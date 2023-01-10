“I wasn’t elected to be a maintenance man.” Those are the words of newly elected White County Sheriff Jordan Weiss. Weiss expressed frustration at the condition of the Sheriff’s office, the County Morgue, the White County Ambulance Building, the annex, and the State’s Attorney’s Office. Weiss would later in the meeting express his displeasure about having ARPA funds denied for repairs while the work at the former Carmi Times building continues. County Board Chair Cassie Pigg replied that she’s applied for a grant that would allow for repair to public structures. Weiss was told to go seek bids for the repairs that need made. In addition, the sheriff requested to hire a maintenance person for 15-20 hours per week to assist with the current upkeep. That request was ignored.

1 DAY AGO