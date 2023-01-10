Read full article on original website
Related
Can You Guess the Deepest Lake in Maine?
Maine has a heck of a lot of water. Within the Pine Tree State are 73 rivers over 20 miles long, and an additional 39 that drain over 200 square miles each, according to Maine: An Encyclopedia. In addition to its 3,400+ miles of coastline, the state also has many lakes, 51 of which cover an area of at least five miles each.
Here Are The Top 10 Cheapest Towns To Live in Maine
Many of you are searching for a new home in the state of Maine, and maybe you are finding it a bit of a headache. Or maybe you're full-blown stressed the hell out. Housing is a different kind of monster right now. So, I was curious to see which towns...
The Best Places to Eat in Maine Are Holes in the Wall
I think, for the most part, we can all agree that the best places to eat no matter where you are are the holes in the wall. A sign that’s worn down, old pictures on the wall, and a door that’s hard to find are all pretty good signs of a place that’s going to sling some good food.
The Most Expensive Restaurant In Maine Is Worth Every Penny
When compared to a lot of places, like Los Angeles, New York, or Las Vegas, dining out in Maine really is quite reasonable. Sure, there are some places where you and your special someone could expect to pay well in excess of $100 for an appetizer and a couple of entrees. But, normally, you can take your significant other out for dinner for far less than that.
Dr. Shah’s Goodbye Message to Mainers is Full of Diet Coke and Rick Rolls
When the COVID-19 pandemic reached Maine three years ago, we were introduced to Maine's CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah. Thanks to his daily briefings on Maine's status with the pandemic, we got to know our CDC director better than anyone prior to him. I honestly couldn't name a single one of his predecessors. It's a job that often goes unnoticed.
These are the 10 best restaurants in Greater Portland, according to The Portland Press Herald
The restaurants "should be on your itinerary whether you’re a native Mainer or are just here for a day." If your Maine itinerary needs more food experiences, The Portland Press Herald has you covered with its annual list of the best 75 places to eat and drink in Greater Portland.
southarkansassun.com
Maine To Receive $450 One-Time Payments Under American Rescue Plan Act
Eligible residents of Maine will be receiving $450 worth of one-time payments under the American Rescue Plan Act. To date, no exact schedule has been provided but the payments are expected to be received in a week or so. Maine Governor Janet Mills has signed a $474 million spending package...
This Was One of the Most ‘Maine’ Moments I’ve Ever Had
A room full of flannels and bean boots, a craft beer on the lake, and a cashier at Reny’s with no “R” in his vocabulary are all “Maine” moments. Having been born and raised here in the Pine Tree State, I constantly find myself in situations or moments in time that make me sigh and say, “wow, that is so ‘Maine’”.
WGME
Maine wardens say to consider all bodies of water unsafe right now
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Ice fishermen usually look forward to January 1. It's traditionally the kickoff to the season, but not this year. "That date has since come and gone and ice conditions just aren't there where they normally would be," Warden Lieutenant Jason Luce said. Maine's warmer than usual winter has...
Here’s When New Hampshire, Maine Aroma Joe’s is Giving Out Free Coffee in January
Yes, Aroma Joe's did, and any coffee lover is all for it, especially if dropping bucks on coffee is in your DNA. I'm not a coffee person, except for iced with mocha and whole milk or fluffy, blended deliciousness, but guess what? I can still jump on this "free coffee" thing from Aroma Joe's, because they're including hot and iced coffee.
Phys.org
Study analyzes why Black people in Maine are more likely than white people to be arrested in traffic stops
Why are Black people three to four times more likely than white people to be arrested in Portland and South Portland, Maine?. That question arises from new Northeastern research led by Jack McDevitt, emeritus professor of the practice, in partnership with the Roux Institute. McDevitt believes the study is a first step that can help resolve the issues of racial disparities—and offer far-reaching solutions that may be applied throughout Maine.
Respected Maine journalist Chris Rose has died
PORTLAND, Maine — It is with heavy hearts that we share news of the loss of respected Maine journalist Chris Rose, who died Wednesday following a cardiac event. Chris began his television news career in Worcester, Massachusetts, and as a writer and producer at WBZ-TV in Boston before he joined NEWS CENTER Maine, where he shared his talents for more than 30 years.
Did You Know These 25 Animals Are on Maine’s Endangered Species List?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. One of the most wonderful things about living in Maine is its remoteness. With the exception of a few pockets here and there, this state is a wilderness wonderland. It gives Mainers and the thousands of yearly tourists plenty of great opportunities to explore.
There's a snow drought in Maine, and it's getting worse. Here's what that means.
MAINE, USA — Mid-January is upon us, and the snow drought just keeps getting worse for Maine. A quick glance at the current snow depth map shows only the western mountains and northern Maine have significant snow on the ground. But that's where you'd expect the most snow to...
Maine’s Famous, Mr. Drew is Looking To Expand Exotic Animal Rescue Center
The man we all know and love is looking to expand his exotic animal empire! Mr. Drew has exploded onto the scene with his love of exotic animals and reptiles. He has educated so many members of the community and invited thousands of Maine children and families to learn his passion for the exotic animals he has rescued and rehabilitated.
You’ll Never Believe Who I Met In The Bathroom At A Maine Bar
This Wednesday, I went to Mainely Brews in Downtown Waterville to enjoy my friend Ashley and Rob Burnell sing for open mic night but while I was there, something truly awesome happened. Many times when we're out and about, we meet all sorts of enticing people but I wasn't expecting...
Maine resident purchased winning $1.35B Mega Millions ticket
A Maine resident purchased the winning ticket ahead of Friday's $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing, the second-largest in the game's history, lottery officials said.
Over 50,000 Maine Residents To Get Surprise Checks From The State
Every few months, we tell you about how the State of Maine treasury is holding on to hundreds of millions of dollars in unclaimed money. We post the link in the story, hoping you click on it and check the list to see if you are owed any of that money.
WGME
Maine ice fishing derbies are being canceled because the ice isn't safe
(BDN) -- Most of Maine barely has any snow to enjoy the outdoors — and adding insult to injury is the limited amount of safe ice on many of the state’s lakes and ponds forcing the cancellation of local ice fishing derbies. So far this winter, warm temperatures...
Maine lobster fishermen must report more about their catch
PORTLAND, Maine — Fishermen in Maine, the state responsible for about 80% of the nation's lobster haul in 2021, must now report more detailed information such as when, where and how many they catch.Few had to report until this year, making Maine the only state that harvests lobster that didn't require full details, according to the Portland Press Herald.Fishermen started having to share the additional information with the state and regulators at the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission beginning Jan. 1. Most lobster that comes to U.S. docks does so in Maine, so the new requirement should help fill some data gaps.Fishermen in the state brought in about 109 million pounds of lobster in 2021.The Maine lobster industry is also facing new rules designed to protect vanishing right whales, but the state's congressional delegation used the recent federal spending bill to delay those protections.
Seacoast Current
Portsmouth, NH
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.https://seacoastcurrent.com/
Comments / 0