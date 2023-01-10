Read full article on original website
No.6 Stars hoard the HHC title with destructive 63-16 victory over Floyd Central
GALENA – The mythical trophy, the imaginary championship plaque, would only need one name chiseled into it. Bedford North Lawrence rules alone. The Hoosier Hills Conference crown, after a two-year absence, has been returned to the program that sets the standard for excellence. The No.6 Stars, who had already...
An ill wind blows as No.11 Jennings County pulls away from BNL, 51-40
BEDFORD – Keeping an explosive opponent bottled up is like raking leaves amidst a gusty breeze. Just a quick burst of energy creates a mess, wasting a lot of hard work. Doesn’t take long for control to be replaced by chaotic scrambling. In the key opening minutes of...
BNL’s Gabhart wins two events in HHC meet
SEYMOUR – Bedford North Lawrence senior Emma Gabhart capped her career with two victories during the Hoosier Hills Conference girls swimming meet on Saturday at Seymour. Gabhart touched first in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:13.74, then backed that up with a win in the 100 butterfly (59.96). “Emma...
Mercy! BNL extends series streak to 37 with runaway victory over Bluejackets
BEDFORD – For the first time since its inception, Bedford North Lawrence triggered the ‘mercy rule.’ The victim, which is not usually shown any mercy in this clash of county neighbors, was the program’s favorite whipping post. For the 37th consecutive time in the series, BNL...
High-rising Jennings, facing clash with Stars, fills the void as a league favorite
BEDFORD – In the void of Hoosier Hills Conference turnover, with two new coaches and the impending departure of another legend, with graduation claiming most of the league’s First Team from a year ago, some wondered which team would fill the vacuum. As the season reaches its midpoint,...
BNL’s Biel finishes 8th in IHSGW state finals
MOORESVILLE – Bedford North Lawrence’s Samantha Biel finished eighth at 138 pounds during the ISHGW state finals on Friday. Biel won her first-round match, pinning Merrillville’s Charisma Lawrence in 5:23. She then lost to Noblesville’s Brooke Butler (pin in 3:10), Franklin Central’s Dayauna Myers (pin in 2:19) and Terre Haute North’s Kayleigh Medley (pin in 1:42).
Linton-Stockton head basketball coach Joey Hart will return to the bench on Jan. 28
LINTON – Linton-Stockton head basketball coach Joey Hart will be returning to the bench at the end of the month. According to Linton-Stockton Schools Superintendent Dr. Kathy Goad, as of January 28, Coach Hart will have served his suspension and will return to the bench to coach the varsity boys’ team in their home game against North Knox High School.
Beloved ‘Indy Steelers’ football coach killed in Greenwood road rage shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police said it was a road rage shooting that took the life of a beloved football coach Wednesday night in Johnson County. Richard Donnell Hamilton, 43, was shot to death while riding in a van that was exiting on County Line Road from I-65 North. ISP said the shooting happened shortly […]
Road closure expected at State Road 56 and S.R. 60 intersection in Washington County
WASHINGTON CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Milestone Contractors LP plans to continue work next week on the $13.2 million roadway construction project in Salem. State Road 56 is scheduled to close to thru traffic at the S.R. 60 intersection on or after Monday, January 16 to begin...
Kenton Crews joins District 5 as a conservation officer
INDIANA – Kenton Crews has joined the Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement’s District 5 as a conservation officer. District 5 covers Clay, Greene, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo counties. Crews will be assigned to Parke County. A Spencer County native, Crews graduated from...
Indiana State Police seeks recruits for Motor Carrier Inspectors
SEYMOUR – The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for Motor Carrier Inspectors (MCI). The MCI positions will staff permanent-scale facilities in West Harrison, Terre Haute, Richmond, and Seymour. Inspectors enforce state and federal regulations for commercial motor vehicles operating within the State of Indiana. Trainees must complete the...
Vicki Jean Gabbart
Vicki Jean Gabbart, 64 of Vincennes, went to her heavenly home on January 5, 2023. Vicki was born at Tyndall Air Force Base, FL on June 7, 1958 to the late Glen Woodward and Jean Slater Woodward. Vicki was employed by the Knox County Housing Authority and was a member...
Bedford woman killed in accident on State Road 37, northbound State Road 37 is still blocked while crews work to remove the semi
JUDAH – On Wednesday, January 11th, at approximately 2:59 p.m., the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office received, and responded to, a report of a serious crash at the intersection of State 37 and Old State 37 in Judah. Upon arrival, officers discovered that two vehicles were involved in the...
Semi overturns on State Road 37, traffic being diverted to Old State Road 37
JUDAH – The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a serious crash at the intersection of State Road 37 and Old State Road 37. All northbound traffic is being diverted onto Old State Road 37 while investigators conduct their business. The accident was reported at 3 p.m. Indiana...
Obituary: Larry Dewayne York
Larry Dewayne York, 51, of Bedford, passed away at 6:50 a.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at I.U. Born June 21, 1971, in Bedford, he was the son of Manson Edward and Brenda K. (Webb) York. He married Elizabeth Hallatt on October 29, 2017, and she survives. He was a machine operator for AKKA Plastics.
ISP release photo of Perry Co. crash that killed one and injured one
Perry County Sheriff, Alan Malone, says there was a head-on collision on State Road 237 near Sparkle Road on Friday night.
Ronald (Ronnie) Kenneth Lewis
Ronald (Ronnie) Kenneth Lewis, 71, of Washington was taken unexpectedly on January 10, 2023. Ronnie was born to and preceded in death to Paul Kenneth Lewis, and Vera May Evans Gross on October 10, 1951. After graduation from Washington High School in 1969, he was employed by and retired from AT&T where he was a hard-working lineman.
David W. Graber
David W. Graber, 83, of Loogootee, passed away at 9:00 a.m. Sunday, January 8, 2023 at his home. He was born on July 5, 1939 to the late William R. and Ida (Wagler) Graber. David was a member of the Old Order Amish Church. He was preceded in death by...
Three People Escaped a House Fire in Vincennes
Three people escaped a house fire yesterday in Knox County. It happened on Sunday on Cherokee Drive in Vincennes. All residents had left the home by the time the first responder arrived. Officials said heavy fire and smoke were coming from the house. Firefighters rescued a family dog while fighting...
Overnight chase ends with three arrests, stolen handgun recovered
KNOX CO. – This morning at approximately 1:07 a.m., Indiana State Trooper Hurley was patrolling US 41 near Decker when he observed a vehicle traveling south at a high rate of speed. Trooper Hurley activated his radar and clocked the 2021 Kia at 79 mph in the 60 mph zone.
