Two Arrested In Carmi On Thursday
The Carmi Police Department reports two Carmi residents were arrested on Thursday. At around 8:45 a.m. Officers went to the Carmi Motel after a call was made regarding 53 year Timothy Roberts causing a disturbance at Carmi Dollar General. Roberts was taken into custody and is being charged with Disorderly Conduct. He was booked in the White County Jail where bond was set at $100. A review hearing has been set for April 12, at 8:30 a.m.
Sheriff: Man arrested after brief standoff in Williamson County, Illinois
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — A Herrin, Illinois, man faces multiple charges after the Williamson County Sheriff's Office says he was involved in a short standoff with law enforcement officers. In a Friday news release, the sheriff's office says deputies responded around 3:33 p.m. Thursday to a report of an...
Man wanted for bail bond violation found hiding under home in crawlspace
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KBSI) – A man wanted on a warrant for violation of bail bond was found hiding in a crawlspace under his home on Wednesday. David L. Robinson, 45, faces a charge of resisting/obstructing arrest. On Wednesday January 11 around 1346 p.m., an officer with the Mount...
Police Beat for Friday, January 13th, 2023
Centralia Police have arrested 30-year-old Nathan Hale of North Hickory in Centralia for illegal possession of a weapon by a felon. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 29-year-old Briton McCray of McCormick Street in Centralia for alleged domestic battery. 30-year-old Chyan Phillips...
Jefferson Co., Ill. sheriff speaks out against new assault weapons ban
HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Bullard is speaking out against the new assault weapons ban in Illinois. He’s not the only law enforcement official who says the new law is unconstitutional. “Myself and many other law enforcement leaders understand this act violates the second amendment of...
Police Beat for Thursday, January 12th, 2023
Centralia Police arrested 47-year-old Jason Alvey of Kerr Street in Centralia for alleged possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. 24-year-old Joshua Beck of County Farm Road in Cisne posted $500 bond and was released after being arrested on a Marion County major...
Undocumented man sentenced to 1.5 years for illegal re-entry to U.S. in Benton, IL
(KBSI) – A man originally from Mexico was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison in a U.S. District Court in Benton, Illinois on Wednesday after he admitted to re-entering the U.S. after previously being deported. Jose A. Navarro-Laguna, 41, pleaded guilty to illegal re-entry after deportation, according to...
Two police chases in Knox County
Three residents of Chicago were arrested overnight in Knox County by Indiana State Police. Arrest reports show 20-year-old Brianna Ransom was charged with Resisting Law Enforcement with a vehicle while 20-year-old Tyger Steen and 21-year-old Dvontre Watkins were charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Possession of Firearm with an Altered Serial Number as well as Interfering with a Criminal Investigation.
Man on parole arrested after police say he had meth in Mount Vernon
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KBSI) – A man faces drug charges after police say he entered a known drug house and came out with methamphetamine. Codey C. Ince, 29, faces charges of armed violence, armed habitual offender, possession of a firearm by a felon/parolee, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine 5-15 grams, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of drug equipment and unlawful possession of a firearm projectile.
“IN-CUSTODY” DEATH INVESTIGATION
(CARMI) The investigation is continuing into an “in-custody” death that occurred last week in Wayne County. The State Police Division of Internal Investigation (DII) reports that at 11:58 late last Wednesday night, January 4th, an Illinois State Trooper initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle traveling with one working headlight near Illinois Route 242 in Wayne County. As a result of the traffic stop, 59 year old Harry Weccele from Evansville, Indiana was taken into custody for driving while license suspended and for possession of methamphetamine, and was taken to the Wayne County Jail in Fairfield. Upon arrival at the County Jail, Weccele complained of shoulder pain at which time the the Jail called for an ambulance and Weccele was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
State Police announce special enforcement effort in Effingham Co.
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police recently announced that District 9, which covers Effingham and Wayne Counties, will be conducting specialized patrols in those counties next month. These specialized patrols are designated as Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols. They focus on preventing detecting and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant […]
Police Beat for Wednesday, January 11th, 2023
Centralia Police have arrested a 63-year-old Centralia man for aggravated battery to a police officer and criminal trespass to land. Joel Firebaugh was taken to the Marion County Jail. A 29-year-old Salem man, Zachary Mulvaney of Selmaville Road, was arrested by Centralia Police for possession of meth, possession of drug...
Fayette County Burglary Charge
A Brownstown man faces charges in Fayette County Circuit Court for a burglary that occurred last July in Brownstown. Tyler J. Roe, age 35, is accused of alleged burglary, theft of property and criminal damage to property, all felony offenses. The defendant is charged with allegedly burglarizing The Cabin liquor...
Daviess County Arrest Report
Kimberly A. Coudret, 59, of Evansville, was arrested on charges of failure to appear for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Bond was set at $2,500, and bond was posted. Donavon C. Cassidy, 36, of Washington, was arrested on three counts of failure to appear. Bond was set at $2,500. Brian...
Man Sought in Theft Investigation at Harrisburg Rural King
HARRISBURG – Harrisburg Police need your help in identifying a man regarding a theft investigation at the Harrisburg Rural King on Monday. Police say the man left in a white sedan. Anyone with information as to man’s identity should call the Saline County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 252-8661....
Woman charged with fentanyl possession after search warrant served in Henderson
Police in Henderson, Kentucky say a woman is being charged with fentanyl possession after a recent investigation. A Tuesday news release from the Henderson Police Department says that 27-year-old Oshiana Walker was arrested and charged with fentanyl possession. According to HPD, Walker's arrest comes after a search warrant was served...
Tuesday afternoon incidents lead to Sandoval school lockdowns
SANDOVAL — Multiple incidents Tuesday afternoon in Sandoval resulted in Police Chief Joe Lyons placing both school buildings in Sandoval on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. According to Lyons, his department received a report of two groups of young people having a verbal altercation when on group...
Authorities called to two-car crash in Gibson County
At least one person was injured in a crash in Gibson County on Thursday. Crews were at the scene of a crash in Gibson County Thursday.
Stinks And High Jinks… Both Raised At County Board Meeting
“I wasn’t elected to be a maintenance man.” Those are the words of newly elected White County Sheriff Jordan Weiss. Weiss expressed frustration at the condition of the Sheriff’s office, the County Morgue, the White County Ambulance Building, the annex, and the State’s Attorney’s Office. Weiss would later in the meeting express his displeasure about having ARPA funds denied for repairs while the work at the former Carmi Times building continues. County Board Chair Cassie Pigg replied that she’s applied for a grant that would allow for repair to public structures. Weiss was told to go seek bids for the repairs that need made. In addition, the sheriff requested to hire a maintenance person for 15-20 hours per week to assist with the current upkeep. That request was ignored.
Coroner names Posey Co. farmer killed after getting trapped in a grain bin
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A farmer was killed after he got stuck in a grain bin Thursday in Mt. Vernon. The coroner tells us he’s 74-year-old Steven Grabert. Dispatchers say rescue crews were called to the 900 block of Bellefountaine Cemetery Road shortly after 1 p.m. They were...
