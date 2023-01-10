Read full article on original website
WTHI
"He's the calm to our chaos." Emotional Support Skunk helps employees at Knox County Central Dispatch
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Your first instinct when you see a skunk is probably to run away. That’s not the case at Knox County Central Dispatch. Nugget the skunk was adopted from the Indiana skunk rescue in North Salem, Indiana in 2020. "My adult daughter brought him home. When...
Henderson closes building due to perceived threat
The city of Henderson made an announcement on Facebook on Thursday regarding the Henderson Municipal Center.
wevv.com
Evansville business owner, school board member makes latest court appearance in drug investigation
The woman at the center of a high-profile case in Evansville, Indiana made her latest appearance in court on Thursday. Evansville business owner, school board member makes latest court appearance in drug investigation. Business owner and EVSC school board member Amy Word made her latest court appearance Thursday following her...
vincennespbs.org
GRC explains the inner working of Memorial Bridge stone wall
Repairs are underway on the Memorial Bridge in Vincennes. The bridge was closed on Monday and will be shut down through April as crews inspect and repair deterioration to the anchors and stone surface of the 90-year-old bridge. Contractors started removing stones for inspection this week. In a social media...
wevv.com
Former owner of addiction counseling center in Evansville accused of selling drugs to clients, police say
The former owner of an addiction counseling center in Evansville is among several people arrested on meth dealing charges after a recent investigation, according to police. Former owner of addiction counseling center in Evansville accused of selling drugs to clients, police say. The former owner of an addiction counseling center...
Authorities name man killed in Posey Co. grain bin accident
The Black Township Fire and Rescue announced they were dispatched for a man trapped in a grain bin on January 12 on Bellefontaine Cemetery Road.
vincennespbs.org
Two police chases in Knox County
Three residents of Chicago were arrested overnight in Knox County by Indiana State Police. Arrest reports show 20-year-old Brianna Ransom was charged with Resisting Law Enforcement with a vehicle while 20-year-old Tyger Steen and 21-year-old Dvontre Watkins were charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Possession of Firearm with an Altered Serial Number as well as Interfering with a Criminal Investigation.
wrul.com
Two Arrested In Carmi On Thursday
The Carmi Police Department reports two Carmi residents were arrested on Thursday. At around 8:45 a.m. Officers went to the Carmi Motel after a call was made regarding 53 year Timothy Roberts causing a disturbance at Carmi Dollar General. Roberts was taken into custody and is being charged with Disorderly Conduct. He was booked in the White County Jail where bond was set at $100. A review hearing has been set for April 12, at 8:30 a.m.
southernillinoisnow.com
Light snow leads to numerous crashes and vehicles running off the road
Area police departments report numerous crashes and vehicles sliding off the road following the dusting of snow early Friday morning. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reported over 20 calls for wrecks and motorist assists for sliding off slick roads. There were no injuries reported in any of the crashes. Most of the issues were around bridges and overpasses. Multiple calls were received along US 50 east of Salem near Kinmundy Road and US 51 at Wisher Road south of Patoka.
14news.com
HFD: Responding to wreck involving flipped vehicle in ditch
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson firefighters say they’re on scene of a car crash. They say a car involved has flipped over upside down in a ditch. Officials say that happened in the 6400 block of Old Corydon Road. According to officials on scene, the driver is alert and...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, January 13th, 2023
Centralia Police have arrested 30-year-old Nathan Hale of North Hickory in Centralia for illegal possession of a weapon by a felon. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 29-year-old Briton McCray of McCormick Street in Centralia for alleged domestic battery. 30-year-old Chyan Phillips...
city-countyobserver.com
VANDERBURGH COUNTY PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE ANNOUNCES FIRST JURY TRIAL WIN OF 2023
Evansville, IN – Prosecutor Diana Moers announces that, on January 9–10, 2023, the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office successfully prosecuted James Francisco Payne in a jury trial where he was convicted of three counts: (1) battery by means of a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony; (2) battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, a Level 6 Felony; and battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony. Mr. Payne also received a Habitual Offender enhancement. The prosecution was led by Deputy Prosecuting Attorneys John Bober and David Whitehead.
Effingham Radio
Announcement From The Clay County Highway Department
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced the following through their Facebook Page:. Seasonal reduced weight limits are in effect January 15th until further notice for all roads included in the county highway system with seasonal weight limit signs. If there is not a seasonal weight limit sign, legal loads are allowed. This weight limit applies only to the county highways.
wrul.com
Stinks And High Jinks… Both Raised At County Board Meeting
“I wasn’t elected to be a maintenance man.” Those are the words of newly elected White County Sheriff Jordan Weiss. Weiss expressed frustration at the condition of the Sheriff’s office, the County Morgue, the White County Ambulance Building, the annex, and the State’s Attorney’s Office. Weiss would later in the meeting express his displeasure about having ARPA funds denied for repairs while the work at the former Carmi Times building continues. County Board Chair Cassie Pigg replied that she’s applied for a grant that would allow for repair to public structures. Weiss was told to go seek bids for the repairs that need made. In addition, the sheriff requested to hire a maintenance person for 15-20 hours per week to assist with the current upkeep. That request was ignored.
wevv.com
Authorities called to two-car crash in Gibson County
At least one person was injured in a crash in Gibson County on Thursday. Crews were at the scene of a crash in Gibson County Thursday.
14news.com
Viewers send early morning hail photos
(WFIE) - Severe weather moved through the Tri-State in the early morning hours of Thursday. During the storm, hail fell in several areas. We received photos from viewers in places like Clay, Kentucky, and Northern Vanderburgh County.
14news.com
Coroner names Posey Co. farmer killed after getting trapped in a grain bin
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A farmer was killed after he got stuck in a grain bin Thursday in Mt. Vernon. The coroner tells us he’s 74-year-old Steven Grabert. Dispatchers say rescue crews were called to the 900 block of Bellefountaine Cemetery Road shortly after 1 p.m. They were...
Knox County officials finalize $2.4 million spending plan
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Knox County officials met to finalize a $2.4 million spending plan for 2023 after months of discussions. Here are projects slated to receive the money, listed from the largest to the smallest: The number for the parks department is fluid, as the total costs for the repairs is not yet known. The […]
State Police announce special enforcement effort in Effingham Co.
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police recently announced that District 9, which covers Effingham and Wayne Counties, will be conducting specialized patrols in those counties next month. These specialized patrols are designated as Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols. They focus on preventing detecting and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant […]
wrul.com
Various Topics Discussed At The Norris City Village Board Meeting
The Norris City Village Board met for its regular monthly session Monday night, a week later than usual due to last Monday being a holiday. Scott Mareing was there and has this report. In TIF business, the board approved the $18,800 requested by Maypop’s Laundry for building repairs, with half...
