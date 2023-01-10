Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
therecordlive.com
Belinda Gail Martin, 60, Orange
Belinda Gail Martin, 60, of Orange, Texas passed away on January 5, 2023, peacefully at home. Native of Jasper, Texas. She had lived in Orange the past 25 years. Born in Jasper, Texas on October 22, 1962, she was the eldest daughter of Jerry and Cynthia (Risenhoover) McCroskey. She attended Jasper High School. Her favorite pass time was fishing. She loved her animals and if you see her, she usually had a miniature chihuahua with her.
therecordlive.com
Linda Peveto Heard, 83, Orange
Linda Peveto Heard, 83, of Orange, passed away on January 11, 2023, at Forever Young Home in Groves, Texas after a battle with dementia. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday January 15, 2023, in the chapel at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange with a graveside service to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
therecordlive.com
Oreste "Pee Wee" Courville, 89, Orange
Oreste “Pee Wee” Courville, age 89, of Orange, Texas, passed away at his home surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 PM, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, on Monday, January 16, 2023. Rite of Committal will immediately follow, at St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation of family and friends will be held prior to Mass, from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM, at St. Francis of Assisi.
therecordlive.com
Ray Joseph Fontenot, Orange, 102
Ray Joseph Fontenot, of Orange, passed away peacefully on January 9, 2023, at his home. Ray was born on his family farm on January 5, 1921, in Washington, Louisiana, to parents, R.S. and Ada Brignac Fontenot. He attended and graduated from Washington High School. Ray proudly served his country during World War II in the U.S. Army Air Corps until 1946. He then went on to work at Dupont Sabine River Works in Orange, he retired after 34 years. Ray was a member of the Knights of Columbus Hall #1680 in Orange, as well as a loyal and faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church.
therecordlive.com
Larry Neil Freeman, 75, Beaumont
Larry Neil Freeman, 75, of Beaumont, passed away on December 14, 2022, in Tomball, Texas. Born in Beaumont, Texas, on April 27, 1947, he was the son of James and Melba Freeman. Larry grew up in South Park community of Beaumont attending Calvary Baptist Church and graduating a proud Greenie from South Park High School in 1965. He grew with strong bonds to his aunts and uncles and numerous cousins. Larry developed his belief in hard work and valued the lifelong friendships he made. He enlisted in the United States Naval Reserve and trained as a Navy Seabee in a construction battalion. His unit was called to active duty, and he served his country in Vietnam. Upon being reassigned to a reserve unit, he remained in the Navy until he was retired in 1991 from the United States Armed Forces. Larry began his career in the petroleum industry working at the Texra Refinery in Port Arthur, Texas. He retired as an inspection specialist from the British Petroleum Refinery in Texas City, Texas, in December 2007. Larry married Karen Gray Bain in 2008 making their home in Tomball, Texas.
therecordlive.com
Washington signs to play at Texas Tech
Little Cypress Mauriceville High School hosted a special signing ceremony for senior football defensive lineman Amier Washington on Wednesday, January 11. The event was held adjacent to the Dr. Pauline Colburn Hargrove Gymnasium and the school's theater. Washington will be graduating from Little Cypress Mauriceville this spring and will play...
therecordlive.com
Cardinals clip Pirates
The second week of December the Bridge Cardinals played the Vidor Pirates at the Orangefield Tournament and were pummeled 72-46 by the hot shooting Pirates. This past Tuesday, January 10, the Cardinals got some revenge by clipping Vidor 43-40 at Bridge City in an important district game. Bridge City improved...
Comments / 0