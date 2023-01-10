Read full article on original website
Cherokee County Commissioners Court votes to begin civil suit after money stolen from county tax office
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Commissioners Court voted on Tuesday to begin a civil suit against a person who used to work in the Cherokee County Tax Office, according to the Cherokeean Herald. The vote was unanimous by officials. Cherokee County Judge Chris Davis wrote to the Cherokeean Herald that the county […]
Former City of Quitman employee accused of embezzlement gets new court date
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A former Quitman water clerk accused of embezzling money during her time employed with the city has a new court date set. Amber Highnote was scheduled to appear in court Friday, but waived arraignment and didn’t have to show up in court. Her next scheduled court date is Mar. 10.
City of Tyler approves economic development agreement for former Carlton Hotel revitalization to house over 100 apartments
TYLER, Texas — East Texas continues to renovate and grow. The Tyler City Council on Wednesday approved a $1.5 million economic development agreement with NORF Development Company to help develop the former Carlton Hotel into more than 100 apartment units. NORF bought the Carlton, located at 106 E. Elm...
East Texas lawmaker files bill targeting prosecutors who decline taking on election crimes
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A bill filed by an East Texas lawmaker would give the Texas attorney general more power to prosecute election crimes. State Rep. Bryan Slaton represents Hopkins, Hunt, and Van Zandt counties. Among the legislation he hopes to push through this session, a bill allowing the Texas attorney general to step in if a local prosecutor declines to prosecute a violation of election law.
Union Pacific cleared to close Palestine repair shop
PALESTINE (KRLD) — The Union Pacific Railroad has been cleared to close its last repair shop in Palestine. The U.S. Supreme Court has decided not to review lower court rulings that Union Pacific is no longer bound by a 150-year old agreement to stay in Palestine forever. For one thing, Union Pacific never signed that agreement; that was several owners ago. For another, the company says the remaining repair shop is no longer needed in Palestine. John Piersol, who owns a feed store next to that shop, says the railroad has been a fixture in Palestine. But he says over the last 25 years or so, the number of local railroad workers has “really dwindled.” Union Pacific has not said when it plans to move out.
Tyler’s W.T. Brookshire Convention Center plans to open in the spring
TYLER, TX (KETK)- Despite months of hurdles, the Tyler W.T. Brookshire Convention Center’s construction has an end in sight. “It’s been a long time coming, and so the fact that we’ve pushed through and we are at this place and this beautiful facility will open, we are just very excited,” said Shari Lee, Visit Tyler President. […]
Yikes! Have You Heard About This New Self-Checkout Scam at Texas Stores?
In December, a person who asked to remain anonymous shared information regarding a self-checkout scam going around. One such occasion occurred at a Walmart location in Spring, Texas. And as you and I both know, scams can spread like viruses. It's best to be on the lookout for such things,...
Portion of Rice Road to close Sunday for repairs
TYLER — Rice Road between South Broadway Avenue and Old Bullard Road in Tyler will close for permanent asphalt repairs starting Sunday, Jan. 15. Contractors will begin repairs on Monday, Jan. 16. This work will replace the temporary asphalt repair when Tyler Water Utilities located a sinkhole in December. Officials say extensive work was done inside the sinkhole and along Old Bullard Road to replace sewer lines, a manhole, and other infrastructure before the intersection could be opened to traffic. The City of Tyler says it asks for your patience. Motorists are asked to drive slowly in the area and obey the detours and traffic signs. Repairs are scheduled to be completed by the end of the week, depending on the weather and the ground conditions.
LIST: Unsolved crimes in Gregg County
GREGG COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a recent vigil for Kelly Wilson, who went missing in Upshur County in 1992. Gregg County is home to numerous unsolved crimes and cold cases. According to the Gregg County Crime Stoppers, they are seeking information on the...
What? Another Stalker Warning–This One Happened at Walmart in Lindale, TX
What? Yet ANOTHER report of a scary stalker incident that occurred in East Texas. This particular warning comes from a woman who lives near Lindale, Texas. Y'all this is sincerely disturbing. Of course, we hear about scary stalker scenarios more often than we'd like. However, rumors and confirmed cases of someone exhibiting stalking behavior at our East Texas stores hit a little closer to home--literally.
‘We just want to see accountability’: East Texas family says oil waste is spilling on their property
OVERTON, Texas (KETK) — The Senn Family lives in Overton and lost all of the food in their garden in May of 2022. They said it was from an oil spill by Top Cat Oilfield Services. “It’s exhaustion for me, grief, frustration,” said homeowner, Kirsten Senn. The Senn family of 8, relies on farming and […]
Officials: 2 arrested, 1 at large after East Texas chase, drugs found in suitcases in car
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested and officials are still looking for another person after a chase that spanned across two East Texas counties. The Panola County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call around 7:59 a.m. on Thursday about a pursuit that had began in Nacogdoches County and was moving into […]
Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon
Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
Four Tyler city parks get vandalized
The city says vandalism has been an ongoing issue for the past two weeks. Tyler's director of parks recreation says the price for repairs can be costly.
One Of Our Favorite Longview BBQ Joints is Moving to a New Permanent Location
One of the best BBQ joints in Longview, TX announced today that they will soon be moving. For the past several months Sunbird BBQ has been slinging their delicious 'cue next to Hyundai of Longview, which will soon be changing. While they stopped short of announcing an actual grand opening...
WebXtra: 1 injured in wreck on Eastman Road in Longview
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck blocked part of Eastman Road in Longview and sent one to the hospital. The wreck was reported Thursday at Eastman Road and Rothrock Drive in Longview. Police said a car was turning onto Eastman Road when it was struck by a southbound pickup. A...
3 killed in crash on US 69 near Alba
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Three people were killed in a crash on US 69 just outside of Alba Saturday. According to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. one mile southeast of Alba in Wood County. The report said a...
Traffic reopened after major crash at Highway 155 and Loop 323 in Tyler
UPDATE: Tyler Police said all lanes of traffic are now open. TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Traffic is being rerouted after a major crash on Highway 155 and Loop 323 W SW in Tyler, according to police. Officials said traffic is being rerouted onto Loop 323 eastbound, and are encouraging travelers to seek an alternate route. […]
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Jan. 11 – Jan. 12
Deputies charged Brooke Ashley Wilson, 29, of Frisco, with theft of property between $100 and $750. Wilson was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $50,000 bond. Deputies charged Jeffery Wayne Coleman, 29, of Tyler, with two counts theft of property between $100 and $750. Coleman was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $20,000.
Tour Tyler Texas asked the question, can you have live chickens in city limits of Tyler Texas?
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.
