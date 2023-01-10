Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The True Crime Community on TikTok Is Attacking the Families of the Idaho Murder VictimsMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Idaho Murder Suspect to Appear Back in CourtOlive BarkerMoscow, ID
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Why Bryan Kohberger was charged with burglary along with four murders of University of Idaho studentsMargaret MinnicksMoscow, ID
The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
KLEWTV
Bryden Ave. Reconstruction: Phase 1
The City of Lewiston is beginning the process of expanding Bryden Ave. from three lanes to five lanes. This project will improve safety, access, and mobility and reduce congestion for the traveling public along Bryden Avenue. In addition to the widening, new curbs, gutters, and sidewalks are going to be...
Clarkston School District Unveils New Website on Upcoming High School Bond
CLARKSTON - The Clarkston School District (CSD) has unveiled a new website to provide information and answer community questions about the upcoming bond for a new high school, slated to arrive in voters' hands in April 2023. In November of 2022, the school board unanimously passed a resolution to move...
pullmanradio.com
New Brewery Set To Open In Palouse Next Week
A new brewery is opening in Palouse next week. The Palouse Brewing Company will open on Friday the 20th in downtown Palouse. According to the brewery’s Facebook page, they will offer farm-to-pint brews in collaboration with Washington State University. The Palouse Brewing Company will be making locally grown and brewed beers. The brewery will also have food.
pullmanradio.com
Pullman Food Drive on January 16
On January 16 in Pullman, Washington, donate to the Martin Luther King, Jr. food drive from noon to six. All food donations collected will be split between the Community Action Center and the Cougar Food Pantry. Drop-off locations are Grocery Outlet, Safeway, Walmart, Cougar Food Pantry (CUB), and Student Affairs Suite (Lighty). For more information on what can be donated, visit https://events.wsu.edu/event/martin-luther-king-jr-food-drive/
pullmanradio.com
Moscow Vet Clinic PAWS Named Idaho Small Business Of The Month By U.S. Senator Jim Risch
A Moscow veterinary clinic has been named the January Idaho Small Business of the Month by U.S. Senator Jim Risch. Senator Risch is recognizing the Palouse Animal Wellness and Surgery Center with his monthly award. The honor will be recognized in the congressional record of the U.S. Senate. Senator Risch...
Lewiston Animal Rescue Fostering 35 Hounds From North Idaho Residence After Court Order
LEWISTON - Lewiston based Idaho Animal Rescue Network is assisting with an alleged animal hoarding case in North Idaho involving 35-40 hound mixes, at a residence located north of Coeur d'Alene, near Athol. Most of the dogs reportedly range from 25 to 50 lbs. in size. "We took 400 lbs....
pullmanradio.com
RSVP By Friday For Next Week’s Moscow Chamber Luncheon Featuring Update From Gritman Medical Center
Friday is the last day to RSVP for next week’s Moscow Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon. The luncheon is on Friday the 20th will feature an update from Gritman Medical Center. The event is from 11:30 to 1:00 at the University Inn Best Western in Moscow.
koze.com
ISP Investigating a Two-Vehicle Crash Between Moscow and Troy, ID
CORNWALL, ID – Two people were injured in a crash between Moscow and Troy, Idaho yesterday evening. The Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 8 and Teare Road in Latah County. A Honda Civic, driven by...
pullmanradio.com
Week Long Hearing Scheduled To Determine If Case Against Bryan Kohberger Accused Of Killing UI Students Moves Forward
A week-long hearing has been scheduled to determine if Bryan Kohberger will be bound over on murder charges for allegedly killing four University of Idaho students. The 28-year-old former Washington State University student made an appearance in Latah County Second District Court in Moscow on Thursday morning. During the status conference, the court scheduled a week for Kohberger’s preliminary hearing. The proceeding is scheduled to begin on June 26th. During the hearing, the Latah County Prosecutor’s Office will lay out its case against Kohberger. Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall will then decide if there is enough evidence to have Kohberger bound over on the charges. If Kohberger is bound over then the case moves up to the higher court presided by Judge John Judge. That would be followed by an arraignment. After Kohberger enters a plea Prosecutor Bill Thompson has 60 days to decide if he will seek the death penalty.
pullmanradio.com
Two Injured In Crash East Of Moscow On SH8
Two people were injured in a crash on State Highway 8 East of Moscow Wednesday night. Idaho State Police reports that the crash occurred around 6:30 at Teare Road. Officers say a 64-year-old man from Elk River was driving a minivan Eastbound when he rear-ended a sedan that was turning left off the highway. The driver of the sedan a 44-year-old Moscow man was injured and taken to the hospital. The Elk River man suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The crash forced the highway to be closed for about an hour and a half.
Whitman County Deputies Locate Over 1500 Fentanyl Pills, 40 Grams of Heroin and 1/2 Pound of Methamphetamine During Recent Property Crimes Investigation
OAKESDALE, WA - Deputies with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office recently seized over 1,500 fentanyl pills, 40 grams of heroin and 1/2 pound of methamphetamine as part of a recent property crimes investigation. According to a press release from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, the investigation began Tuesday evening when...
EXPLAINER: What’s known, what’s next in Idaho stabbing case
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The criminal case against a man accused of stabbing to death four University of Idaho students last November is underway, but it will likely be months or longer before the case goes to trial. Bryan Kohberger, who was attending a nearby university around the time...
pullmanradio.com
Submissions Open For Moscow Farmers Market Poster
Moscow is inviting artists to submit artwork for the 2023 Moscow Farmers Market poster. Anyone in a 200-mile radius of Moscow is welcome to submit their artwork. Submissions must portray one or more of the following themes:. A scene at the Moscow Farmers Market. The social culture of the Moscow...
koze.com
Lewiston Man With Long Criminal History One of Two Charged in Vehicular Assault on Lewis County Deputy
OROFINO, ID – A 37-year-old Lewiston man with a long criminal history is one of two people charged in last summer’s hit-and-run crash that injured a Lewis County Sheriff’s Deputy. According to reporting from the Clearwater Progress, Keith Sarbacher and 25-year-old Shyla Chapman (address unknown) were allegedly involved in the incident which happened in the early morning hours of July 21st on US 12, four miles west of Kamiah. Both individuals face felony charges in connection with the incident which officials say was, in fact, an intentional assault upon law enforcement.
pullmanradio.com
Palouse Divide Nordic Ski Club Hosting Free Ski Day Saturday
The Palouse Divide Nordic Ski Club is hosting a free ski day on Saturday. The event is from 10:00 to 3:00 at the divide North of Harvard on State Highway 6. There will be free cross-country ski and snowshoe rentals and free lessons along with soups and hot drinks.
Moscow man Injured in Wednesday Evening Crash on Highway 8
MOSCOW - Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of State Highway 8 and Teare Road in Latah County. According to police, a Honda Civic, driven by a 44-year-old man from Moscow, was traveling eastbound on State Highway 8 near...
pullmanradio.com
Moscow’s Annual Snow Ball Tickets Available
The Moscow Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center is hosting its annual Snow Ball on Saturday, February 4. This is an event for children and adults to hang out and dance the night away to their favorite songs. Tickets must be purchased by January 31 and are not available at the door. For more information, call the Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center at 208-883-7084.
foxwilmington.com
Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Requests Info on Mystery ‘Co-Defendant’ as Next Hearing Is Set for June
Bryan Kohberger briefly appeared in court on Thursday where he waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing. This means that the Washington State University PhD student, who is accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, will not appear in a courtroom again until June 26.
KTVB
In the News Now: Idaho killings suspect latest
The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students now has a preliminary hearing date for his case. Plus more on the timeline of events and evidence.
Update: Two killed in crash on SR 195 near Spangle
SPANGLE, Wash. — Two people were killed following a crash that happened on SR 195 near Spangle. Washington State Patrol says the crash happened nine miles south of Spokane on SR 195 near Bradshaw Road. The crash happened on January 3 in the afternoon. WSP says a vehicle was driving south on SR 195 when it crossed the center line...
