12newsnow.com

Missing Dallas clouded leopard found: Zoo officials say cat appears uninjured, police launch 'criminal investigation' into fencing tear

DALLAS — The Dallas Zoo says its clouded leopard "Nova," who had been missing since early Friday morning, has been found. The Zoo said Nova was spotted near her original habitat around 4:40 p.m. Team members were able to safely secure her just before 5:15 p.m. -- more than seven hours after they first reported her missing.
