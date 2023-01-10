ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

If Sean McVay stays, giving up play-calling duties may be best

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kBDcO_0kA2CGUc00

Sean McVay is at a crossroads in his coaching career. He’s debating whether he wants to continue leading the Rams, or potentially take some time away from football to focus on himself and his family.

It’s likely the result of burnout, which McVay admitted he was worried about years ago. Being a head coach just seems to have taken a physical and mental toll on him, especially with how much responsibility he’s taken on himself – from finding new coordinators every year to handling play-calling duties on offense, along with everything else a head coach must do.

If McVay decides to return for the 2023 season, finding the right offensive coordinator and delegating play-calling responsibilities might be the key to his coaching longevity.

Liam Coen officially returned to Kentucky as the Wildcats’ offensive coordinator and QBs coach on Tuesday, once again leaving a void on the Rams’ staff. Coen didn’t call the plays in Los Angeles; no offensive coordinator has.

But perhaps with his next hire, McVay should bring in someone he can entrust to be the play caller. So much goes into that role, from stress on game days to planning in the week leading up to Sundays. Taking that off McVay’s plate could work wonders.

There are some good options out there, too.

Frank Reich, who was fired by the Colts earlier this season, is still available. He’s an experienced play caller and offensive-minded coach, spending time with the Chargers and Eagles before landing with the Colts. In nine years as an offensive coordinator and head coach, his teams finished in the top 10 in points four times and worse than 17th only twice.

He would make a lot of sense as the Rams’ coordinator under McVay as an experienced veteran coach on his staff – similar to the way Wade Phillips was on defense.

Kliff Kingsbury is another name to consider. McVay and Kingsbury are friends and though he’s only 43 years old, the former Cardinals head coach is also a play caller who can take that duty off McVay’s plate. He had Arizona rolling in 2021 before a disastrous end to the season, so he has had at least some success as a leader of an offense.

Of course, McVay likes to keep these hires in-house when it comes to his offensive coordinators. For that reason, he could consider Thomas Brown or Zac Robinson if McVay decides to return. But maybe, just maybe, hiring a proven coach to take the reins on offense and lessen the burden on McVay is exactly what the doctor ordered.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Bears trade down from No. 1 pick for a haul

The Chicago Bears have wrapped the 2022 season, where, in a pleasant turn of events, they’ve landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. General manager Ryan Poles has an important decision to make with the selection. But, naturally, the expectation is Chicago will explore trading back with a team willing to pay handsomely to move up to first overall and land the quarterback of their choosing, be it Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud or Kentucky’s Will Levis.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Bill Belichick frustrated Patriots players over 1 major issue

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is rarely questioned for some of the moves he makes and tactics he uses, and understandably so. He can point to his championship-laden resume as evidence that he knows what he is doing. However, some of his current players are apparently less-than-impressed with how he handled one issue in... The post Report: Bill Belichick frustrated Patriots players over 1 major issue appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

David Shaw lands NFL head coach interview for interesting reason

David Shaw has landed an NFL head coach interview, and it’s for an interesting reason. Shaw, the longtime coach at Stanford, resigned in late November from his position. There have not been many rumors involving him until now. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that Shaw interviewed with the Denver Broncos for their head coach... The post David Shaw lands NFL head coach interview for interesting reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Jets owner drops big hint about team’s QB plans

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson gave a pretty big hint about the team’s plans for the quarterback position when speaking to the media Thursday. Johnson revealed that he is willing to spend to bring in a veteran quarterback for 2023, suggesting that Zach Wilson may not have much of a future with the organization.... The post Jets owner drops big hint about team’s QB plans appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions GM Brad Holmes was brought to tears talking about powerful bonds with his players

While they didn’t qualify for the postseason, it’s not hard to see Dan Campbell’s tight-knit Lions as one of the best stories of the 2022 NFL season. After starting 1-6, Detroit rallied to finish with a 9-8 record. Eventually, while already eliminated from the playoffs, the Lions spitefully punched Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in the mouth to drag their rivals down into the muck with them.
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

NBC announces big Al Michaels news ahead of NFL playoffs

Many NFL fans were disappointed when Al Michaels left NBC to join Amazon this season, but the legendary broadcaster is returning to his old role for one game. NBC announced this week that Michaels will be the play-by-play announcer for Saturday night’s wild-card game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars. Tony Dungy will... The post NBC announces big Al Michaels news ahead of NFL playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch and stream the NFL's playoff games on Saturday

The NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend will begin on Saturday with a pair of games, one from each conference. The NFC will kick off the 2022 NFL playoffs when the San Francisco 49ers (No. 2 seed) host the Seattle Seahawks (No. 7 seed) at 2:30 p.m. MT. That NFC West rivalry matchup will be nationally televised on Fox and fans can stream the game using fuboTV (try it free).
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

203K+
Followers
255K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy