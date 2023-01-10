Read full article on original website
‘Awestruck’ hiker captures rare footage of Bay Area waterspout
"It's just kind of confusing and just wonderful at the same time."
3 more rounds of rain to hit SF Bay Area: Get the weekend forecast
The Bay Area is forecast to see more rain over the Martin Luther King holiday weekend.
As next storm looms over California, here's what to expect
(KRON) — As the next system in a series of storms that’s been dousing Northern and Central California looms over this weekend, officials advise to take Thursday’s “break” in the rain to prepare your house, car and self before Friday. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the entire Bay Area starting Saturday […]
VIDEO: Heavy rain creates massive sinkhole, closes highway in Northern California
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (Gray News/TMX) - A portion of State Route 92 in California’s San Mateo County was closed in both directions Thursday. According to the California Department of Transportation, a large sinkhole opened up overnight and forced the highway closure. The California Highway Patrol said it officially...
Surprise! The Bay Area Has Been Getting Hammered With Floods Since 1862
All this rain got you down? Sick to death of grey skies and finding out just how many boots you own that look kind of waterproof but, in reality, are not at all? Same. If it makes you feel any better, this bleak, all-encompassing torrential rain we’ve been getting hammered by isn’t actually as unprecedented or freaky as some commentators would have you believe. Outside of the on-off drought we’ve long dealt with, stormy deluges of varying degrees have been flooding the Bay Area for about as far back as records go.
Bay Area storm latest: Flood Watch for Bay Area Saturday
(KRON) — As the Bay Area braces for yet another multi-day storm starting Friday, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the entire region starting Saturday. KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable said light rain will start mid-morning Friday and get heavier through the afternoon. The storm is not supposed to break until Tuesday […]
Stormy pattern end in sight for the Bay Area after weeks of rainfall
We have been dealing with weeks of rainfall, which has had a positive impact on our drought but has also caused an onslaught of problems across California.
Thursday sees a break in between Bay Area storms
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After nearly a week straight of on-again, off-again rain and stormy weather for the Bay Area, Thursday will see a break between storms. But the question on many people’s minds is, when will it all end? With substantial rainfall totals recorded across the Bay Area, including record-breaking totals for Oakland. While […]
King tides returning to Bay Area, increasing flood risk amid storms
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — King tides are returning to San Francisco over the weekend of Jan. 21 and 22, bringing increased flood risk, according to a tweet from the Port of SF. The tides are set to peak between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. on both days. The last time the Bay Area saw King Tides […]
Upcoming weather for the Bay Area, Northern California
Meteorologist Mark Tamayo provides the weather forecast for the upcoming weekend. While the Bay Area is seeing a break from the torrential weather Thursday, Friday and throughout the weekend more showers are expected.
PG&E dismantles fallen transmission tower in San Jose, thousands still without power in South Bay
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Crews continue working to restore power to homes and businesses throughout the South Bay. In one San Jose neighborhood, a transmission tower collapsed after it was hit by a tree. When the tower collapsed, it took down several trees and a man living along a nearby...
Sinkholes continue to swallow up roadways throughout the Bay
From Daly City to Santa Cruz County, to Oakland, to San Mateo County-sinkholes continue to swallow cars and cause traffic nightmares in parts of the Bay Area after nearly two weeks of relentless rain. A sinkhole opened on Highway 92 near Half Moon Bay. This major traffic hazard triggered a...
One of the most unique stores in the Bay Area is permanently closing
After 49 years in business, the shop is slated to close some time this year.
Two more atmospheric rivers to hit Sonoma County
This rain, rain won’t go away. Not just yet, anyway. The National Weather Service is says two more atmospheric rivers will hit Sonoma County, with the first to impact the county with rain and strong winds beginning today, Wednesday, Jan. 11. “Following another day of heavy precipitation and gusty...
San Jose couple tells harrowing story of tree smashing into bedroom
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The brunt of Tuesday’s atmospheric river hit San Jose with howling wind around 2 a.m. The raging storm woke up 29-year-old Lauren Kirchick, who had been sleeping inside her condo with her husband, Eric. Kirchick asked her husband, “Do you hear this? I don’t have a good feeling about these […]
What to know about the next 2 storms set to sweep San Francisco Bay Area
The rain in the SF Bay Area is far from over.
Video: Check Out Crazy-Big Sinkhole Shuts Down State Route 92 Near Half Moon Bay
More sinkhole trouble, this time on State Route 92, which is currently closed both directions in a stretch near Half Moon Bay. Fortunately no one was hurt, but there is eye-popping video and wild photos from Caltrans and CHP. We mentioned Thursday morning that Caltrans had closed a stretch of...
Bay Area storm updates: Heaviest rain to fall mid-morning
(KRON) — The storms dousing the Bay Area continue with cities scrambling to clean up Mother Nature’s mess. Saturated soil is causing fallen trees and landslides to impact roads, power outages are impacting thousands and flooding is still a risk, especially in the North Bay, according to KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable. The heaviest and most […]
Massive surf returns to Bay Area with 25-foot waves possible amid storm
Storm activity has whipped up the Pacific Ocean and is creating dangerous conditions at beaches.
Vector control offices say storms could drive rodents into homes
OAKLAND, Calif. - The recent storms and flooding aren't just sending Bay Area residents searching for shelter. Alameda County Vector Control's Community Relations Coordinator, Daniel Wilson says they have been getting calls about rats and other rodents. "We have gotten calls and people seeing rats getting flushed out of the...
