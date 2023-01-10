ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Q&A of the Day – Proposed HOA Reforms in Florida

Q&A of the Day – Proposed HOA Reforms in Florida. Each day I feature a listener question sent by one of these methods. iHeartRadio: Use the Talkback feature – the microphone button on our station’s page in the iHeart app. Today’s Entry: Dear Brian: Wanted to let...
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridareporter.com

Natural Disasters That Can Occur in Florida

Located in the southeastern side of the US, Florida is a coastal state famous for its flat and diverse terrain, including massive, beautiful beaches, freshwater lakes, and swamps. It’s also home to the iconic Kennedy Space Center and Walt Disney World. Due to its warm climate and coastal location,...
FLORIDA STATE
theapopkavoice.com

Flu season: High levels of flu viruses detected in Florida

While new mutations of COVID-19 continue to circulate across the nation, seasonal flu activity also has been high in Florida, federal health officials have warned. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s weekly Influenza Surveillance Report shows that Florida overall has seen high activity by the virus, also known as influenza, in the week ending Dec. 31, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
caribbeannationalweekly.com

MDFR trains first responders to properly identify human trafficking victims at airports

Human trafficking is a form of modern slavery that occurs in every state, including Florida. According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, Florida ranks third in U.S. in human trafficking cases reported by states, behind only California and Texas. In 2021, the hotline received 2,894 signals from Florida, with 1,146 of these signals being received from victims or survivors of human trafficking in the form of calls, texts, online chats, and tips.
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 may be spreading in Florida

A new omicron subvariant of COVID-19 may be making its way into Florida. Some Palm Beach County doctors said they are seeing an uptick in positive cases and think it could be XBB.1.5. At Palm Beach Pediatrics, Pediatrician Dr. Shannon Fox-Levine said they've seen an uptick of COVID in patients...
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

Duke Energy Giving Away Free Trees to Customers for Florida Arbor Day

In honor of Florida Arbor Day, Duke Energy Florida is collaborating with the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees program to give away 1,200 free trees. Starting on Florida Arbor Day, January 20th, Duke Energy customers can request a free tree online, until all trees are distributed. The one-gallon trees...
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

Boynton Beach couple receives expired COVID-19 test kits

Florida’s Department of Health reported Tuesday that COVID-19 cases rose statewide 32%. The news comes as the federal government offers four free test kits to every U.S. household. A Boynton Beach couple took advantage of the free offer but later received kits that they're unsure will be accurate. Alan...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Florida Phoenix

FL Moms for Liberty say they’d like to see Parental Rights in Education law expanded

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Florida chapter of Moms for Liberty, the conservative nonprofit that advocates for parental rights in schools, would like state lawmakers to expand the state law that restricts classroom instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation for children from kindergarten through the third grade. The Parental Rights in Education law, dubbed “Don’t Say Gay” by […] The post FL Moms for Liberty say they’d like to see Parental Rights in Education law expanded appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
rvbusiness.com

Florida Leading the Way in RV Resort New Builds, Expansions

New RV resorts are popping up across Florida from the Florida Panhandle to the greater Tampa Bay Area to the Florida Keys, according to a release. At least eight new RV resorts are coming online between 2022 and 2024 while many existing resorts are adding more RV sites, boosting Florida’s inventory by at least 3,596 sites.
FLORIDA STATE
theapopkavoice.com

Applications open for 2023 Summer Youth Program through CareerSource Central Florida

Ring, Ring! The school bell marks the beginning of summer break for thousands of Central Florida high school students. Parents are under pressure to find activities to keep their children busy during the break and are in need of more ideas. This year, CareerSource Central Florida’s (CSCF) Summer Youth program is giving parents and students a head start by opening applications to the program in January!
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis questions ‘intensive’ treatment for childhood obesity

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday made remarks about treatment options for children who are overweight or obese, saying pediatricians are “trying to monetize this issue” by using drugs and surgeries. DeSantis also attacked the federal government for its quick approval for vaccines for young children during a press conference Thursday in The Villages, in central […] The post Gov. DeSantis questions ‘intensive’ treatment for childhood obesity appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
niceville.com

Here are some useful landscape lessons from recent freezes

FLORIDA – There are important landscape lessons to learn from recent, early, and widespread freezes. First, know the average climate for the region you live in here in Florida. The work has already been done for you with the USDA Plant Hardiness Zone Map. Here is a link for the map: https://planthardiness.ars.usda.gov. Find your zone on the map. Note that Northwest Florida includes zones 8a, 8b, and 9a.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy