Maine State

Can You Guess the Deepest Lake in Maine?

Maine has a heck of a lot of water. Within the Pine Tree State are 73 rivers over 20 miles long, and an additional 39 that drain over 200 square miles each, according to Maine: An Encyclopedia. In addition to its 3,400+ miles of coastline, the state also has many lakes, 51 of which cover an area of at least five miles each.
The Best Places to Eat in Maine Are Holes in the Wall

I think, for the most part, we can all agree that the best places to eat no matter where you are are the holes in the wall. A sign that’s worn down, old pictures on the wall, and a door that’s hard to find are all pretty good signs of a place that’s going to sling some good food.
PORTLAND, ME
The Most Expensive Restaurant In Maine Is Worth Every Penny

When compared to a lot of places, like Los Angeles, New York, or Las Vegas, dining out in Maine really is quite reasonable. Sure, there are some places where you and your special someone could expect to pay well in excess of $100 for an appetizer and a couple of entrees. But, normally, you can take your significant other out for dinner for far less than that.
PORTLAND, ME
Dr. Shah’s Goodbye Message to Mainers is Full of Diet Coke and Rick Rolls

When the COVID-19 pandemic reached Maine three years ago, we were introduced to Maine's CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah. Thanks to his daily briefings on Maine's status with the pandemic, we got to know our CDC director better than anyone prior to him. I honestly couldn't name a single one of his predecessors. It's a job that often goes unnoticed.
MAINE STATE
Maine To Receive $450 One-Time Payments Under American Rescue Plan Act

Eligible residents of Maine will be receiving $450 worth of one-time payments under the American Rescue Plan Act. To date, no exact schedule has been provided but the payments are expected to be received in a week or so. Maine Governor Janet Mills has signed a $474 million spending package...
MAINE STATE
This Was One of the Most ‘Maine’ Moments I’ve Ever Had

A room full of flannels and bean boots, a craft beer on the lake, and a cashier at Reny’s with no “R” in his vocabulary are all “Maine” moments. Having been born and raised here in the Pine Tree State, I constantly find myself in situations or moments in time that make me sigh and say, “wow, that is so ‘Maine’”.
MAINE STATE
Maine wardens say to consider all bodies of water unsafe right now

PORTLAND (WGME)-- Ice fishermen usually look forward to January 1. It's traditionally the kickoff to the season, but not this year. "That date has since come and gone and ice conditions just aren't there where they normally would be," Warden Lieutenant Jason Luce said. Maine's warmer than usual winter has...
MAINE STATE
Study analyzes why Black people in Maine are more likely than white people to be arrested in traffic stops

Why are Black people three to four times more likely than white people to be arrested in Portland and South Portland, Maine?. That question arises from new Northeastern research led by Jack McDevitt, emeritus professor of the practice, in partnership with the Roux Institute. McDevitt believes the study is a first step that can help resolve the issues of racial disparities—and offer far-reaching solutions that may be applied throughout Maine.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
Respected Maine journalist Chris Rose has died

PORTLAND, Maine — It is with heavy hearts that we share news of the loss of respected Maine journalist Chris Rose, who died Wednesday following a cardiac event. Chris began his television news career in Worcester, Massachusetts, and as a writer and producer at WBZ-TV in Boston before he joined NEWS CENTER Maine, where he shared his talents for more than 30 years.
MAINE STATE
Did You Know These 25 Animals Are on Maine’s Endangered Species List?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. One of the most wonderful things about living in Maine is its remoteness. With the exception of a few pockets here and there, this state is a wilderness wonderland. It gives Mainers and the thousands of yearly tourists plenty of great opportunities to explore.
MAINE STATE
Maine lobster fishermen must report more about their catch

PORTLAND, Maine — Fishermen in Maine, the state responsible for about 80% of the nation's lobster haul in 2021, must now report more detailed information such as when, where and how many they catch.Few had to report until this year, making Maine the only state that harvests lobster that didn't require full details, according to the Portland Press Herald.Fishermen started having to share the additional information with the state and regulators at the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission beginning Jan. 1. Most lobster that comes to U.S. docks does so in Maine, so the new requirement should help fill some data gaps.Fishermen in the state brought in about 109 million pounds of lobster in 2021.The Maine lobster industry is also facing new rules designed to protect vanishing right whales, but the state's congressional delegation used the recent federal spending bill to delay those protections.
MAINE STATE
A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.

