The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s highs and lows in Peach Bowl against No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Kirby Smart gets honest about Georgia players transferring
Although Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is celebrating his second consecutive national championship, he’s going to have to deal with the transfer portal just like every other college football coach in America. According to Smart himself, several Georgia players plan to transfer after the season but decided to stay because they wanted to win another Read more... The post Kirby Smart gets honest about Georgia players transferring appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Tennessee Conquered Alabama, Now On To Georgia
While Tennessee beat Alabama in 2022, they are now presented with a new hurdle: the two-time national champion Georgia Bulldogs.
NFL Prospect or Not, UGA QB Stetson Bennett Is Primed for Success
A two-time champion after leading the Univesity of Georgia to a 65-7 victory over TCU in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday night, quarterback Stetson Bennett may be the most popular man in the Peach State. An undersized former walk-on who weighs fewer than 200 pounds and...
Georgia football: Kelee Ringo declares for 2023 NFL Draft
Following back-to-back national championships, Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo declared for the draft via his personal Twitter account on Thursday. Facing an explosive TCU offense that included wide receiver Quinton Johnston, widely considered to be the top draft-eligible wideout and a possible top 10 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Ringo allowed just one catch for five yards, making a tackle and helping the Dawgs' defense shut down a player who was coming off 163 yards and a touchdown on Michigan in the CFP semifinal.
Recently offered WR and Alabama commit Perry Thompson to visit Auburn
Auburn’s previous staff never offered four-star wide receiver and Foley native Perry Thompson. New wide receivers coach Marcus Davis fixed that mistake on Wednesday and Thompson is now expected to visit the Plains this weekend, according to a report by Christian Clemente of Auburn Undercover. The Tigers will have...
Former Kentucky DT Justin Rogers projected to Auburn
Auburn is continuing to build on its impressive transfer class and they are now the favorites to land another coveted target. Former Kentucky defensive tackle Justin Rogers has been projected to commit to Auburn by Steve Wiltfong, the Director of Football Recruiting for 247Sports. Rogers visited Auburn this weekend and...
Rubio returns and Cavaliers down struggling Blazers 119-113
Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points and Ricky Rubio played in his first game since a knee injury more than a year ago, and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 119-113
University of Georgia Player Davis Rokose Arrested for Domestic Violence
Content Warning: Domestic violence. Davis Rokose, a baseball player from the University of Georgia, was arrested last week for felony aggravated assault, according to UGASports.com. The incident happened on New Year's Day, and Rokose was released on a $5,700 bond the following day. UGASports.com said Rokose is no longer listed on the roster following his arrest.
