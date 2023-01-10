ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Kirby Smart gets honest about Georgia players transferring

Although Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is celebrating his second consecutive national championship, he’s going to have to deal with the transfer portal just like every other college football coach in America. According to Smart himself, several Georgia players plan to transfer after the season but decided to stay because they wanted to win another Read more... The post Kirby Smart gets honest about Georgia players transferring appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
247Sports

Georgia football: Kelee Ringo declares for 2023 NFL Draft

Following back-to-back national championships, Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo declared for the draft via his personal Twitter account on Thursday. Facing an explosive TCU offense that included wide receiver Quinton Johnston, widely considered to be the top draft-eligible wideout and a possible top 10 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Ringo allowed just one catch for five yards, making a tackle and helping the Dawgs' defense shut down a player who was coming off 163 yards and a touchdown on Michigan in the CFP semifinal.
Popculture

University of Georgia Player Davis Rokose Arrested for Domestic Violence

Content Warning: Domestic violence. Davis Rokose, a baseball player from the University of Georgia, was arrested last week for felony aggravated assault, according to UGASports.com. The incident happened on New Year's Day, and Rokose was released on a $5,700 bond the following day. UGASports.com said Rokose is no longer listed on the roster following his arrest.
