Medford, MA

Upworthy

Security cam captures woman, homeless for 2 years, dance like no one's watching after landing a job

Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 27, 2020. It has since been updated. Have you ever been so overcome with joy that you simply had to break into a happy dance on the spot? Twenty-one-year-old Kayallah Jones has, and her happy dance spread millions of smiles across the internet as people joined in on the formerly unhoused young woman's joy amid the stream of misfortunate events in 2020. A 13-second-long viral security camera footage shows Jones breaking out into a celebratory dance in a parking lot after acing an interview for a waitressing job. Posted online by Dakara Spence, the manager of the Atlanta restaurant where Jones interviewed, the video currently gained 1.4 million views on Instagram.
ATLANTA, GA
POPSUGAR

Storm Reid and Shedeur Sanders Go Public With Their Romance at "Missing" Premiere

Love is in the air for Storm Reid. On Thursday, the 19-year-old actor made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Shedeur Sanders at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, "Missing," out Jan. 20. The couple looked as cute as can be as they held hands and smiled for the cameras. "He's super sweet, super talented," Reid told Entertainment Tonight of the 20-year-old collegiate football player. "I'm just glad to have him here supporting me."
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Jordan Coleman—son of NYC Mayor Eric Adams—soon to release first rap album

Much like his father, Mayor Eric Adams, and Jay-Z — his former boss at Roc Nation — Jordan Coleman is ready to put his carefully curated blueprint into action. Coleman, an aspiring filmmaker and rapper, is set to release his latest single, “Go Get It,” later this month after taking his talents to Albania for an “American Idol”-style competition in November. The 27-year-old lyricist also known as “Jayoo” didn’t win, but Coleman plans to parlay the televised international appearance into bigger stages, and beyond. “I want to be a rapper, I want to be an international filmmaker, I want to be...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

