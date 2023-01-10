Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
heartlandcollegesports.com
Kansas State Lands Mississippi State DL Jevon Banks
The Kansas State Wildcats added some much-needed depth on the defensive line with the addition of former Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive lineman Jevon Banks. Banks didn’t see the field much in his three-year stint with the Bulldogs but managed to snag 25 total tackles and a half-sack throughout his time in Starkville. For the Wildcats, this is a major addition after losing multiple defensive linemen due to graduation, the position group was left thin.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Three Thoughts on Kansas’ 62-60 Win over Iowa State
The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks beat the No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones, 62-60, at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan., on Saturday afternoon. Here are three thoughts on this Big 12 Conference game. Kansas (16-1, 5-0 in Big 12) is now 6-0 in games decided by five points or less this...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Kansas State vs. TCU Daily Fantasy Basketball Picks
The Kansas State–TCU game is in the Draft Kings Daily Fantasy Sports pool for men’s college basketball as Big 12 play continues on Saturday. This season, when Big 12 games are part of the pool at Draft Kings, I’ll provide my recommendations based on the lineup I’m playing that day.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Kansas Jayhawks 2022-23 Women’s Basketball Schedule, Results
The Kansas Jayhawks are coming off a trip to the NCAA Tournament, where they won their first-round game, as they play the 2022-23 women’s basketball season. All year, Heartland College Sports will keep up with their schedule and results right here. 2022-23 Kansas Women’s Basketball Schedule and Results.
Comments / 0