Southern Man Goes Viral After Ripping Playoff Committee A New One [VIDEO]

Everybody was thinking the same thing at some point during the College Football National Championship Game, but R.J. Hammond went viral for blowing his top during the game. Georgia beat TCU 65-7, which was the biggest defeat in a bowl game in the history of college football. Not just the National Championship, in every bowl game that has ever been played since the inception of the NCAA.
Universal Studios Reveals Plans for New Texas Theme Park

Texas and Louisiana residents may soon no longer have to head east through that God-forsaken tunnel in Mobile or wait endless hours for a Southwest "Fun Fare" to Florida to get their Universal Studios theme park fix. The company unveiled plans yesterday that suggests the new center of family fun might be just a few hours' drive in the other direction.
