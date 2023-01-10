The Kansas State Wildcats added some much-needed depth on the defensive line with the addition of former Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive lineman Jevon Banks. Banks didn’t see the field much in his three-year stint with the Bulldogs but managed to snag 25 total tackles and a half-sack throughout his time in Starkville. For the Wildcats, this is a major addition after losing multiple defensive linemen due to graduation, the position group was left thin.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 13 HOURS AGO