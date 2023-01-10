ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, IN

No.6 Stars hoard the HHC title with destructive 63-16 victory over Floyd Central

GALENA – The mythical trophy, the imaginary championship plaque, would only need one name chiseled into it. Bedford North Lawrence rules alone. The Hoosier Hills Conference crown, after a two-year absence, has been returned to the program that sets the standard for excellence. The No.6 Stars, who had already...
BNL’s Gabhart wins two events in HHC meet

SEYMOUR – Bedford North Lawrence senior Emma Gabhart capped her career with two victories during the Hoosier Hills Conference girls swimming meet on Saturday at Seymour. Gabhart touched first in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:13.74, then backed that up with a win in the 100 butterfly (59.96). “Emma...
SEYMOUR, IN
BNL’s Biel finishes 8th in IHSGW state finals

MOORESVILLE – Bedford North Lawrence’s Samantha Biel finished eighth at 138 pounds during the ISHGW state finals on Friday. Biel won her first-round match, pinning Merrillville’s Charisma Lawrence in 5:23. She then lost to Noblesville’s Brooke Butler (pin in 3:10), Franklin Central’s Dayauna Myers (pin in 2:19) and Terre Haute North’s Kayleigh Medley (pin in 1:42).
LAWRENCE, IN
Linton-Stockton head basketball coach Joey Hart will return to the bench on Jan. 28

LINTON – Linton-Stockton head basketball coach Joey Hart will be returning to the bench at the end of the month. According to Linton-Stockton Schools Superintendent Dr. Kathy Goad, as of January 28, Coach Hart will have served his suspension and will return to the bench to coach the varsity boys’ team in their home game against North Knox High School.
LINTON, IN
Kenton Crews joins District 5 as a conservation officer

INDIANA – Kenton Crews has joined the Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement’s District 5 as a conservation officer. District 5 covers Clay, Greene, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo counties. Crews will be assigned to Parke County. A Spencer County native, Crews graduated from...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Indiana State Police seeks recruits for Motor Carrier Inspectors

SEYMOUR – The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for Motor Carrier Inspectors (MCI). The MCI positions will staff permanent-scale facilities in West Harrison, Terre Haute, Richmond, and Seymour. Inspectors enforce state and federal regulations for commercial motor vehicles operating within the State of Indiana. Trainees must complete the...
SEYMOUR, IN
Vicki Jean Gabbart

Vicki Jean Gabbart, 64 of Vincennes, went to her heavenly home on January 5, 2023. Vicki was born at Tyndall Air Force Base, FL on June 7, 1958 to the late Glen Woodward and Jean Slater Woodward. Vicki was employed by the Knox County Housing Authority and was a member...
VINCENNES, IN
Semi overturns on State Road 37, traffic being diverted to Old State Road 37

JUDAH – The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a serious crash at the intersection of State Road 37 and Old State Road 37. All northbound traffic is being diverted onto Old State Road 37 while investigators conduct their business. The accident was reported at 3 p.m. Indiana...
Obituary: Larry Dewayne York

Larry Dewayne York, 51, of Bedford, passed away at 6:50 a.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at I.U. Born June 21, 1971, in Bedford, he was the son of Manson Edward and Brenda K. (Webb) York. He married Elizabeth Hallatt on October 29, 2017, and she survives. He was a machine operator for AKKA Plastics.
BEDFORD, IN
Ronald (Ronnie) Kenneth Lewis

Ronald (Ronnie) Kenneth Lewis, 71, of Washington was taken unexpectedly on January 10, 2023. Ronnie was born to and preceded in death to Paul Kenneth Lewis, and Vera May Evans Gross on October 10, 1951. After graduation from Washington High School in 1969, he was employed by and retired from AT&T where he was a hard-working lineman.
WASHINGTON, IN
David W. Graber

David W. Graber, 83, of Loogootee, passed away at 9:00 a.m. Sunday, January 8, 2023 at his home. He was born on July 5, 1939 to the late William R. and Ida (Wagler) Graber. David was a member of the Old Order Amish Church. He was preceded in death by...
LOOGOOTEE, IN
Three People Escaped a House Fire in Vincennes

Three people escaped a house fire yesterday in Knox County. It happened on Sunday on Cherokee Drive in Vincennes. All residents had left the home by the time the first responder arrived. Officials said heavy fire and smoke were coming from the house. Firefighters rescued a family dog while fighting...
VINCENNES, IN

