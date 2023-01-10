Read full article on original website
Will Store Clerk Who Killed Armed Robber Be Protected By Louisiana’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ Law?
A Louisiana store clerk who killed an armed robber was charged with manslaughter despite state law allowing deadly force in self-defense. The post Will Store Clerk Who Killed Armed Robber Be Protected By Louisiana’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ Law? appeared first on NewsOne.
Missouri Has 100 Known Serial Killers in History – 5 of the Worst
Some of the worst serial killers in history once called Missouri home. There are over 100 known serial killers from Missouri these are some of the worst in the state's history. The very first serial killer on record is Dr. Bennett Hyde who was convicted of murdering his father-in-law and...
Where Was Serial Killer Leonard Lake's 'Torture Cabin' Located?
Leonard Lake and Charles Ng killed men, women, and infants at a remote cabin in the woods. It's difficult to imagine that the kind of evil friends Leonard Lake and Charles Ng unleashed could happen anywhere. But in California in the 1980s, the two murdered at least 11 people and...
States That Don’t Report Crime to the FBI
Murders surged by 30% in the United States in 2020, the largest single-year increase on record – and possibly the largest in U.S. history. The 2020 homicide figures were released in an annual FBI report, which compiles state and local crime data from across the country and helps to identify trends and inform policy decisions. […]
Mississippi death row inmate dines on pork chops, biscuits in last meal before execution
A Mississippi death row inmate ate all the food he requested for this last meal Wednesday, corrections officials said.
Clue Found at Idaho Murder Scene Sparks Questions About Possible Target
According to a police probable cause affidavit, a knife sheath was found at the scene and DNA from it was linked back to Kohberger's father.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
Alabama Makes Plans to Gas Its Prisoners
Critics called 2022 “the year of the botched execution”—and it was indeed an infamous period, mainly because the state of Alabama lost the ability to competently kill prisoners in its charge while retaining the sovereignty to try. On July 28, Alabama executed Joe Nathan James Jr., a...
The Los Angeles Serial Killer Who Evaded Capture For 22 Years
In the early hours of August 10, 1985, a woman named Debra Jackson was found dead on a sidewalk in Los Angeles. She had been shot three times with a .25 caliber handgun and dumped out of a car. Even the police were mortified.
News Channel 25
Texas inmate says comedy special landed him on death row
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — A Texas inmate is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn his murder conviction, claiming a comedy special swayed a Brazos County jury and landed him on death row. Gabriel Hall, 29, is awaiting execution by lethal injection after being convicted of murdering a Texas...
Chilling Details Revealed as Probable Cause Affidavit is Released in University of Idaho Murder Case
On Dec. 30, authorities announced that Bryan Kohberger, 28, was charged with four counts of murder in connection with the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students The shocking killings of four University of Idaho students left the town of Moscow, Idaho on edge for nearly seven weeks while authorities searched for a killer. On Friday, after remaining tight-lipped over the course of the initial investigation, authorities announced that Bryan Kohberger, 28, was arrested in Pennsylvania and charged with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary in...
Inside the federal West Virginia prison where gangster Whitey Bulger was beaten to death
In the months before Bulger was transferred to USP Hazelton, a high-security prison, two inmates had been killed at the lockup.
Gov. Kate Brown cleared Oregon’s death row. Courts will now decide if some convicted of heinous crimes get parole
When Gov. Kate Brown announced her decision Tuesday to commute the sentences of Oregon’s entire death row to life in prison, she said it was a moral decision to end the possibility that the state would execute 17 people convicted of horrific killings. The governor said that unlike her...
Louisiana teens' deaths put spotlight on police chases
It was a tragically high price to pay for catching a suspected car thief: two innocent teenagers dead and a police officer jailed, facing serious charges for a car crash that resulted from the pursuit. Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 16, who were cheerleaders for their high school in the southern Louisiana town of Brusly, died in the collision Saturday. They're the latest fatalities among hundreds every year attributed to accidents involving police pursuits.Many police departments have tightened their policies on such pursuits in recent years. However, National Highway Transportation Safety data show that 455 deaths were tied...
Idaho Killer May Have Been Waiting in House for Victims to Get Home
The Moscow Police Department said some of the victims appeared to have defensive wounds, but police have not said which of the four victims was attacked first.
‘They were each other’s world’: Edgewater couple among those killed in Florida car crash
Maribel Macedo and Armando Gomez owned Isel’s Cleaners in Edgewater. The couple traveled to Disney World in Florida to celebrate the new year and their honeymoon. As they drove home on New Year’s Day, they were among those killed a 21-vehicle crash.
Bryan Kohberger Had 'Plenty of Time' to Commit Idaho Murders—Ex-FBI Agent
Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student in criminology at Washington State University, is facing four counts of first-degree murder.
Texas is 1 of 2 most popular states to raise a family. Why?
Nearly one in five families in the U.S. is considering a move in 2023. More than one in four have already moved or are considering moving before the end of 2022. Why? Affordability. Between inflation, rising interest rates, and the post-pandemic boom of remote work, for some, it simply doesn’t...
Oregon governor lifts death sentences for 17 inmates facing execution
Dec 14 (Reuters) - Oregon Governor Kate Brown, who leaves office at the beginning of the year, has commuted the death sentences of all 17 inmates facing capital punishment in the state, leaving them to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Cold Blooded: 4 Other Cases Like Colorado’s Infamous Chris Watts Case
In August of 2018, Coloradans were shocked when it came to be that Christopher Watts had actually killed his pregnant wife and his two daughters. Watts is now serving five life sentences with no chance of parole. When it comes to the horrific crime of a man killing his family,...
