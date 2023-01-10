Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Looks To Retake $20,000 As Ether, XRP, Cardano Traders Bank On A Massive Bull Run
After an epic battle for control at the beginning of January, Bitcoin bulls managed to topple bears this week, with the price soaring past $18,000 on Dec 12 for the first time since mid-December. At press time, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by traded volume was exchanging hands at $18,687 after...
Reap Debuts Industry-Leading Crypto Repayments Feature With The Reap Card, Leveraging Fireblocks
For the Web3 sector, Reap, the global fintech company that drives expense management via its first-of-its-kind Reap Visa Corporate Card (“Reap Card”) platform, launches a first-of-its-kind innovation by enabling cryptocurrency repayments. To help web3 businesses settle their fiat payments with cryptocurrencies, Reap is providing expense management software with the Reap Card.
NFT Project Orange Financial Debuts Innovative Yield Farming Treasury – Stablecoin Rewards for Holders
The public mint date for Orange Financial, a multi-chain yield farming treasury, has been set for February 1, 2023. Orange Financial will change the face of yield farming and NFTs as the only project of its kind to offer stablecoin rewards to its holders through yield farming. Orange Financial took...
FTX Dubai Subsidiary Sent $10M To Shady Alameda-Linked Subsidiary Post-Bankruptcy
Days after the epic collapse of Sam Bankman Fried’s crypto empire, details have emerged that FTX’s Dubai subsidiary transferred $10M to a little know US firm owned by Alameda Research. According to a Jan 9 report by DL News, citing sources familiar with the matter, FTX FZE, also...
Binance To Expand Into Sweden With New Crypto Trading License
Binance has been granted registration to operate in Sweden, expanding its foothold in Europe. “Binance is pleased to announce that Binance Nordics AB has been granted registration as a financial institution for management and trading in virtual currency by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Swedish FSA),” the exchange announced today.
HedgeUp (HDUP) and Quant (QNT) Forecast to Reign Supreme in 2023, Say Crypto Gurus
There is so much excitement in the crypto market for the new year. The crypto space has a lot to offer to those who awaits immense benefits. As the year begins, cryptocurrency investors search for smart coins with great potential to double and even triple their coffers. Crypto gurus believe...
Binance to Support Terra Classic’s Weekend Upgrade; LUNC Jumps 6%
Terra Classic has proposed to remove LUNC token re-mints and to increase validator rewards. The proposal received overwhelming support from the community and Binance. Terra Classic (LUNC), introduced following the collapse of the Terra ecosystem, is having a major network upgrade this weekend, at epoch 15,029, on January 14, 04:50 UTC, which will take about three hours to complete.
Samsung Bitcoin ETF Goes Live in Hong Kong
South Korean electronics giant, Samsung, will launch a Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF), opening up the possibility for exposure to Bitcoin in one of Asia’s biggest markets. The company’s asset management arm is looking to track the spot price of Bitcoin as it floats an ETF investment opportunity rooted in both Bitcoin and micro-bitcoin futures of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME).
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Expected to 60x In The Presale — A Look At SOL Price Prediction
Two of the most anticipated crypto projects to keep an eye on for 2023 are Solana (SOL) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). People are starting to see the potential in cryptocurrencies again as the value of Solana (SOL) continues to skyrocket. The price of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has also surged over 987%. According to industry experts, ORBN is expected to reach a 60x increase during its presale.
Binance Annual Revenue Grew Tenfold In The Last Two Years, But Not Without Challenges
Binance maintained hockey-like growth since 2021 despite the crypto market downturn, according to on-chain data provider Cryptoquant. Sharing its findings on Tuesday, Jan 10, the firm noted that the exchange’s annual revenue topped around $12 billion in 2022, growing ten times over the past two years. Binance’s revenue growth...
XRP Bulls Building Incredible Momentum As Community Awaits Favourable Ruling In Ripple v. SEC Lawsuit
Ripple’s XRP has emerged as one of this week’s best crypto assets in price performance. The altcoin, which has peaked traders’ interest in the last few days, surpassed its counterparts to secure gains as high as 15%. The move is commendable for XRP bulls, mainly because the...
XT.COM Announces The Listing Of SLEEPEE In Its Main Zone
XT.COM announced today the listing of SLEEPEE on its platform in the main zone introducing users to the sleep-to-earn mechanism. As per the announcement, SLEEPEE now joins hundreds of tokens already listed on the XT.COM platform. The SLEEPEE/USDT trading platform became available for trading at 07:00 UTC on January 7, 2023.
AVAX Sees Massive Boost On Avalanche’s Partnership With Amazon Web Services
Ava Labs, the Web3 organization overseeing the development and promotion of the Avalanche (AVAX) blockchain, has scored a long-term partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to scale blockchain adoption across governments and enterprises. According to a Wednesday announcement, the partnership aims at helping individuals and developers to launch and manage...
Maximize Your Returns and Diversify Your Portfolio with HedgeUp (HDUP) And ADA
Investing is one of the ideal ways to build wealth and achieve your long-term goals. So, what should you invest in? There is no one right answer when it comes to this. But there is one thing that can help guide your decisions: diversification. Diversifying your portfolio means spreading your acquisitions around so that the exposure to any one kind of asset is limited. The practice can reduce your portfolio’s volatility over time. With diversification, you can ensure that one asset class or one asset’s performance does not impact your entire portfolio. Cryptocurrency is now one of the most popular investment options.
Cardano Primed For Explosive Growth As IOG Announces Toolkit for Developing Sidechains On The Blockchain
The sidechain toolkit is aimed at scaling Cardano. It is a milestone in Cardano’s Basho era – focusing on growth and adoption. Input Output Global (IOG), the developer of Cardano, is working on a toolkit for building customized sidechains – aimed to achieve scalability while maintaining the blockchain’s security. The toolkit also allows the building of DApps on top of the blockchain, leveraging the benefits of its infrastructure.
Meet “The Blockchain Evangelist” and Co-Founder of REV3AL Mo Kumarsi
Blockchain technology continues to grow in popularity, with different industries like music, automotive, banking, insurance, telecommunication, and media and entertainment adopting it. This trend has been linked to the numerous benefits of blockchain technology. Blockchain is decentralized, fast, efficient, and transparent. It is also cost-effective; blockchain doesn’t have third parties reducing transaction and other overhead costs. But it is impossible to talk about the disruption of blockchain and its increasing popularity without mentioning the blockchain evangelist Mo Kumarsi.
