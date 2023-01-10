Read full article on original website
Harlem Infant’s Death Today Under Investigation
Harlem Police, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbia County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of a 7-month-old child this morning. Emergency crews responded to a home on Village Run in Harlem around 3:00 am where CPR was performed on the baby. Authorities say the child...
Six Pedestrians Hit by Two Vehicles in Richmond County
Richmond County authorities are investigating an accident on Olive Road last night that left six people injured, two critically. Just before 7:00 pm, a pedestrian was hit by a car on Olive Road near Eagles Way. Five others, who belonged to the same church nearby, ran to help the pedestrian and they were hit in the process by a separate vehicle.
Man Wanted in Connection with Stabbing in Late December
Richmond County authorities are looking for a man who is wanted for Aggravated Assault in connection with a stabbing incident in late December. Investigators say James Glover was stabbed while in the crosswalk at Deans Bridge and Milledgeville Roads December 30. Glover, who is homeless, said he was walking when he was suddenly approached by a black male who stabbed him multiple times with what he thought was a pocket knife. Officials confirmed Glover was stabbed in the stomach, neck and side.
