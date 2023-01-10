During the mid-point of the Indianapolis Colts’ 2022 season, Frank Reich was fired as head coach by owner Jim Irsay after a rough, 3-5-1 beginning to the season. Since then, Reich used that time to contemplate where (or if) he would continue coaching. Not only was he still willing and wanting, but he’s already drawn interest from the Carolina Panthers, who have offered him an interview for the head coaching position.

