San Francisco, CA

KRON4 News

As next storm looms over California, here's what to expect

(KRON) — As the next system in a series of storms that’s been dousing Northern and Central California looms over this weekend, officials advise to take Thursday’s “break” in the rain to prepare your house, car and self before Friday. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the entire Bay Area starting Saturday […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KQED

Surprise! The Bay Area Has Been Getting Hammered With Floods Since 1862

All this rain got you down? Sick to death of grey skies and finding out just how many boots you own that look kind of waterproof but, in reality, are not at all? Same. If it makes you feel any better, this bleak, all-encompassing torrential rain we’ve been getting hammered by isn’t actually as unprecedented or freaky as some commentators would have you believe. Outside of the on-off drought we’ve long dealt with, stormy deluges of varying degrees have been flooding the Bay Area for about as far back as records go.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area storm latest: Flood Watch for Bay Area Saturday

(KRON) — As the Bay Area braces for yet another multi-day storm starting Friday, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the entire region starting Saturday. KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable said light rain will start mid-morning Friday and get heavier through the afternoon. The storm is not supposed to break until Tuesday […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Thursday sees a break in between Bay Area storms

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After nearly a week straight of on-again, off-again rain and stormy weather for the Bay Area, Thursday will see a break between storms. But the question on many people’s minds is, when will it all end? With substantial rainfall totals recorded across the Bay Area, including record-breaking totals for Oakland. While […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Upcoming weather for the Bay Area, Northern California

Meteorologist Mark Tamayo provides the weather forecast for the upcoming weekend. While the Bay Area is seeing a break from the torrential weather Thursday, Friday and throughout the weekend more showers are expected.
KTVU FOX 2

Sinkholes continue to swallow up roadways throughout the Bay

From Daly City to Santa Cruz County, to Oakland, to San Mateo County-sinkholes continue to swallow cars and cause traffic nightmares in parts of the Bay Area after nearly two weeks of relentless rain. A sinkhole opened on Highway 92 near Half Moon Bay. This major traffic hazard triggered a...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Two more atmospheric rivers to hit Sonoma County

This rain, rain won’t go away. Not just yet, anyway. The National Weather Service is says two more atmospheric rivers will hit Sonoma County, with the first to impact the county with rain and strong winds beginning today, Wednesday, Jan. 11. “Following another day of heavy precipitation and gusty...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area storm updates: Heaviest rain to fall mid-morning

(KRON) — The storms dousing the Bay Area continue with cities scrambling to clean up Mother Nature’s mess. Saturated soil is causing fallen trees and landslides to impact roads, power outages are impacting thousands and flooding is still a risk, especially in the North Bay, according to KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable. The heaviest and most […]
KTVU FOX 2

Vector control offices say storms could drive rodents into homes

OAKLAND, Calif. - The recent storms and flooding aren't just sending Bay Area residents searching for shelter. Alameda County Vector Control's Community Relations Coordinator, Daniel Wilson says they have been getting calls about rats and other rodents. "We have gotten calls and people seeing rats getting flushed out of the...
OAKLAND, CA

