Despite What You May Think, These 3 New England States Have Some of the Best Drivers
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I've heard it time and time again, New Englanders don't know how to drive. Well, I mostly hear that Massholes (Massachusetts residents) don't know how to drive. Honestly, I think there are bad drivers in every state. I am going, to be honest with you, Mainers are not the best drivers when it comes to merging on the highway or when it comes to using their blinkers (turning signals).
Two-Car Crash Delays Morning Spaulding Turnpike Traffic
A two-car crash on the southbound Spaulding Turnpike and a collision between a cement truck and box truck on the Maine Turnpike caused big backups during the Thursday morning commute. New Hampshire State Police said one vehicle hit the guardrail and another went off the road trying to avoid it...
Woman Flips Out on New Hampshire Meteorologist Matt Hoenig at Grocery Store
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. This took a hard and kind of unexpected turn pretty quickly. Imagine you either just wrap up a hard day of work and need to go...
This New Hampshire Store With Old School Candy, Specialty Sodas Is Worth the Road Trip
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I don't know if it is a tradition from when I visited North Conway as a kid, but still, to this day I cannot take a drive to North Conway without stopping at this store. Heck, I will sometimes even take a drive there just to go to this store.
Why is a 19-Year-Old Mainer Riding a Unicycle from Maine to Florida?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I went to school in Burlington, Vermont, for a few years and there was a kid named Scott who used to ride a unicycle everywhere he went. If you saw a unicycle in the distance, then you knew Scott was on the move.
Chances Are You Know This Little Boy in a 1975 Funtown Video
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Funtown Splashtown USA will be celebrating its 57th year in 2023! It all started in 1966 and at some point in 1975 (ish), this video was made. That little boy in the yellow shirt and fantastic plaid pants is none other than the man of Steele himself, Rob Steele of Q97.9 fame.
Your Unwanted Holiday Gifts Could Give a Boost to Moms Around Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Most of us run into it every single holiday season. Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, or a combination of the three, there's a chance that we end up with gifts that we have too much of, no use for, or no interest in.
Do You Remember These Hilarious Ads for Dunkin Donuts in New England?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Since New England’s favorite breakfast chain expanded to California in 2015, America truly has run on Dunkin. No longer an “only in the Northeast” attraction, Dunkin has grown to become nationally and perhaps even globally popular.
Who Knew the Colorful, Interactive World of Dr. Seuss is in Massachusetts?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I had no idea, did you? There is an actual Dr. Seuss museum, including interactive stations, right here in New England. What a perfect family getaway with the kiddos any time of year, but most definitely in the winter.
Fashionistas Agree: Here’s What You Need for Winters in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. January is the coldest month of the year, especially in New England. It's hard to stay on point with fashion when you're trying to stay warm.
Teatotaller in Somersworth, NH, Transforming Into Recovery-Friendly Restaurant
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Teatotaller serves up good vibes in the form of boba tea and drag shows in Somersworth, New Hampshire, and has been referred to by many as a queer oasis. It is so beloved that they actually opened a second location in Concord a few months back.
Massachusetts Woman Honored for Saving a Child’s Life (With Help From Steve Carell)
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Imagine owing your life to Michael Scott. Thanks to some quick thinking by a fan of The Office, a young child in Massachusetts will have an...
This Huge Maine Log Home Airbnb With Stunning Sunday River Views is Ultimate Rustic Luxury
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A weekend away in the mountains might be just the thing you need to look forward to this winter. Whether or not you dabble in skiing or snowboarding, a change of scenery is always nice during these long winter months, especially when the scenery happens to be beautiful.
Official LEGO Store Has Opened Inside Nashua, New Hampshire, Mall
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Are you ever really too old for legos? Based on the popularity of the long standing toy, the answer is no. Lego has continued to keep consumers interested by transforming from simple town building templates to recreating iconic moments from franchises like Star Wars and Harry Potter. For true Lego fanatics, there's been something missing in Maine and New Hampshire: an official Lego store. But that has changed, as a brand new Lego store has opened in Nashua, New Hampshire.
Selfless Advocate for Pets in Maine Needs Expensive Heart Surgery
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. This surgery is only available in Kansas. Nadine Molly who owns No Bowl Empty 2 Pet Food Pantry needs our help. No Bowl Empty is a...
Even More Strange Nighttime Sounds Heard in New Hampshire Recently
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. You might say 2022 went out with a bang in New Hampshire. Actually, there were several, according to residents, leaving some towns wondering what they were…and if they’ll feel them again.
Here’s 50 Restaurants That Mainers Want to Try in 2023
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. One of my favorite things to do on a random weekend is take a trip in-state to a new establishment to eat. My wife and I will drive hours based on a review, article, tip, social media post...you get the point.
