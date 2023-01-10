LINTON – Linton-Stockton head basketball coach Joey Hart will be returning to the bench at the end of the month. According to Linton-Stockton Schools Superintendent Dr. Kathy Goad, as of January 28, Coach Hart will have served his suspension and will return to the bench to coach the varsity boys’ team in their home game against North Knox High School.

LINTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO