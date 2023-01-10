ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillymag.com

The Philly Weekday Breakfast Guide

This one is for the brunch naysayers, the early risers, the champions of the most important meal of the day. Welcome to a list dedicated to the hard-working, weekday morning breakfasts of Philadelphia. We’re talking about the kind of places that will kickstart your day with Honduran tamales, an egg sandwich with all the fixings, or sweet tofu doused in ginger syrup.
Our City Chose Illegal Parking Over Its Vibrant Dining Scene

This isn't about me or my restaurant or any individual restaurant in Philadelphia, for that matter. It’s about our city. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. I love Philadelphia, I love Philadelphia restaurants, I love the people who operate them...
Is Johnny Doc Broke? Sure Sounds Like It.

Plus: Bucks County continues to be a terrible place to live. And is Philly really the 8th worst city in the world for traffic?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the...
Everything You Need to Know About Vow Renewals in Philly

Whether you’re celebrating one, five or 10 years, here’s how to mark a milestone wedding anniversary. Sure, Philadelphia Wedding primarily covers all the fun leading up to the Big Day — proposals! planning! the main event! — but what happens afterward is just as important, whether it’s jetting off on your honeymoon or celebrating an anniversary. If you’re considering a vow renewal, Donna Forsythe of Lehigh Valley Celebrants has tips, advice and examples to help you pull yours off.
Phillymag.com

PHA Opens Up Its Voucher Waiting List for the First Time in 12 Years

For some low-income Philadelphians, winning this lottery will make as big a difference as winning the MegaMillions — and the odds will be better, too. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Attention, low-income Philadelphians looking for housing you...
