their own recognizance. Jenkins said the 25-year-old Ramos-Aguilar was out on his own recognizance in the wake of previous arrests when he was taken into custody again.He was most recently arrested on December 29, 2022, on Turk Street west of Van Ness Avenue in possession of 49.9 grams of fentanyl and 6.7 grams of methamphetamine.San Francisco police officers arrested him after seeing what they believed was a hand-to-hand narcotics transaction. With the other open...
San Francisco police seek help in mysterious Marina District killing
The victim was visiting San Francisco from Placer County.
BART police seek help identifying suspects in aggravated assault
BART police investigators are seeking the public’s help in identifying persons of interest in an aggravated assault that occurred at the Richmond BART Station on Jan. 2, 2023 at 2:43 p.m. The persons of interest are pictured below. Few details have been released about the assault. No arrests have...
3-year-old abducted from Millbrae recovered in Mexico
MILLBRAE, Calif. (KRON) — Three-year-old Andrea Flores who authorities believed was abducted by her father on New Year’s Day has been recovered from Mexico and reunited with her family, according to a social media post from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. She was located in Mexico one week after her alleged abduction on Saturday, […]
Man arrested after beating death of another man in Oakland
OAKLAND -- A suspect has been arrested for allegedly killing another man Sunday in Oakland in what may be self-defense, but the suspect's statement appears to contradict surveillance evidence. De'Shaughn Johnson, 23, of Oakland was arrested at noon Monday at his home. Johnson allegedly killed 63-year-old Oakland resident Anthony Bradley in a fight over a bag that Bradley would not return to Johnson, according to Oakland police and court documents. Police responded at 10:20 a.m. Sunday to 21st and Adeline streets following a report of a robbery. Johnson had called emergency services and said he assaulted a person...
KTVU FOX 2
Takeover robbery at Pleasant Hill camera shop could be work of same crew
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - It’s happened yet again. Another Bay Area camera shop held up by a group of masked men. The latest takeover robbery happened at Mike's Camera on Contra Costa Boulevard in Pleasant Hill. Five men invaded the store at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, just a half-hour...
KTVU FOX 2
Woman dies in 'traumatic' stabbing, possible suspect arrested: Oakland police
OAKLAND, Calif. - A woman died after being stabbed early Wednesday, according to the Oakland Police Department. Officials said they arrived to the 1500 block of 8th Street about 12:38 a.m. and found a woman with traumatic stab wounds. Medical professionals were called and she was declared dead at the...
Video of deputy shooting armed suspect in Solano County released
Body camera footage shows the moments leading up to when a Solano County Sheriff's Deputy shot a man who was allegedly trying to run away from the scene of an armed robbery.
vallejosun.com
Body camera video shows Solano deputy kill Vallejo man who allegedly fired gun in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD – The Solano County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video Wednesday of a fatal shooting from November that shows a deputy chase down a man in Fairfield and kill him moments after the man apparently fired a gun. The footage was released in response to a public...
Video shows woman kidnapped in Hayward, one arrested by police
A woman in Hayward was found after she'd reportedly been kidnapped and assaulted, according to the Hayward Police Department.
kymkemp.com
Firearms and Narcotics Found During Traffic Stop, Says Del Norte County Sheriff’s Department
This is a Facebook post from the Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On January 10, 2023 at approximately 11 pm, Deputies from the Del Norte County Sheriff’s...
goldrushcam.com
After Brutal Beating of Vallejo Club Member, Solano County Hells Angels Member Pleads Guilty to Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm
January 10, 2023 – SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dennis Killough Jr., 51, of Vacaville, pleaded guilty yesterday to unlawfully possessing two firearms after being convicted of a felony crime, U.S. Attorney. Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to court documents, on Dec. 8, 2021, law enforcement officers executed a search...
Brentwood drive-by shooting suspect, 19, arrested
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A 19-year-old Brentwood man was arrested Saturday in connection to a drive-by shooting on Dec. 15, 2022, the Brentwood Police Department (BPD) said in a press release on Tuesday. The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. on the 100 block of Dunedin Drive where a home occupied by several residents was struck […]
KTVU FOX 2
Shooting near high school injures 2, second near zoo: Oakland police
OAKLAND, Calif. - At least two people were injured Tuesday in two shootings in Oakland, according to the police. The Oakland Police Department said the first shooting happened Tuesday shortly after 2:45 p.m. in the 4700 block of Ygnacio Avenue, just outside of Fremont High School. Both victims arrived at...
