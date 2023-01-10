ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

KLEWTV

Bryden Ave. Reconstruction: Phase 1

The City of Lewiston is beginning the process of expanding Bryden Ave. from three lanes to five lanes. This project will improve safety, access, and mobility and reduce congestion for the traveling public along Bryden Avenue. In addition to the widening, new curbs, gutters, and sidewalks are going to be...
LEWISTON, ID
pullmanradio.com

New Brewery Set To Open In Palouse Next Week

A new brewery is opening in Palouse next week. The Palouse Brewing Company will open on Friday the 20th in downtown Palouse. According to the brewery’s Facebook page, they will offer farm-to-pint brews in collaboration with Washington State University. The Palouse Brewing Company will be making locally grown and brewed beers. The brewery will also have food.
PALOUSE, WA
pullmanradio.com

Pullman Food Drive on January 16

On January 16 in Pullman, Washington, donate to the Martin Luther King, Jr. food drive from noon to six. All food donations collected will be split between the Community Action Center and the Cougar Food Pantry. Drop-off locations are Grocery Outlet, Safeway, Walmart, Cougar Food Pantry (CUB), and Student Affairs Suite (Lighty). For more information on what can be donated, visit https://events.wsu.edu/event/martin-luther-king-jr-food-drive/
PULLMAN, WA
koze.com

ISP Investigating a Two-Vehicle Crash Between Moscow and Troy, ID

CORNWALL, ID – Two people were injured in a crash between Moscow and Troy, Idaho yesterday evening. The Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 8 and Teare Road in Latah County. A Honda Civic, driven by...
TROY, ID
pullmanradio.com

Week Long Hearing Scheduled To Determine If Case Against Bryan Kohberger Accused Of Killing UI Students Moves Forward

A week-long hearing has been scheduled to determine if Bryan Kohberger will be bound over on murder charges for allegedly killing four University of Idaho students. The 28-year-old former Washington State University student made an appearance in Latah County Second District Court in Moscow on Thursday morning. During the status conference, the court scheduled a week for Kohberger’s preliminary hearing. The proceeding is scheduled to begin on June 26th. During the hearing, the Latah County Prosecutor’s Office will lay out its case against Kohberger. Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall will then decide if there is enough evidence to have Kohberger bound over on the charges. If Kohberger is bound over then the case moves up to the higher court presided by Judge John Judge. That would be followed by an arraignment. After Kohberger enters a plea Prosecutor Bill Thompson has 60 days to decide if he will seek the death penalty.
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Two Injured In Crash East Of Moscow On SH8

Two people were injured in a crash on State Highway 8 East of Moscow Wednesday night. Idaho State Police reports that the crash occurred around 6:30 at Teare Road. Officers say a 64-year-old man from Elk River was driving a minivan Eastbound when he rear-ended a sedan that was turning left off the highway. The driver of the sedan a 44-year-old Moscow man was injured and taken to the hospital. The Elk River man suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The crash forced the highway to be closed for about an hour and a half.
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Whitman County Deputies Locate Over 1500 Fentanyl Pills, 40 Grams of Heroin and 1/2 Pound of Methamphetamine During Recent Property Crimes Investigation

OAKESDALE, WA - Deputies with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office recently seized over 1,500 fentanyl pills, 40 grams of heroin and 1/2 pound of methamphetamine as part of a recent property crimes investigation. According to a press release from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, the investigation began Tuesday evening when...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
pullmanradio.com

Submissions Open For Moscow Farmers Market Poster

Moscow is inviting artists to submit artwork for the 2023 Moscow Farmers Market poster. Anyone in a 200-mile radius of Moscow is welcome to submit their artwork. Submissions must portray one or more of the following themes:. A scene at the Moscow Farmers Market. The social culture of the Moscow...
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Lewiston Man With Long Criminal History One of Two Charged in Vehicular Assault on Lewis County Deputy

OROFINO, ID – A 37-year-old Lewiston man with a long criminal history is one of two people charged in last summer’s hit-and-run crash that injured a Lewis County Sheriff’s Deputy. According to reporting from the Clearwater Progress, Keith Sarbacher and 25-year-old Shyla Chapman (address unknown) were allegedly involved in the incident which happened in the early morning hours of July 21st on US 12, four miles west of Kamiah. Both individuals face felony charges in connection with the incident which officials say was, in fact, an intentional assault upon law enforcement.
LEWISTON, ID
pullmanradio.com

Palouse Divide Nordic Ski Club Hosting Free Ski Day Saturday

The Palouse Divide Nordic Ski Club is hosting a free ski day on Saturday. The event is from 10:00 to 3:00 at the divide North of Harvard on State Highway 6. There will be free cross-country ski and snowshoe rentals and free lessons along with soups and hot drinks.
HARVARD, ID
pullmanradio.com

Moscow’s Annual Snow Ball Tickets Available

The Moscow Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center is hosting its annual Snow Ball on Saturday, February 4. This is an event for children and adults to hang out and dance the night away to their favorite songs. Tickets must be purchased by January 31 and are not available at the door. For more information, call the Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center at 208-883-7084.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Update: Two killed in crash on SR 195 near Spangle

SPANGLE, Wash. — Two people were killed following a crash that happened on SR 195 near Spangle. Washington State Patrol says the crash happened nine miles south of Spokane on SR 195 near Bradshaw Road. The crash happened on January 3 in the afternoon. WSP says a vehicle was driving south on SR 195 when it crossed the center line...
LEWISTON, ID

