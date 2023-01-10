(CARMI) The investigation is continuing into an “in-custody” death that occurred last week in Wayne County. The State Police Division of Internal Investigation (DII) reports that at 11:58 late last Wednesday night, January 4th, an Illinois State Trooper initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle traveling with one working headlight near Illinois Route 242 in Wayne County. As a result of the traffic stop, 59 year old Harry Weccele from Evansville, Indiana was taken into custody for driving while license suspended and for possession of methamphetamine, and was taken to the Wayne County Jail in Fairfield. Upon arrival at the County Jail, Weccele complained of shoulder pain at which time the the Jail called for an ambulance and Weccele was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

