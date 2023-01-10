Read full article on original website
CWC Historians Aiming to Assist in Preserving Local History
“If you don’t know where you’ve come from, you don’t know where you’re going.”. Carlin Smock, a self proclaimed history nerd, history teacher, and 2005 Carmi White County High School graduate was approached to be on the White County Historical Society board last spring. She jumped at the opportunity and she says that got her wheels spinning.
Carlin Smock selected to be a 2022-23 Celia B. Godsil Grants in Place Fellow
Story courtesy of Savannah Franklund, special to WROY/WRUL News from the Rural Schools Collaborative. Rural Schools Collaborative is pleased to announce our 2022-23 Celia B. Godsil Grants in Place Fellow recipients. The Fellows will work with their respective students on place-based projects, which address specific community issues. We believe that rural teachers are placemakers. Through place-based learning efforts, teachers are able to express their dedication to the community by rooting classroom teachings in the unique history, environment, economy, and culture of the location in which they educate.
Stinks And High Jinks… Both Raised At County Board Meeting
“I wasn’t elected to be a maintenance man.” Those are the words of newly elected White County Sheriff Jordan Weiss. Weiss expressed frustration at the condition of the Sheriff’s office, the County Morgue, the White County Ambulance Building, the annex, and the State’s Attorney’s Office. Weiss would later in the meeting express his displeasure about having ARPA funds denied for repairs while the work at the former Carmi Times building continues. County Board Chair Cassie Pigg replied that she’s applied for a grant that would allow for repair to public structures. Weiss was told to go seek bids for the repairs that need made. In addition, the sheriff requested to hire a maintenance person for 15-20 hours per week to assist with the current upkeep. That request was ignored.
Beshear appoints Princeton woman, Paducah man to state advisory board
FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear appointed the executive director of an economic development nonprofit based in Marion, Kentucky to the Water Transportation Advisory Board. Amanda Davenport of Princeton is involved with the Lake Barkley Partnership, which works with businesses and organizations in Caldwell, Crittenden, Livingston and Lyon Counties. Her term ends Dec. 27, 2026.
SPECIAL BOARD MEETING LAST NIGHT
(OLNEY) The Richland County School Board of Education had a special meeting last night at RCHS in Olney. The Board met solely in executive session to continue the District’s search for a new superintendent. The Board met with it’s search consultants and also took time to interview two candidates for the job. The Board took no action and there were no public or employee comments. The Board will have another special meeting for the same purpose tomorrow afternoon at Richland County High School in Olney, starting at 3:45.
White County accepting bids for building repair projects
WHITE CO., Ill. (WEHT) – The White County Sheriff’s Department (WCSD) posted that the government of White County is currently looking for bids from contractors of work to be done at local government buildings. Officials say a list of the work that needs to be done is available at the sheriff’s office for pickup. The […]
Knox County officials finalize $2.4 million spending plan
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Knox County officials met to finalize a $2.4 million spending plan for 2023 after months of discussions. Here are projects slated to receive the money, listed from the largest to the smallest: The number for the parks department is fluid, as the total costs for the repairs is not yet known. The […]
High egg costs affecting Tri-State eateries
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Shoppers may have noticed an increase in the price of eggs on their recent trips to the grocery store. The price has seen a sharp increase over the past year, and it’s affecting more than just home cooks. Tri-State restaurants and bakeries haven’t been immune.
Window Hours Change At Carmi Post Office
The Carmi Post Office has changed its window hours. Old hours were 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Post Office will now open at 8:30 a.m. and close at 4 p.m.
Announcement From The Clay County Highway Department
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced the following through their Facebook Page:. Seasonal reduced weight limits are in effect January 15th until further notice for all roads included in the county highway system with seasonal weight limit signs. If there is not a seasonal weight limit sign, legal loads are allowed. This weight limit applies only to the county highways.
Evansville business owner, school board member makes latest court appearance in drug investigation
The woman at the center of a high-profile case in Evansville, Indiana made her latest appearance in court on Thursday. Evansville business owner, school board member makes latest court appearance in drug investigation. Business owner and EVSC school board member Amy Word made her latest court appearance Thursday following her...
Henderson closes building due to perceived threat
The city of Henderson made an announcement on Facebook on Thursday regarding the Henderson Municipal Center.
Soaring cost of eggs leaves restaurants scrambled
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The cost for baking or making breakfast has skyrocketed –and and one staple is part of the problem. Eggs not only is it impacting you at home–but restaurants are feeling the pain as well. “We’re not sure what our next step is, you know,” says Libby Fulton of Libby and Mom’s […]
State Police announce special enforcement effort in Effingham Co.
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police recently announced that District 9, which covers Effingham and Wayne Counties, will be conducting specialized patrols in those counties next month. These specialized patrols are designated as Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols. They focus on preventing detecting and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant […]
Carmi Township Accepting Bids For New Dump Truck
The Carmi Township Board met for their first meeting of the New Year Tuesday evening. With just a couple of items on the agenda, the board discussed the purchase of a new dump truck. The Township previously put out a notice for bids but nothing came in. A new notice was posted on Wednesday for bid on a 2023 Chassis with a trade in of a 2009 International Dump Truck.
Former owner of addiction counseling center in Evansville accused of selling drugs to clients, police say
The former owner of an addiction counseling center in Evansville is among several people arrested on meth dealing charges after a recent investigation, according to police. Former owner of addiction counseling center in Evansville accused of selling drugs to clients, police say. The former owner of an addiction counseling center...
Evansville firefighters respond to warehouse fire site on Garvin St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Firefighters responded to a patch fire on Thursday that broke out near the warehouse on Garvin Street that burned down on New Year’s Eve. Dispatch confirmed that crews were sent in response to a working fire near Tennessee and Garvin Streets. Officials told 14 News...
Another person enters the Evansville race for mayor
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Caine Alexander Helmer has filed papers to run for Evansville mayor. Helmer plans to run as a Republican. Helmer says his three main platforms encompass mental health, affordable housing and education, with his secondary issues including improvements to the welfare system in the city and a desire to attempt to lower the cost of […]
KYTC announces emergency repairs at Spottsville bridge
HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crews are working on Highway 60 at the new Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County. KYTC officials describe the work as emergency repairs, and crews at the scene say it is water line related. KYTC says the work at the site is expected to last a few days. […]
Car catches fire on southbound Twin Bridges
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a vehicle fire on the southbound Twin Bridges Friday. Traffic was backed up, but the scene is now clear. You can keep an eye out on the bridge by checking our SkyVision HD camera below.
