The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news

When the Miami Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs this weekend, they’ll be doing it without starting quarterback Tua Tagovaloa as he remains in concussion protocol after suffering his second concussion of the season. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel ruled Tua Tagovailoa out on Wednesday because Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Former Colts Head Coach On Verge of Finding New Home?

During the mid-point of the Indianapolis Colts’ 2022 season, Frank Reich was fired as head coach by owner Jim Irsay after a rough, 3-5-1 beginning to the season. Since then, Reich used that time to contemplate where (or if) he would continue coaching. Not only was he still willing and wanting, but he’s already drawn interest from the Carolina Panthers, who have offered him an interview for the head coaching position.
