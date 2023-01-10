Read full article on original website
The True Crime Community on TikTok Is Attacking the Families of the Idaho Murder VictimsMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Idaho Murder Suspect to Appear Back in CourtOlive BarkerMoscow, ID
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Why Bryan Kohberger was charged with burglary along with four murders of University of Idaho studentsMargaret MinnicksMoscow, ID
The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
KREM
Mother of Ethan Chapin shares update on family two months after losing son
MOSCOW, Idaho — Ethan Chapin's mom says the family is still trying to process their new normal. In a Facebook post, Stacy Chapin says they spend no time being angry, adding it's energy not well spent and it still wouldn't change the outcome. During the vigil on campus, Ethan's...
Lewiston Animal Rescue Fostering 35 Hounds From North Idaho Residence After Court Order
LEWISTON - Lewiston based Idaho Animal Rescue Network is assisting with an alleged animal hoarding case in North Idaho involving 35-40 hound mixes, at a residence located north of Coeur d'Alene, near Athol. Most of the dogs reportedly range from 25 to 50 lbs. in size. "We took 400 lbs....
KLEWTV
Bryden Ave. Reconstruction: Phase 1
The City of Lewiston is beginning the process of expanding Bryden Ave. from three lanes to five lanes. This project will improve safety, access, and mobility and reduce congestion for the traveling public along Bryden Avenue. In addition to the widening, new curbs, gutters, and sidewalks are going to be...
KUOW
Moscow, ID residents shaken by murders, prepare for what’s next following suspect's arrest
School is back in session for students at the University of Idaho. This follows nearly two months of uncertainty after the campus and surrounding communities of Moscow and Pullman were shaken by the stabbing deaths of four students last year in the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 13. A...
pullmanradio.com
Washington State University Faculty Recital Friday, January 13
Tomorrow night at the Bryan Hall Theatre, a recital from the faculty will take place from 7:30 to 9. Based on Proust’s novel “In Search of Lost Time”, works performed will include Faure’s Sonata in A Major, the world premiere of Hush for flute and trombone, Monuments of the West, and more. The event is free and open to the public. For more information visit http://events.wsu.edu/event/faculty-artist-series-sophia-tegart-flute/?utm_source=WSUNews-enewsletter&utm_campaign=wsunewsenewsletter&utm_medium=email.
KTVB
In the News Now: Idaho killings suspect latest
The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students now has a preliminary hearing date for his case. Plus more on the timeline of events and evidence.
pullmanradio.com
Moscow Vet Clinic PAWS Named Idaho Small Business Of The Month By U.S. Senator Jim Risch
A Moscow veterinary clinic has been named the January Idaho Small Business of the Month by U.S. Senator Jim Risch. Senator Risch is recognizing the Palouse Animal Wellness and Surgery Center with his monthly award. The honor will be recognized in the congressional record of the U.S. Senate. Senator Risch...
Idaho murders: Suspect Bryan Kohberger apparently called himself a pacifist in Soundcloud rap from 2011
Bryan Kohberger, charged with the Idaho murders, apparently posted a rap to Soundcloud that addresses remaining pacifist to avoid a "bloody fist."
pullmanradio.com
Palouse Divide Nordic Ski Club Hosting Free Ski Day Saturday
The Palouse Divide Nordic Ski Club is hosting a free ski day on Saturday. The event is from 10:00 to 3:00 at the divide North of Harvard on State Highway 6. There will be free cross-country ski and snowshoe rentals and free lessons along with soups and hot drinks.
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger search warrants sealed to prevent 'serious and imminent threat,' court docs
PULLMAN, Wash. - A Washington court has sealed a pair of search warrants in connection with the quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students who were attacked in their sleep just a few miles over the state line, court documents reveal. A Whitman County judge sealed the files after...
Scene of Idaho Murders Re-Created in Sims Video Game [Video]
It was the story that turned the nation if not the globe, upside down: four University of Idaho students tragically killed in the early hours of a Sunday morning. The innocent lives were taken far too early and now, a criminal justice process is in its infancy as prosecutors and law enforcement officials believe they have their suspect in custody.
Idaho murders: Suspect Bryan Kohberger returns to court on Thursday
MOSCOW, Idaho — University of Idaho quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger is due back in a Latah County, Idaho, courtroom on Thursday. The 28-year-old faces first-degree murder and burglary charges and has not yet entered a plea. Kohberger was arrested on Dec. 30 in his home state of Pennsylvania...
University of Idaho suspect status hearing moved
SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect for the University of Idaho murders, Bryan Kohberger, was supposed to make his second Idaho court appearance Thursday, Jan. 12th at 10 a.m., now that status hearing has been moved to 8 a.m. The suspect first appeared in the Latah County court Thursday, Jan....
koze.com
ISP Investigating a Two-Vehicle Crash Between Moscow and Troy, ID
CORNWALL, ID – Two people were injured in a crash between Moscow and Troy, Idaho yesterday evening. The Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 8 and Teare Road in Latah County. A Honda Civic, driven by...
pullmanradio.com
2023 Writing Competition for the Palouse Writers Guild
The 2023 writing contests for the Palouse Writers Guild are now open. The first chapter contest is open to everyone including adults and youth, but the short story contest is only open to novice writers who have never been published. Submissions must be postmarked by February 15, 2023, and winners will be announced Saturday, June 17, 2023. For more information, contest rules, and submission guidelines visit https://palousewritersguild.org/2022/11/2023-writing-contests/
Update: Two killed in crash on SR 195 near Spangle
SPANGLE, Wash. — Two people were killed following a crash that happened on SR 195 near Spangle. Washington State Patrol says the crash happened nine miles south of Spokane on SR 195 near Bradshaw Road. The crash happened on January 3 in the afternoon. WSP says a vehicle was driving south on SR 195 when it crossed the center line...
Kohberger’s defense attorney requests state’s evidence ahead of preliminary hearing
Kohberger appeared in court with an orange shirt and pants with visible cuts on his face Thursday. He did not look back at people in the courtroom.
Idaho slayings suspect Bryan Kohberger wanted to see ‘fruits of his actions’: Ex-agent
According to a probable cause affidavit released Thursday, 28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger returned to the scene of the Idaho college killings, a chilling detail that could one law enforcement expert says isn't unheard of.
newsnationnow.com
Woman claims Kohberger was ‘pushy’ on date years ago
(NewsNation) — A woman claiming to have gone on a date with alleged Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger years ago says he “seemed really normal” until they went back to her dorm. In an interview with NewsNation on “CUOMO,” Hayley Willette says Kohberger became “kinda pushy” and kept...
pullmanradio.com
Submissions Open For Moscow Farmers Market Poster
Moscow is inviting artists to submit artwork for the 2023 Moscow Farmers Market poster. Anyone in a 200-mile radius of Moscow is welcome to submit their artwork. Submissions must portray one or more of the following themes:. A scene at the Moscow Farmers Market. The social culture of the Moscow...
