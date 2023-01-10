Read full article on original website
Related
allamericanatlas.com
17 Charming Small Towns in Iowa that You Need to Visit (2023)
When you think about Iowa, you probably think about cornfields. Iowa is a fairly boring Midwestern state until you stop to explore the small towns in Iowa. Most of the towns in Iowa are rather small, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a lot to offer!. Whether...
The Restaurants & Stores Iowans Want to Come to the Corridor
Earlier this week, word got out that In-N-Out Burger would FINALLY be expanding east! The 75-year-old burger chain has lots of locations over on the west side of the country, but this is the first time that they will open a location as far east as Tennessee. There are several eateries set to arrive in Nashville in 2026.
espnquadcities.com
This Is The Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Iowa
A town name has pride and deep meaning. But some towns named 200 years ago, are just funny in 2023. While the settlers had all sorts of good intentions when naming cities our humor now just makes us laugh when seeing these cities on a map. Below you'll see the...
Can’t Say That: Rejected Personalized Plate Ideas In Iowa
Something I've always found really cool since moving to Iowa 10 months ago is how many different license plates you'll see on the roadway. It seems like a lot of Iowans have fun expressing themselves or showing support for their favorite team, using their license plate. On any given day...
Two More Fatal Accidents During Tragic Week on Eastern Iowa Roadways
Four different traffic incidents have now claimed five lives in eastern Iowa, over a five-day period. The latest crash involved four vehicles and happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, January 12. The driver of a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound on I-80 at mile marker 213 (near the Marengo exit) when they struck a snowplow from the Iowa Department of Transportation. According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, the plow "was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project."
algonaradio.com
More Elk Sightings being Reported in Iowa
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says elk sightings are becoming more common in Iowa as the number of trail and outdoor cameras has increased. The D-N-R’s Tyler Harms says the source of the elk is not as certain as it used to be. But he says the wildlife...
Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar
Gov. Kim Reynolds, in her inauguration speech Friday, asked Democrats to “reconsider” their choice to push the Iowa caucuses from the first-in-the-nation spot. “As a Republican, it benefits my party for Democrats to turn away from Iowa,” Reynolds said. “As an American, it pains me to see.” Reynolds was sworn in for her second full […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Wisconsin?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Riding in the open bed of a pickup truck may carry nostalgia for many people, who remember the carefree sensations of their youth. But, safety laws have changed, and whether or not it is legally permitted now depends on where you live. Wisconsin and Illinois have very different laws when it […]
Soaring egg prices impacting local Iowa restaurants
DES MOINES, Iowa — David Stone has been running his Waveland Café since 1984. He’s seen some price increases over the years, but the recent egg prices have been a shock. “Eggs used to cost me $500 a week for what we use at the store, now it costs me $2,550 a week,” said Stone. […]
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Has One of the Snowiest Cities in the U.S.
If you aren’t a fan of snow, then many areas of Pennsylvania are not the place for you. The Keystone State gets lots of snow each winter season, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Pennsylvania has one...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Cedar Rapids AGAIN One Of The Worst Cities In Gross Study
Good night, sleep tight, Don't let the bedbugs bite. Unless you're in Cedar Rapids because they probably will be biting you!. A list came out this month which ranked some of the worst cities in America for bed bugs. This study is based on data gathered between December 1, 2021...
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds announces $4 million for rehabilitation of housing
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds announced grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program. The funds are made available through Federal...
Daily Iowan
Fact Check | Checking claims in Iowa Gov. Reynolds’ sixth Condition of the State Address
PolitiFact Iowa is a project of The Daily Iowan’s Ethics & Politics Initiative and PolitiFact to help you find the truth in politics. During Gov. Kim Reynolds’s annual Condition of the State Address, she advocated for school choice, parental involvement, increased funding for the health care apprenticeship program, and increased penalties for fentanyl manufacture and distribution.
A New Escape Room Has Opened in Cedar Rapids
The next time you're looking for a little adventure, there's a new escape room that you can check out!. Back on December 30th, Escapology officially opened a new location in Cedar Rapids! Located at 3998 Westdale Pkwy SW, Escapology describes itself as "the world’s fastest growing escape-the-room franchise." The website reads:
Iowa Husbands’ Biggest Fear Might Be This Contest [WATCH]
Move over baseball because I might've found America's newest favorite pastime. I fell down a bit of an internet rabbit hole the other day after coming across a video from a past Iowa State Fair competition. The video has quickly gone viral on Tik Tok and has many non-Iowans losing their mind over the hilarity of this contest.
Iowa Driver Allegedly Hit 120 MPH, When ‘Good Song Came On Radio’
If we're being honest with ourselves, many of us can identify with what allegedly happened to this Iowa dude. He allegedly hit 120 mph and when pulled over by an Iowa sheriff's deputy told him (allegedly) that it happened when "a good song came on the radio". I saw this...
KWQC
Latest drought conditions across Iowa and Illinois
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Has the recent snow affected drought conditions across eastern Iowa and western Illinois? Not necessarily. The “atmospheric river” impacting portions of California is bringing the state flooding rains and heavy snow. The drought in California is in the “severe” to “extreme” category.
kchanews.com
Iowa DNR Fishing Report Week of January 12
Ice thickness is 7-8 inches near the boat ramp. Ice thickness is around 11 inches off of Ice House Point boat ramp. This is where most of the activity is taking place. There is an open water patch in the east basin of the lake. The aerators in Town Bay are in operation; expect open water and thin ice in this area. Anglers can also fish open water at the fish house in Town Bay; the area directly underneath the structure is kept open with a small water agitator. Black Crappie – Fair. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are picking up a few walleye in the area off of Ice House Point and near Gunshot Hill. Yellow Perch – Fair.
Iowa AG Sues Biofuels Facility After December Explosion
Back in December, news broke about the biodiesel plant explosion in Marengo that led to multiple injuries. The explosions happened in a building owned by Heartland Crush LLC which once was a soybean processing facility. At the time of the explosion, the building was being operated by C6-Zero which converts roofing shingles into biodiesel and other products.
