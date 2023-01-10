ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

zycrypto.com

Binance to Support Terra Classic’s Weekend Upgrade; LUNC Jumps 6%

Terra Classic has proposed to remove LUNC token re-mints and to increase validator rewards. The proposal received overwhelming support from the community and Binance. Terra Classic (LUNC), introduced following the collapse of the Terra ecosystem, is having a major network upgrade this weekend, at epoch 15,029, on January 14, 04:50 UTC, which will take about three hours to complete.
zycrypto.com

Samsung Bitcoin ETF Goes Live in Hong Kong

South Korean electronics giant, Samsung, will launch a Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF), opening up the possibility for exposure to Bitcoin in one of Asia’s biggest markets. The company’s asset management arm is looking to track the spot price of Bitcoin as it floats an ETF investment opportunity rooted in both Bitcoin and micro-bitcoin futures of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME).
zycrypto.com

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Expected to 60x In The Presale — A Look At SOL Price Prediction

Two of the most anticipated crypto projects to keep an eye on for 2023 are Solana (SOL) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). People are starting to see the potential in cryptocurrencies again as the value of Solana (SOL) continues to skyrocket. The price of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has also surged over 987%. According to industry experts, ORBN is expected to reach a 60x increase during its presale.
CNET

T-Mobile Rumored to Be Buying Ryan Reynolds' Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile, the prepaid carrier owned in part by actor Ryan Reynolds, could soon be sold. According to Bloomberg, the company is "in talks" to be purchased by T-Mobile. The budget provider has made a name for itself in recent years with ads featuring Reynolds pitching Mint as a more affordable option to larger telecom companies like AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile. A division of Ultra Mobile, Mint Mobile has long been rumored to be up for sale.

