Coinbase Confirms End of Era of Insolent Growth in Crypto
Cryptocurrency exchange to cut nearly 1,000 additional jobs and record significant charges.
FTX Dubai Subsidiary Sent $10M To Shady Alameda-Linked Subsidiary Post-Bankruptcy
Days after the epic collapse of Sam Bankman Fried’s crypto empire, details have emerged that FTX’s Dubai subsidiary transferred $10M to a little know US firm owned by Alameda Research. According to a Jan 9 report by DL News, citing sources familiar with the matter, FTX FZE, also...
Binance to Support Terra Classic’s Weekend Upgrade; LUNC Jumps 6%
Terra Classic has proposed to remove LUNC token re-mints and to increase validator rewards. The proposal received overwhelming support from the community and Binance. Terra Classic (LUNC), introduced following the collapse of the Terra ecosystem, is having a major network upgrade this weekend, at epoch 15,029, on January 14, 04:50 UTC, which will take about three hours to complete.
Samsung Bitcoin ETF Goes Live in Hong Kong
South Korean electronics giant, Samsung, will launch a Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF), opening up the possibility for exposure to Bitcoin in one of Asia’s biggest markets. The company’s asset management arm is looking to track the spot price of Bitcoin as it floats an ETF investment opportunity rooted in both Bitcoin and micro-bitcoin futures of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME).
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Expected to 60x In The Presale — A Look At SOL Price Prediction
Two of the most anticipated crypto projects to keep an eye on for 2023 are Solana (SOL) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). People are starting to see the potential in cryptocurrencies again as the value of Solana (SOL) continues to skyrocket. The price of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has also surged over 987%. According to industry experts, ORBN is expected to reach a 60x increase during its presale.
The Fed is embarrassed about its inflation mistake and will likely go too far in raising interest rates, former Fed president says
The Fed blew it on inflation and it will likely hike interest rates too far, according to former Fed President Richard Fisher. Central bankers have signaled they will raise rates past 5%, with a possible 25- to 50-basis-point hike in February. Stocks may not have priced in rates that high,...
A Chinese bank is offering customers a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine if they deposit $500,000 into an account
A Hong Kong-based bank is offering customers an express reservation for a Pfizer shot after cross-border restrictions with mainland China were lifted.
Bill Gates says he'll sell what he owns to fund his philanthropic foundation
When asked if it was "contradictory" for him to be a humanitarian while owning so much farmland, Bill Gates said, "Everything I own will be sold."
DeSantis considers banning 'hostile nation' China from buying Florida real estate, polishing tough-on-China foreign policy stance amid 2024 speculation
The Republican governor also said that he bought Chinese-made toys for his three children recently, but they broke quickly. "Santa Claus may need to not do Chinese toys," he said.
Coming soon: Beef, coffee, and chocolate, without a side of environmental destruction
Benji Jones is a senior environmental reporter at Vox, covering biodiversity loss and climate change. Before joining Vox, he was a senior energy reporter at Insider. Benji previously worked as a wildlife researcher. This story is part of a group of stories called. The biodiversity crisis, explained. Many popular grocery...
Taiwan invasion by China would fail, but at huge US cost, analysts’ war game finds
A Chinese invasion of Taiwan would probably fail if the United States helped defend the island – but would come at a debilitating cost to the American military itself, according to a US thinktank. Military experts brought together by the Center for Strategic and International Studies to war game...
Bill Gates confirms he's still on team Android, not iPhone
Bill Gates previously said he prefers carrying around an Android and not an iPhone because he wants "to keep track of everything."
Tesla Stock Higher As Elon Musk Plans Gigafactory Expansion in Texas
Elon Musk looks set to shovel more money into the 'gigantic money furnace' of his Austin, Texas-based gigafactory.
T-Mobile Rumored to Be Buying Ryan Reynolds' Mint Mobile
Mint Mobile, the prepaid carrier owned in part by actor Ryan Reynolds, could soon be sold. According to Bloomberg, the company is "in talks" to be purchased by T-Mobile. The budget provider has made a name for itself in recent years with ads featuring Reynolds pitching Mint as a more affordable option to larger telecom companies like AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile. A division of Ultra Mobile, Mint Mobile has long been rumored to be up for sale.
Oil prices reacting to China more than apparent slump in U.S. demand
Crude oil prices seem to be moving in defiance of growing concerns about an economic recession.
House passes bill aimed at restricting oil reserve sales to companies with Chinese influence
The House on Thursday passed a bill aimed at restricting sales from the country’s oil reserves to China. The legislation bars sales of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to entities under the control, ownership or influence of the Chinese Communist Party, unless that oil will not be exported to China. The bill passed…
The Fed has won its war against inflation and needs to end its interest-rate increases, says JPMorgan Asset Management's investment chief
The Fed can claim victory in its war against inflation and needs to stop hiking interest rates, according to JPMorgan's David Kelly. "I think they need to stop. This is a war that they've won, and they're in danger of tipping the economy into recession," he said. Kelly expects three...
Ferrari Terminates Its Deal with Its Crypto Sponsor Velas Blockchain As A Dark Cloud Hovers Over The Industry
Ferrari announces the termination of its partnership with the Velas Blockchain after 12 months. The premature ending of the sponsorship deal is rumoured to cost Ferrari up to $55 million in losses. Several racing teams in the Formula One have ended their partnerships with virtual currency service providers in the...
Stock market outlook for 2023: Here’s what experts predict amid recession fears
Stocks were down big in 2022—and market watchers expect more of the same in 2023, at least at the start. Here’s how investors should invest to thrive in 2023, according to market analysts.
Gas prices still rising but may start to decline as demand drops: AAA
Gas prices kept climbing but are likely to start dropping again as demand drops, AAA said.
