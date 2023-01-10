Read full article on original website
heartlandcollegesports.com
Oklahoma Sooners 2022-23 Women’s Basketball Schedule, Results
The Oklahoma Sooners are coming off a trip to the second round of the NCAA Tournament as they play the 2022-23 women’s basketball season. All year, Heartland College Sports will keep up with their schedule and results right here. 2022-23 Oklahoma Sooners Women’s Basketball Schedule and Results. Nov....
heartlandcollegesports.com
NIL Collective Offers Deal to Entire Oklahoma Football Roster
The Oklahoma-focused NIL collective known as Crimson and Cream launched back in September and went on a fundraising campaign that generated $1.6 million in annual donations through their website. Now, it will put that money to work as the collective announced on Friday it has signed or has offered an...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Oklahoma Football: 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker
Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners are coming off a 6-7 season in 2022 and will hope to turn things around in a big way in 2023. In order to do that, the Sooners will need to add some big-time contributors in the transfer portal. The NCAA Transfer Portal has...
Former Oklahoma Coach Bob Stoops Answers the Question Once and for All
The College Football Hall of Famer loved his time at OU, but the game has changed and he's happily focused on the XFL.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Texas Tech Forward Fardaws Aimaq Returns to Practice
The Texas Tech Red Raiders have had a rough start to conference play on the court but fortunately for Tech, forward Fardaws Aimaq is returning to practice. The update comes from head coach Mark Adams and with Tech facing 10th-ranked Texas, Baylor, and 11th-ranked Kansas State over the next week-and-a-half, Aimaq’s return is massive for the Red Raiders.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Something Needs to Change in Lubbock, and Quickly
With Tuesday’s humiliating 84-50 loss in Ames, it became readily apparent that this may be the worst Texas Tech basketball team in some time. With the loss, Texas Tech fell to 0-4 in Conference play and is tied with West Virginia at the rock bottom of the conference standings. It is mid-January and this Texas Tech team doesn’t have a single Quad One or Two win and isn’t even in the bubble conversation.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Oklahoma Loses Assistant Coach L’Damian Washington to Western Kentucky
One day after the Oklahoma Sooners hired Emmett Jones as its next full-time wide receiver coach, the man that held that job on an interim basis in 2022 has found work elsewhere. L’Damian Washington, who stepped in as the Sooners’ wide receiver coach after Cale Gundy resigned this summer, is...
Commit! Texas Tech lands four-star running back
Texas Tech landed one of the top recruits in the Lone Star State with the commitment of four-star running back Johann Cardenas, who announced his pledge via Twitter on Thursday night. The 6-foot, 215-pound junior from Houston St. Thomas chose the Red Raiders over announced offers from Colorado, Colorado State, SMU and UTSA.
therecordlive.com
Washington signs to play at Texas Tech
Little Cypress Mauriceville High School hosted a special signing ceremony for senior football defensive lineman Amier Washington on Wednesday, January 11. The event was held adjacent to the Dr. Pauline Colburn Hargrove Gymnasium and the school's theater. Washington will be graduating from Little Cypress Mauriceville this spring and will play...
texastech.com
PREVIEW: Red Raiders, No. 10 Longhorns to resume rivalry
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech has won four straight games in Austin over No. 10 Texas going into a 7 p.m. Big 12 matchup between the two rivals on Saturday in its first game ever at the Moody Center. The Red Raiders have won 8 of the last 10 meetings in the series which will reach 154 games this weekend but are now looking to stop a four-game losing streak to open conference play.
Hot Take Alert: Texas Tech Basketball Is Just Not Good. Change My Mind.
The Texas Tech Men's Basketball Team is just not having a great year, compared to all of the hype and hopes that fans had going into the year. Exhibit "A", courtesy of the Gambling Gauchos. We lost by THIRTY FOUR last night, which is our worst loss in nearly 8...
everythinglubbock.com
This is the most popular fast-food chain among Texas Tech students
LUBBOCK, Texas — A study revealed the most popular fast-food chain among Texas Tech University (TTU) students. The study, by BrokeScholar, was based on data from Yelp and the U.S. News and World Report‘s highest-ranked public colleges and universities in the 2022-2023. According to the study, Five Guys...
Renowned equine expert joins Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine is set to welcome a world-renowned equine expert to the team as an associate professor of equine surgery. Officials with Texas Tech announced that equine expert James Brown from Australia has always had a fondness for horses as he was introduced to them […]
Six Texas Medical Schools, Including Texas Tech, Sued For Alleged Discrimination In Admissions
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Lubbock is among a group of six medical schools in Texas that have been sued by one potential medical student who applied to all six schools. George Strewart, who filed the lawsuit, graduated from the University of Texas with a 3.96 GPA and...
Sneak peek at Jones AT&T stadium as renovations continue
In 2022, Texas Tech Athletics announced the renovations and plans for the Jones AT&T stadium as well as their new Womble football center located across from the Jones. Project representative Logan West said the project linking the two buildings will create one of the largest football facilities in the country.
gotodestinations.com
Wakey Wakey: A Guide to Lubbock’s Best Breakfast Spots – 2023
Are you a breakfast lover on the hunt for the perfect morning meal in Lubbock, Texas? Look no further! Lubbock is home to some of the most delectable breakfast spots that will have your taste buds dancing with joy. So grab a fork and knife and let’s dig in to some of the best breakfast spots in Lubbock.
KCBD
Lawsuit alleges discrimination by Texas medical schools, including TTUHSC
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A potential class-action lawsuit filed in a Lubbock federal court accuses the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center, as well as five other medical schools in Texas, of illegally considering race and gender when considering admissions. TTUHSC is included with five other schools named in the suit,...
19 New Food & Drink Spots Coming to Lubbock in 2023
Cheers to 2023. It is already looking food tastic for Lubbock. This is a list of the places we know are coming, where they are coming and when. You can also click on their name and find out more information about each spot. Here are all the spots set to...
Hayashi Buffet Takes Over Former Dragon Buffet In Lubbock
Lubbock now has a new (ish) Chinese buffet option. Let's admit it, Chinese buffets are fun. It's an open invitation not only to pig out (if you like) but also to try new things that you might not have risked before. For many, a Chinese buffet may be the first time they try foods like mussels, crab legs, sushi, etc.
KCBD
1 killed in Central Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One man has died after a shooting that happened in the 4300 block of Canton Avenue on Wednesday evening. LPD received a shots fired call at 6:24 p.m. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not detained anyone at this time, but the...
