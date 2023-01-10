ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norton Children’s neurologist speaks on children with migraines

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Thursday, Norton Children’s Neurologist Dr. Elizabeth Doll spoke on migraines and the effects they have on children. Migraines can have debilitating effects, not just on adults, but on children too. About 10% of school-aged children and 28% of teens suffer from migraines. The intense,...
Louisville nonprofit receives free minivan to transport disabled clients

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Cedar Lake Foundation, a Louisville nonprofit focused on supporting people with intellectual and development disabilities, received a new minivan Thursday thanks to Glaser's Collision Centers and Geico. Glaser's refurbished a 2015 Chrysler Town and Country and presented it to Cedar Lake. "We have a personal...
Allegations of discrimination at Louisville’s Codes and Regulations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the city’s major departments is in the middle of an investigation for allegations of discrimination. “The culture there is segregation,” a former employee who wished to remain anonymous because of her current employment said. “There’s no other way to describe it. “It’s been like that for years and no one has done anything about it.”
Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside

Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
Buff City Soap closes NuLu location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A Buff City Soap store has closed in a popular Louisville neighborhood,according to Louisville Business First. Watch in the player above: Buff City Soap bubbles with business at new Jeffersonville store. Buff City Soap closed at 815 E. Market St. in NuLu Marketplace. In...
Move-out deadline extended for residents of Louisville's Yorktown Apartments

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville apartment complex is set to be demolished, but its residents can stay longer than planned. Residents of the Yorktown Apartments along Grinstead Drive originally had until Jan. 31 to vacate the apartments so the new owner, Louisville Collegiate School, could demolish the building to make way for a new parking lot.
Louisville Vietnamese restaurant opening new location in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Vietnamese restaurant is coming to Bullitt County. Paris Banh Mi announced it's opening a location in Mt. Washington this April. There's already one location in Louisville on Bardstown Road in the Highlands. The bakery serves Vietnamese sandwiches along with a full menu of coffee and...
LaRosa’s giving away free pizza to promote new Louisville resident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s first LaRosa’s Pizzeria is opening later in January, and the restaurant is hosting a giveaway event for Springhurst residents to sample their pizza. A pizza truck will be onsite at the new location, located at 10639 Fischer Park Drive, on Saturday from 3...
