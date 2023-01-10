ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcata, CA

DTF Agents Arrest Arcata Woman Suspected of Smuggling Fentanyl to Humboldt from the Bay Area on Greyhound Bus

By LoCO Staff
lostcoastoutpost.com
 2 days ago
kymkemp.com

Willow Creek Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Jan. 10, 2023, at about 11:17 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Police arrest 1 allegedly involved in West Oakland homicide

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday, the Oakland Police Department arrested one suspect they said was involved in a homicide following a robbery Sunday in West Oakland, according to a social media post. OPD officers arrested De'Shaughn Johnson for the alleged murder of Anthony Bradley. Sunday morning, officers responded to reports of a robbery on 21st […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Alleged dealers sold fentanyl on San Francisco streets while charged with other crimes

SAN FRANCISCO --  District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has announced multiple felony charges against two alleged drug dealers who were arrested while out of jail on their own recognizance. Jenkins said the 25-year-old Ramos-Aguilar was out on his own recognizance in the wake of previous arrests when he was taken into custody again.He was most recently arrested on December 29, 2022, on Turk Street west of Van Ness Avenue in possession of 49.9 grams of fentanyl and 6.7 grams of methamphetamine.San Francisco police officers arrested him after seeing what they believed was a hand-to-hand narcotics transaction. With the other open...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

3-year-old abducted from Millbrae recovered in Mexico

MILLBRAE, Calif. (KRON) — Three-year-old Andrea Flores who authorities believed was abducted by her father on New Year’s Day has been recovered from Mexico and reunited with her family, according to a social media post from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. She was located in Mexico one week after her alleged abduction on Saturday, […]
MILLBRAE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man arrested after beating death of another man in Oakland

OAKLAND -- A suspect has been arrested for allegedly killing another man Sunday in Oakland in what may be self-defense, but the suspect's statement appears to contradict surveillance evidence. De'Shaughn Johnson, 23, of Oakland was arrested at noon Monday at his home. Johnson allegedly killed 63-year-old Oakland resident Anthony Bradley in a fight over a bag that Bradley would not return to Johnson, according to Oakland police and court documents. Police responded at 10:20 a.m. Sunday to 21st and Adeline streets following a report of a robbery. Johnson had called emergency services and said he assaulted a person...
OAKLAND, CA
goldrushcam.com

After Brutal Beating of Vallejo Club Member, Solano County Hells Angels Member Pleads Guilty to Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm

January 10, 2023 – SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dennis Killough Jr., 51, of Vacaville, pleaded guilty yesterday to unlawfully possessing two firearms after being convicted of a felony crime, U.S. Attorney. Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to court documents, on Dec. 8, 2021, law enforcement officers executed a search...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Brentwood drive-by shooting suspect, 19, arrested

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A 19-year-old Brentwood man was arrested Saturday in connection to a drive-by shooting on Dec. 15, 2022, the Brentwood Police Department (BPD) said in a press release on Tuesday. The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. on the 100 block of Dunedin Drive where a home occupied by several residents was struck […]
BRENTWOOD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Shooting near high school injures 2, second near zoo: Oakland police

OAKLAND, Calif. - At least two people were injured Tuesday in two shootings in Oakland, according to the police. The Oakland Police Department said the first shooting happened Tuesday shortly after 2:45 p.m. in the 4700 block of Ygnacio Avenue, just outside of Fremont High School. Both victims arrived at...
OAKLAND, CA

