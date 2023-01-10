On Dec. 30, authorities announced that Bryan Kohberger, 28, was charged with four counts of murder in connection with the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students The shocking killings of four University of Idaho students left the town of Moscow, Idaho on edge for nearly seven weeks while authorities searched for a killer. On Friday, after remaining tight-lipped over the course of the initial investigation, authorities announced that Bryan Kohberger, 28, was arrested in Pennsylvania and charged with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary in...

MOSCOW, ID ・ 7 DAYS AGO