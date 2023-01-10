Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Louisville girl who relies on blood donations wants to play part in solving issue of lack of donors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Since the pandemic, blood donations have lagged behind demand, according to The Kentucky Blood Center. But a 13-year-old Louisville girl is trying to help change that. At first glance, Jillian Striet appears to be a normal 13-year-old girl, with a love of stuffed animals and shoes.
wdrb.com
First group graduates from program at Louisville's jail aimed at 'Alternatives to Criminal Thinking'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new program aimed at helping people housed at Louisville's jail make different choices once they're released saw its first group graduate Friday. The "Alternatives to Criminal Thinking" program is targeted toward those ages 18-42 who are considered high-risk at Metro Corrections in downtown Louisville. "It...
wdrb.com
JCPS employee tests positive for mpox, according to letter sent to families
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Jefferson County Public Schools' families were notified Friday that a district employee had tested positive for mpox (formerly known as monkeypox). In a letter sent to families from 22 schools, the district said the employee was in their building at least once during the last...
WLKY.com
'Heel Dog, Heal' program at Norton Healthcare aims to bring furry friends into patient care
SAINT MATTHEWS, Ky. — Gavin, one of 10 facility dogs, is the newest member to join the Heel Dog, Heal program at Norton Healthcare. The 3-year-old golden Labrador retriever works with Rachel Dawson, a child life specialist, to help patients in the adult and children's emergency department at Norton Hospital.
Wave 3
Norton Children’s neurologist speaks on children with migraines
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Thursday, Norton Children’s Neurologist Dr. Elizabeth Doll spoke on migraines and the effects they have on children. Migraines can have debilitating effects, not just on adults, but on children too. About 10% of school-aged children and 28% of teens suffer from migraines. The intense,...
wdrb.com
Louisville nonprofit receives free minivan to transport disabled clients
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Cedar Lake Foundation, a Louisville nonprofit focused on supporting people with intellectual and development disabilities, received a new minivan Thursday thanks to Glaser's Collision Centers and Geico. Glaser's refurbished a 2015 Chrysler Town and Country and presented it to Cedar Lake. "We have a personal...
wdrb.com
Norton Healthcare warns of new, fast-spreading COVID variant in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Doctors are warning about a new COVID-19 variant in Kentucky that's spreading fast. Norton Healthcare said the new strain is a combination of two omicron variants and now makes up for 27% of COVID cases in the U.S and, so far, has not caused an increase in hospitalizations.
Wave 3
Allegations of discrimination at Louisville’s Codes and Regulations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the city’s major departments is in the middle of an investigation for allegations of discrimination. “The culture there is segregation,” a former employee who wished to remain anonymous because of her current employment said. “There’s no other way to describe it. “It’s been like that for years and no one has done anything about it.”
Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside
Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
spectrumnews1.com
'It’s going to be beautiful': Neighbors are excited about Louisville's Reimagine 9th Street project
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We have new information on a multi-million dollar infrastructure project in Louisville. Last week, President Joe Biden specifically mentioned the 9th Street revitilization project during his stop in northern Kentucky. People in the community are getting excited about the long-awaited improvements. Betty Ross has called that...
WLKY.com
Buff City Soap closes NuLu location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A Buff City Soap store has closed in a popular Louisville neighborhood,according to Louisville Business First. Watch in the player above: Buff City Soap bubbles with business at new Jeffersonville store. Buff City Soap closed at 815 E. Market St. in NuLu Marketplace. In...
wdrb.com
Move-out deadline extended for residents of Louisville's Yorktown Apartments
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville apartment complex is set to be demolished, but its residents can stay longer than planned. Residents of the Yorktown Apartments along Grinstead Drive originally had until Jan. 31 to vacate the apartments so the new owner, Louisville Collegiate School, could demolish the building to make way for a new parking lot.
Wave 3
Local Elementary School roof damaged by storm, hundreds of students transferred
Louisville Metro Police Interim Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel said the urgency behind Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg’s declaration of a violent crime emergency is real. With cost for everything from pet food to car insurance at 40 year highs it is pinching our wallet and pulling at our peace of mind.
wdrb.com
Student volunteers honor the lives of Louisville homeless as they are laid to rest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A special group of high school students are honoring the lives of Louisville's homeless, nameless and unclaimed. Students from Trinity High School volunteer their time to The Indigent Burial program through the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, and program that's leaving a lasting impact on them. Michael...
wdrb.com
Louisville Vietnamese restaurant opening new location in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Vietnamese restaurant is coming to Bullitt County. Paris Banh Mi announced it's opening a location in Mt. Washington this April. There's already one location in Louisville on Bardstown Road in the Highlands. The bakery serves Vietnamese sandwiches along with a full menu of coffee and...
wdrb.com
Louisville developer has plans for 10 projects around the city to address affordable housing shortage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 5 million affordable housing units are needed in the United State to make sure there is enough quality living. And a Louisville company is working on 10 properties around the city to help bridge the gap. LDG Development announced a proposed 10-year plan in...
Wave 3
LaRosa’s giving away free pizza to promote new Louisville resident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s first LaRosa’s Pizzeria is opening later in January, and the restaurant is hosting a giveaway event for Springhurst residents to sample their pizza. A pizza truck will be onsite at the new location, located at 10639 Fischer Park Drive, on Saturday from 3...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana business owner becomes victim of check washing, nearly losing thousands of dollars
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A small business owner in southern Indiana said thieves almost caused him to lose thousands of dollars after they were able to gain access to his checking account. Last week, New Albany chiropractor Dr. Thomas Briscoe put his rent check in the mailbox. But the...
wdrb.com
Louisville's financial literacy programs build confidence, help people save for the future
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rent, groceries and gas are busting a lot of people's budgets. But the city of Louisville has new programs in place to help people manage their money better. The Louisville Financial Empowerment Center (FEC) opened last year — in partnership with the Louisville Urban League —...
wdrb.com
KHS waiving adoption fees for adult dogs as Louisville groups work to combat shelter overcrowding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville groups are stepping up to help dogs find their forever homes in an effort to combat overcrowding in the city's animal shelters. The Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) will waive adoption fees for a week for those wanting to bring home a new family member. The...
