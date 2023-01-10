Read full article on original website
This Florida County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker revealed the counties where people have the short lifespans in the Sunshine State.
Q&A of the Day – Proposed HOA Reforms in Florida
Q&A of the Day – Proposed HOA Reforms in Florida. Each day I feature a listener question sent by one of these methods. iHeartRadio: Use the Talkback feature – the microphone button on our station’s page in the iHeart app. Today’s Entry: Dear Brian: Wanted to let...
Florida Gov. DeSantis Admin Says Homeowners Not Responsible For Abandoned Migrant Vessels
The state of Florida says homeowners are not responsible for abandoned vessels left behind by migrants coming to the shore. WSVN in Miami reported on Tuesday that homeowners in South Florida are being told they are responsible for removing the rickety watercraft left by illegals
Natural Disasters That Can Occur in Florida
Located in the southeastern side of the US, Florida is a coastal state famous for its flat and diverse terrain, including massive, beautiful beaches, freshwater lakes, and swamps. It’s also home to the iconic Kennedy Space Center and Walt Disney World. Due to its warm climate and coastal location,...
LeadingAge Florida Announces Magdalen Flynt as Director of Convention and Brand Experience
January 13, 2023 – LeadingAge Florida announced today the promotion of Magdalen Flynt to Director of Convention and Brand Experience. In her new role Mrs. Flynt will be responsible for strategizing, managing and delivering all aspects of member experience at the association’s signature event, the Annual Convention. “Magdalen...
Body found in Florida mangroves identified as Hurricane Ian victim
A body found deep in the mangroves of Fort Myers Beach has been identified as a Hurricane Ian victim more than four months after the devastating storm-battered Florida.
Flu season: High levels of flu viruses detected in Florida
While new mutations of COVID-19 continue to circulate across the nation, seasonal flu activity also has been high in Florida, federal health officials have warned. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s weekly Influenza Surveillance Report shows that Florida overall has seen high activity by the virus, also known as influenza, in the week ending Dec. 31, 2022.
MDFR trains first responders to properly identify human trafficking victims at airports
Human trafficking is a form of modern slavery that occurs in every state, including Florida. According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, Florida ranks third in U.S. in human trafficking cases reported by states, behind only California and Texas. In 2021, the hotline received 2,894 signals from Florida, with 1,146 of these signals being received from victims or survivors of human trafficking in the form of calls, texts, online chats, and tips.
Effort to regulate Florida pet cremation begins 2nd attempt in legislature
After a Florida family's chance to say final goodbyes to their deceased cat ended in a "catastrophic" failure from a pet crematorium, they've pushed for regulation to ensure it doesn't happen again.
Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 may be spreading in Florida
A new omicron subvariant of COVID-19 may be making its way into Florida. Some Palm Beach County doctors said they are seeing an uptick in positive cases and think it could be XBB.1.5. At Palm Beach Pediatrics, Pediatrician Dr. Shannon Fox-Levine said they've seen an uptick of COVID in patients...
Duke Energy Giving Away Free Trees to Customers for Florida Arbor Day
In honor of Florida Arbor Day, Duke Energy Florida is collaborating with the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees program to give away 1,200 free trees. Starting on Florida Arbor Day, January 20th, Duke Energy customers can request a free tree online, until all trees are distributed. The one-gallon trees...
Three Florida Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin revealed 2023's worst U.S. cities for these pests.
Boynton Beach couple receives expired COVID-19 test kits
Florida’s Department of Health reported Tuesday that COVID-19 cases rose statewide 32%. The news comes as the federal government offers four free test kits to every U.S. household. A Boynton Beach couple took advantage of the free offer but later received kits that they're unsure will be accurate. Alan...
FL Moms for Liberty say they’d like to see Parental Rights in Education law expanded
Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Florida chapter of Moms for Liberty, the conservative nonprofit that advocates for parental rights in schools, would like state lawmakers to expand the state law that restricts classroom instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation for children from kindergarten through the third grade. The Parental Rights in Education law, dubbed “Don’t Say Gay” by […] The post FL Moms for Liberty say they’d like to see Parental Rights in Education law expanded appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Documents reveal how Florida couple was violently attacked, killed inside retirement community
Documents obtained by FOX 35 Orlando are shedding light on how a Florida elderly couple was murdered at their senior living facility, and how investigators were able to track down the alleged suspect.
Florida Leading the Way in RV Resort New Builds, Expansions
New RV resorts are popping up across Florida from the Florida Panhandle to the greater Tampa Bay Area to the Florida Keys, according to a release. At least eight new RV resorts are coming online between 2022 and 2024 while many existing resorts are adding more RV sites, boosting Florida’s inventory by at least 3,596 sites.
Applications open for 2023 Summer Youth Program through CareerSource Central Florida
Ring, Ring! The school bell marks the beginning of summer break for thousands of Central Florida high school students. Parents are under pressure to find activities to keep their children busy during the break and are in need of more ideas. This year, CareerSource Central Florida’s (CSCF) Summer Youth program is giving parents and students a head start by opening applications to the program in January!
Sunshine Health’s Ambetter reminds Floridians to take advantage of open enrollment
It’s not too late to enroll in health coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace for 2023 — open enrollment runs through Jan. 15 and those who meet the deadline will be covered beginning Feb. 1. Providers, including Ambetter from Sunshine Health, are urging Floridians to take advantage of...
Gov. DeSantis questions ‘intensive’ treatment for childhood obesity
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday made remarks about treatment options for children who are overweight or obese, saying pediatricians are “trying to monetize this issue” by using drugs and surgeries. DeSantis also attacked the federal government for its quick approval for vaccines for young children during a press conference Thursday in The Villages, in central […] The post Gov. DeSantis questions ‘intensive’ treatment for childhood obesity appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Here are some useful landscape lessons from recent freezes
FLORIDA – There are important landscape lessons to learn from recent, early, and widespread freezes. First, know the average climate for the region you live in here in Florida. The work has already been done for you with the USDA Plant Hardiness Zone Map. Here is a link for the map: https://planthardiness.ars.usda.gov. Find your zone on the map. Note that Northwest Florida includes zones 8a, 8b, and 9a.
