Smith County, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

Cherokee County Commissioners Court votes to begin civil suit after money stolen from county tax office

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Commissioners Court voted on Tuesday to begin a civil suit against a person who used to work in the Cherokee County Tax Office, according to the Cherokeean Herald. The vote was unanimous by officials. Cherokee County Judge Chris Davis wrote to the Cherokeean Herald that the county […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KTRE

East Texas lawmaker files bill targeting prosecutors who decline taking on election crimes

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A bill filed by an East Texas lawmaker would give the Texas attorney general more power to prosecute election crimes. State Rep. Bryan Slaton represents Hopkins, Hunt, and Van Zandt counties. Among the legislation he hopes to push through this session, a bill allowing the Texas attorney general to step in if a local prosecutor declines to prosecute a violation of election law.
TEXAS STATE
ktbb.com

Union Pacific cleared to close Palestine repair shop

PALESTINE (KRLD) — The Union Pacific Railroad has been cleared to close its last repair shop in Palestine. The U.S. Supreme Court has decided not to review lower court rulings that Union Pacific is no longer bound by a 150-year old agreement to stay in Palestine forever. For one thing, Union Pacific never signed that agreement; that was several owners ago. For another, the company says the remaining repair shop is no longer needed in Palestine. John Piersol, who owns a feed store next to that shop, says the railroad has been a fixture in Palestine. But he says over the last 25 years or so, the number of local railroad workers has “really dwindled.” Union Pacific has not said when it plans to move out.
PALESTINE, TX
ktbb.com

Portion of Rice Road to close Sunday for repairs

TYLER — Rice Road between South Broadway Avenue and Old Bullard Road in Tyler will close for permanent asphalt repairs starting Sunday, Jan. 15. Contractors will begin repairs on Monday, Jan. 16. This work will replace the temporary asphalt repair when Tyler Water Utilities located a sinkhole in December. Officials say extensive work was done inside the sinkhole and along Old Bullard Road to replace sewer lines, a manhole, and other infrastructure before the intersection could be opened to traffic. The City of Tyler says it asks for your patience. Motorists are asked to drive slowly in the area and obey the detours and traffic signs. Repairs are scheduled to be completed by the end of the week, depending on the weather and the ground conditions.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

LIST: Unsolved crimes in Gregg County

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a recent vigil for Kelly Wilson, who went missing in Upshur County in 1992. Gregg County is home to numerous unsolved crimes and cold cases. According to the Gregg County Crime Stoppers, they are seeking information on the...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

What? Another Stalker Warning–This One Happened at Walmart in Lindale, TX

What? Yet ANOTHER report of a scary stalker incident that occurred in East Texas. This particular warning comes from a woman who lives near Lindale, Texas. Y'all this is sincerely disturbing. Of course, we hear about scary stalker scenarios more often than we'd like. However, rumors and confirmed cases of someone exhibiting stalking behavior at our East Texas stores hit a little closer to home--literally.
LINDALE, TX
101.5 KNUE

Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon

Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
TYLER, TX
cbs19.tv

Four Tyler city parks get vandalized

The city says vandalism has been an ongoing issue for the past two weeks. Tyler's director of parks recreation says the price for repairs can be costly.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: 1 injured in wreck on Eastman Road in Longview

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck blocked part of Eastman Road in Longview and sent one to the hospital. The wreck was reported Thursday at Eastman Road and Rothrock Drive in Longview. Police said a car was turning onto Eastman Road when it was struck by a southbound pickup. A...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

3 killed in crash on US 69 near Alba

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Three people were killed in a crash on US 69 just outside of Alba Saturday. According to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. one mile southeast of Alba in Wood County. The report said a...
ALBA, TX
inforney.com

Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Jan. 11 – Jan. 12

Deputies charged Brooke Ashley Wilson, 29, of Frisco, with theft of property between $100 and $750. Wilson was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $50,000 bond. Deputies charged Jeffery Wayne Coleman, 29, of Tyler, with two counts theft of property between $100 and $750. Coleman was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $20,000.
SMITH COUNTY, TX

