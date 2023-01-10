ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

States That Don’t Report Crime to the FBI

Murders surged by 30% in the United States in 2020, the largest single-year increase on record – and possibly the largest in U.S. history. The 2020 homicide figures were released in an annual FBI report, which compiles state and local crime data from across the country and helps to identify trends and inform policy decisions. […]
GEORGIA STATE
The Atlantic

Alabama Makes Plans to Gas Its Prisoners

Critics called 2022 “the year of the botched execution”—and it was indeed an infamous period, mainly because the state of Alabama lost the ability to competently kill prisoners in its charge while retaining the sovereignty to try. On July 28, Alabama executed Joe Nathan James Jr., a...
ALABAMA STATE
News Channel 25

Texas inmate says comedy special landed him on death row

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — A Texas inmate is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn his murder conviction, claiming a comedy special swayed a Brazos County jury and landed him on death row. Gabriel Hall, 29, is awaiting execution by lethal injection after being convicted of murdering a Texas...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
People

Chilling Details Revealed as Probable Cause Affidavit is Released in University of Idaho Murder Case

On Dec. 30, authorities announced that Bryan Kohberger, 28, was charged with four counts of murder in connection with the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students The shocking killings of four University of Idaho students left the town of Moscow, Idaho on edge for nearly seven weeks while authorities searched for a killer. On Friday, after remaining tight-lipped over the course of the initial investigation, authorities announced that Bryan Kohberger, 28, was arrested in Pennsylvania and charged with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary in...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Louisiana teens' deaths put spotlight on police chases

It was a tragically high price to pay for catching a suspected car thief: two innocent teenagers dead and a police officer jailed, facing serious charges for a car crash that resulted from the pursuit. Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 16, who were cheerleaders for their high school in the southern Louisiana town of Brusly, died in the collision Saturday. They're the latest fatalities among hundreds every year attributed to accidents involving police pursuits.Many police departments have tightened their policies on such pursuits in recent years. However, National Highway Transportation Safety data show that 455 deaths were tied...
BRUSLY, LA
CW33

Texas is 1 of 2 most popular states to raise a family. Why?

Nearly one in five families in the U.S. is considering a move in 2023. More than one in four have already moved or are considering moving before the end of 2022. Why? Affordability. Between inflation, rising interest rates, and the post-pandemic boom of remote work, for some, it simply doesn’t...
TEXAS STATE
92.9 THE LAKE

92.9 THE LAKE

Lake Charles, LA
7K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy