ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
Seacoast Current

Despite What You May Think, These 3 New England States Have Some of the Best Drivers

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I've heard it time and time again, New Englanders don't know how to drive. Well, I mostly hear that Massholes (Massachusetts residents) don't know how to drive. Honestly, I think there are bad drivers in every state. I am going, to be honest with you, Mainers are not the best drivers when it comes to merging on the highway or when it comes to using their blinkers (turning signals).
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Seacoast Current

This New Hampshire Store With Old School Candy, Specialty Sodas Is Worth the Road Trip

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I don't know if it is a tradition from when I visited North Conway as a kid, but still, to this day I cannot take a drive to North Conway without stopping at this store. Heck, I will sometimes even take a drive there just to go to this store.
CONWAY, NH
Seacoast Current

Why is a 19-Year-Old Mainer Riding a Unicycle from Maine to Florida?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I went to school in Burlington, Vermont, for a few years and there was a kid named Scott who used to ride a unicycle everywhere he went. If you saw a unicycle in the distance, then you knew Scott was on the move.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

Chances Are You Know This Little Boy in a 1975 Funtown Video

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Funtown Splashtown USA will be celebrating its 57th year in 2023! It all started in 1966 and at some point in 1975 (ish), this video was made. That little boy in the yellow shirt and fantastic plaid pants is none other than the man of Steele himself, Rob Steele of Q97.9 fame.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

Your Unwanted Holiday Gifts Could Give a Boost to Moms Around Maine

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Most of us run into it every single holiday season. Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, or a combination of the three, there's a chance that we end up with gifts that we have too much of, no use for, or no interest in.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

Do You Remember These Hilarious Ads for Dunkin Donuts in New England?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Since New England’s favorite breakfast chain expanded to California in 2015, America truly has run on Dunkin. No longer an “only in the Northeast” attraction, Dunkin has grown to become nationally and perhaps even globally popular.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Seacoast Current

Who Knew the Colorful, Interactive World of Dr. Seuss is in Massachusetts?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I had no idea, did you? There is an actual Dr. Seuss museum, including interactive stations, right here in New England. What a perfect family getaway with the kiddos any time of year, but most definitely in the winter.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Seacoast Current

Teatotaller in Somersworth, NH, Transforming Into Recovery-Friendly Restaurant

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Teatotaller serves up good vibes in the form of boba tea and drag shows in Somersworth, New Hampshire, and has been referred to by many as a queer oasis. It is so beloved that they actually opened a second location in Concord a few months back.
SOMERSWORTH, NH
Seacoast Current

This Huge Maine Log Home Airbnb With Stunning Sunday River Views is Ultimate Rustic Luxury

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A weekend away in the mountains might be just the thing you need to look forward to this winter. Whether or not you dabble in skiing or snowboarding, a change of scenery is always nice during these long winter months, especially when the scenery happens to be beautiful.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

Official LEGO Store Has Opened Inside Nashua, New Hampshire, Mall

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Are you ever really too old for legos? Based on the popularity of the long standing toy, the answer is no. Lego has continued to keep consumers interested by transforming from simple town building templates to recreating iconic moments from franchises like Star Wars and Harry Potter. For true Lego fanatics, there's been something missing in Maine and New Hampshire: an official Lego store. But that has changed, as a brand new Lego store has opened in Nashua, New Hampshire.
NASHUA, NH
Seacoast Current

Even More Strange Nighttime Sounds Heard in New Hampshire Recently

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. You might say 2022 went out with a bang in New Hampshire. Actually, there were several, according to residents, leaving some towns wondering what they were…and if they’ll feel them again.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

Here’s 50 Restaurants That Mainers Want to Try in 2023

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. One of my favorite things to do on a random weekend is take a trip in-state to a new establishment to eat. My wife and I will drive hours based on a review, article, tip, social media post...you get the point.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

Seacoast Current

Portsmouth, NH
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.

 https://seacoastcurrent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy