Pullman, WA

KLEWTV

Bryden Ave. Reconstruction: Phase 1

The City of Lewiston is beginning the process of expanding Bryden Ave. from three lanes to five lanes. This project will improve safety, access, and mobility and reduce congestion for the traveling public along Bryden Avenue. In addition to the widening, new curbs, gutters, and sidewalks are going to be...
LEWISTON, ID
pullmanradio.com

Washington State University Faculty Recital Friday, January 13

Tomorrow night at the Bryan Hall Theatre, a recital from the faculty will take place from 7:30 to 9. Based on Proust’s novel “In Search of Lost Time”, works performed will include Faure’s Sonata in A Major, the world premiere of Hush for flute and trombone, Monuments of the West, and more. The event is free and open to the public. For more information visit http://events.wsu.edu/event/faculty-artist-series-sophia-tegart-flute/?utm_source=WSUNews-enewsletter&utm_campaign=wsunewsenewsletter&utm_medium=email.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Palouse Divide Nordic Ski Club Hosting Free Ski Day Saturday

The Palouse Divide Nordic Ski Club is hosting a free ski day on Saturday. The event is from 10:00 to 3:00 at the divide North of Harvard on State Highway 6. There will be free cross-country ski and snowshoe rentals and free lessons along with soups and hot drinks.
HARVARD, ID
MIX 106

Scene of Idaho Murders Re-Created in Sims Video Game [Video]

It was the story that turned the nation if not the globe, upside down: four University of Idaho students tragically killed in the early hours of a Sunday morning. The innocent lives were taken far too early and now, a criminal justice process is in its infancy as prosecutors and law enforcement officials believe they have their suspect in custody.
MOSCOW, ID
KREM2

University of Idaho suspect status hearing moved

SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect for the University of Idaho murders, Bryan Kohberger, was supposed to make his second Idaho court appearance Thursday, Jan. 12th at 10 a.m., now that status hearing has been moved to 8 a.m. The suspect first appeared in the Latah County court Thursday, Jan....
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

ISP Investigating a Two-Vehicle Crash Between Moscow and Troy, ID

CORNWALL, ID – Two people were injured in a crash between Moscow and Troy, Idaho yesterday evening. The Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 8 and Teare Road in Latah County. A Honda Civic, driven by...
TROY, ID
pullmanradio.com

2023 Writing Competition for the Palouse Writers Guild

The 2023 writing contests for the Palouse Writers Guild are now open. The first chapter contest is open to everyone including adults and youth, but the short story contest is only open to novice writers who have never been published. Submissions must be postmarked by February 15, 2023, and winners will be announced Saturday, June 17, 2023. For more information, contest rules, and submission guidelines visit https://palousewritersguild.org/2022/11/2023-writing-contests/
PALOUSE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Update: Two killed in crash on SR 195 near Spangle

SPANGLE, Wash. — Two people were killed following a crash that happened on SR 195 near Spangle. Washington State Patrol says the crash happened nine miles south of Spokane on SR 195 near Bradshaw Road. The crash happened on January 3 in the afternoon. WSP says a vehicle was driving south on SR 195 when it crossed the center line...
LEWISTON, ID
newsnationnow.com

Woman claims Kohberger was ‘pushy’ on date years ago

(NewsNation) — A woman claiming to have gone on a date with alleged Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger years ago says he “seemed really normal” until they went back to her dorm. In an interview with NewsNation on “CUOMO,” Hayley Willette says Kohberger became “kinda pushy” and kept...
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Submissions Open For Moscow Farmers Market Poster

Moscow is inviting artists to submit artwork for the 2023 Moscow Farmers Market poster. Anyone in a 200-mile radius of Moscow is welcome to submit their artwork. Submissions must portray one or more of the following themes:. A scene at the Moscow Farmers Market. The social culture of the Moscow...
MOSCOW, ID

